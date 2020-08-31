2020 Encounters announces Festival Award winners

The 2020 Encounters South African International Documentary Festival concluded with the announcement of the Festival Award winners at an awards ceremony, which took place via Zoom on 30 August 2020.

Adiaha Award for Best Documentary Film by an African woman

Ladima presented the Adiaha Award for Best Documentary Film by an African woman and the Gauteng Film Commission presented the Encounters GFC Award for best African/South African Feature at this year’s festival.Six films by African Women Filmmakers were eligible., directed by Tamara Mariam Dawit, directed by Sara de Gouveia, directed by Kamy Lara

FINDING SALLY | Official Trailer from Catbird Productions on Vimeo.



The Adiaha Award Jury comprised Patience Katushabe, producer/filmmaker (Uganda); Dina Naser, filmmaker (Palestine, Jordan); and Theresa Hill Manager, manager of STEPS (South Africa), who announced the winner.



Ladima board member Malu van Leeuwen presented the award of $2,000 towards the filmmaker’s next production and an invitation to attend the Dortmund Cologne International Women’s Film Festival 2021 in Germany, where their film will be screened.



“Finding Sally offers a touching journey in the exploration of personal and collective history. The filmmaker's investigative approach leads her to question notions of family, identity, belonging, personal convictions, idealism and political engagement. The film is not only about family history, it's not only personal, it's about the country's history.”





Encounters GFC Award for best African/South African Feature

A total of 22 films by African and South African filmmakers were eligible. Phumlani S. Langa (City Press) announced the winner of the prize: R10,000 cash. Gauteng Film Commission senior manager, industry support development Desmond Mthembu, presented the award for Best African/South African Feature Film., directed by Sam Soko, directed by Teboho Edkins, directed by Ben Asamoah

SOFTIE Trailer from Icarus Films on Vimeo.



"Softie is an unpredictable on-the-ground documentary and compelling character portrait set against Kenya's volatile environment of inequality, prejudice and violence, where election campaigns are won on hard cash and t-shirts. Following the story of brave Boniface ‘Softie’ Mwangi, a photographer turned political activist who took his dissent to the streets, this visceral state-of-the-nation documentary captures the inspiration, patriotism and conviction of altruistic endeavour against all odds. Softie explores Kenya's corrupt political landscape and drills down to the intimacy of its direct impact on an activist's young family, capturing priceless moments and brutal protest action.



The GFC/Encounters jury comprised Stephen Aspelling from Spling Talking Movies; Robyn Sassen from My View; and Phumlani S. Langa from City Press.