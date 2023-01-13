Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck dies

One of the most influential guitarists of all time, Jeff Beck, has died at age 78.

Image sourced from Twitter

Beck rose to fame after joining The Yardbirds, replacing Eric Clapton. Thereafter he formed the Jeff Beck Group with Rod Stewart.

In 1968, Beck released Truth, his debut solo album, which drew on blues and hard rock to form a prototypical version of heavy metal. One year later, he released an album with the Jeff Beck Group, Beck-Ola.

Beck died on 11 January after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.

I was so saddened to hear that Jeff Beck had died. Jeff Beck was a lovely man with a wicked sense of humour who played some of the best guitar music ever to come out of Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/2ggP3Lhpge — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) January 12, 2023

Beck’s fingers and thumbs were famously insured for £7m and known as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. He pioneered jazz-rock and paved the way for heavier subgenres like heavy metal over the course of his career. He was an eight-time Grammy winner, recipient of the Ivor Novello for outstanding contribution to British music and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame both as a solo artist and as a member of the Yardbirds.

RIP Jeff Beck �� "He was inimitable, irreplaceable - the absolute pinnacle of guitar playing." - Brian May "A totally unique and magical talent." - Roger Taylor pic.twitter.com/PxBNgBiu1Q

— Queen (@QueenWillRock) January 12, 2023

A statement on his official Twitter account read, “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Tributes have been pouring in on social media since the news broke:

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/hG6O9tzfij

— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 11, 2023

I just heard the sad news that the great virtuoso guitarist, Jeff Beck, has died. He was one of my heroes. I was fortunate to meet him recently and I’m very grateful now that I was able to tell him how much I admired his musical skill. This is the end of an era.

R.I.P

Billy Joel pic.twitter.com/Z5RTEDJcuu

— Billy Joel (@billyjoel) January 12, 2023