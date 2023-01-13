Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music News South Africa

Lifestyle trends

Advertising trends

Trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck dies

13 Jan 2023
One of the most influential guitarists of all time, Jeff Beck, has died at age 78.
Image sourced from
Image sourced from Twitter

Beck rose to fame after joining The Yardbirds, replacing Eric Clapton. Thereafter he formed the Jeff Beck Group with Rod Stewart.

In 1968, Beck released Truth, his debut solo album, which drew on blues and hard rock to form a prototypical version of heavy metal. One year later, he released an album with the Jeff Beck Group, Beck-Ola.

Beck died on 11 January after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.

Beck’s fingers and thumbs were famously insured for £7m and known as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. He pioneered jazz-rock and paved the way for heavier subgenres like heavy metal over the course of his career. He was an eight-time Grammy winner, recipient of the Ivor Novello for outstanding contribution to British music and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame both as a solo artist and as a member of the Yardbirds.

A statement on his official Twitter account read, “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Tributes have been pouring in on social media since the news broke:

NextOptions
Read more: twitter, jazz

Related

Source:
Twitter brings back political ads4 Jan 2023
Source:
3 leadership qualities that Elon Musk's replacement as Twitter's CEO will need to have3 Jan 2023
Source:
Twitter recovers from massive outage30 Dec 2022
ASUSIt's critical: How digital tools can drive reliable and patient-centric healthcare20 Dec 2022
Festive feast of live sport lined up for Christmas Day on ESPN
Fox Networks GroupFestive feast of live sport lined up for Christmas Day on ESPN20 Dec 2022
Source © rvlsoft
Musk suspends prominent journalists19 Dec 2022
Source:
India's Narendra Modi is the most influential world leader on Twitter in 20227 Dec 2022
The Twitter saga shows the importance of a multi-platform social media ecosystem
ClockworkThe Twitter saga shows the importance of a multi-platform social media ecosystem28 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz