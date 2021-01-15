Music News South Africa

Mzwandile Nzimande aka DJ1D dies after testing positive for Covid-19

15 Jan 2021
Mzwandile Nzimande, also known as DJ1D, has died. The Nzimande family confirmed that he died on Wednesday, 13 January 2020 at 9am at the Olivedale Clinic in Johannesburg after testing positive for Covid-19.
Mzwandile was the co-founder of popular streetwear and lifestyle brand Loxion Kulca and Mix DJ on Kaya FM.

Mzwandile Nzimande aka DJ1D

He leaves behind his beloved wife Hlapo and his daughters, Senzi, Zandi and Zwelethu, as well as his two brothers Bheki and Ayanda. 

“The family humbly request some time as they go through this difficult period of grieving, and ask that you keep us in your prayers. We are deeply thankful for all the messages of love and support so far, they are felt and appreciated,” said the family in a statement.


The funeral will follow all Covid-19 protocol under the South African law, and will only be open to immediate family members and close friends. Media, friends and colleagues are invited to view the funeral via the livestream.
