Mzwandile Nzimande aka DJ1D dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Mzwandile Nzimande, also known as DJ1D, has died. The Nzimande family confirmed that he died on Wednesday, 13 January 2020 at 9am at the Olivedale Clinic in Johannesburg after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mzwandile Nzimande aka DJ1D

[ON AIR] The #KayaBreakfast team pays tribute to @Dj1D in this hour. Kick starting the hour is H2O’s It’s Wonderful then we get into an interview DJ 1D has with @davidosullie in 2018 #RIPDJ1D #RIPWandiNzimande



Pay tribute to DJ 1D as well. Send a voice note to ��063 6880 959 pic.twitter.com/SlfxVyLNa5 — Kaya FM Talk (@KayaFMTalk) January 14, 2021

Mzwandile was the co-founder of popular streetwear and lifestyle brand Loxion Kulca and Mix DJ on Kaya FM.He leaves behind his beloved wife Hlapo and his daughters, Senzi, Zandi and Zwelethu, as well as his two brothers Bheki and Ayanda.“The family humbly request some time as they go through this difficult period of grieving, and ask that you keep us in your prayers. We are deeply thankful for all the messages of love and support so far, they are felt and appreciated,” said the family in a statement.The funeral will follow all Covid-19 protocol under the South African law, and will only be open to immediate family members and close friends. Media, friends and colleagues are invited to view the funeral via the livestream.