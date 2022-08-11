Shall We Dance returns to the stage

Dance showcase Shall We Dance is returning to the Playhouse Opera for one weekend only.

Image by Val Adamson: Shall We Dance is returning to theatres in September

Everyone involved is absolutely thrilled and super excited to be working towards a Shall We Dance showcase again as the dance community, like the rest of the creative industries, has been hard hit by Covid.

Dance studios were not operational for much of lockdown, dancers were not able to rehearse, compete or perform for more than two years, and participants and audiences are somewhat out of practice.

So it is with much celebration and joy that Shall We Dance celebrates its 28th year this year. The typically annual showcase extravaganza of Durban’s diverse dance scene will be on stage for five performances only. Dance styles featured include beautiful ballroom, sensational Latin American, fast-paced adage, traditional and contemporary Ballet, toe-tapping Irish, dazzling Bollywood, smooth tap and some elegant show dancing.

The annual extravaganza is presented by the South African Dance Teachers’ Association. The show is directed by dance stalwarts Caryl Cusens and Neville Letard.MC this year will be singer/performer, Marion Loudon.

Special guests are Cape Town couple, Keanan McClune and Chantelle le Roux, who are the 2021 SADTA All South African Ballroom and Latin American Champions. Also on the bill are specialist exhibition dancers from Gauteng, Gerhard van Rooyen and Bianca Prinsloo.

For the first time on stage this year, there will be youthful dancers from Glenwood Boys High and Durban Girls High – who have taken dance as an extra-curricular activity.

Each year, the showcase introduces some fabulous tracks that accompany the action. Music is a big part of Shall We Dance, with carefully planned eclectic musical choices to support the dance programme – gleaned from contemporary artists as well as ever-greens.

Ticket prices range from R100 to R150. Booking is through Webtickets or in-store at Pick n Pay.

Performances:

9 Sept at 6.30pm

10 Sept at 2.30pm and 6pm

11 Sept at 11am and 3pm