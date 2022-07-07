Industries

Kwanulu Young Farmer of the Year entries open

7 Jul 2022
KwaZulu-Natal agricultural union, Kwanalu has embarked on its annual competition, the Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year with entries opening. The winner will represent the work taking place in the provinces agriculture sector in the 2022 Toyota SA / Agri-SA National Young Farmer of the Year competition
Source:
Source: 123RF

Those eligible to enter the Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year, are farmers or farming partners, male or female, under the age of 40 and members of Kwanalu.

"We encourage all of our young farmers to enter this year; they are the future of this country’s food security and should be honoured. This competition highlights the great skill and entrepreneurial spirit required to be a successful farmer and we have no doubt that in KZN, we have a large number of potential candidates," Sandy La Marque, CEO of Kwanalu.

Technical production, labour philosophy, community involvement and marketing are also among the criteria that will be reviewed objectively and scientifically by a provincial and national evaluation panel of experts.

Entries for the KZN Kwanalu Young Farmer of the Year competition close on 4 August 2022. For more information and to enter, visit www.kwanalu.co.za Kwanalu]] or call 033 342 9393.

Sandy La Marque, agriculture industry, Kwanulu, South Africa agriculture



