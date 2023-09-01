Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BataMediamarkMegaVision MediaKLASwitch Energy DrinkScan DisplayDistellMpact PlasticsSmart MediaKantarTDMCInsight SurveyOnPoint PRBoomtownEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Bata South Africa headquarters strategic move to Durban North's corporate hub

1 Sep 2023
Issued by: Bata
After five decades at its Pinetown facility, Bata South Africa, a leading footwear manufacturer in South Africa, and a subsidiary of the respected global Bata Group, has relocated its head office to the vibrant corporate hub of La Lucia, situated north of Durban. This strategic move aligns with Bata South Africa's future growth strategy.
Bata South Africa headquarters strategic move to Durban North's corporate hub

Renowned for manufacturing some of South Africa's most beloved shoes, including the Toughees range of quality leather school shoes and TOMY Takkies, Bata South Africa has shifted its headquarters from Pinetown's light industrial area to the dynamic corporate environment of La Lucia.

The decision is in line with Bata South Africa’s ambitious five-year strategic growth plan, and its aspiration to foster collaboration, innovation, and productivity in the workplace as the foundation for future success. The strategic growth plan includes expansion into African and Middle Eastern markets.

Bata South Africa headquarters strategic move to Durban North's corporate hub

Michael Wyatt, country manager of Bata South Africa, comments, "Bata South Africa is embarking on an exciting and forward-thinking journey. Our Pinetown head office has served as an ideal base for the brand's growth within the country over the past decades, garnering affection from former and current employees, as well as friends of Bata throughout the years. Nevertheless, the time has come for a change as we require a hybrid and collaborative tech-driven approach that enhances our team's performance in the office and facilitates seamless connectivity with our international counterparts."

Bata South Africa headquarters strategic move to Durban North's corporate hub

Future growth outlook

Currently in the midst of its first year of a comprehensive five-year plan, spanning from 2023 to 2027, Bata South Africa is actively engaged in forging strategic partnerships with retailers across South Africa and Africa.

"During the Covid-19 lockdown period, we maintained a cautious approach focusing on our core business, which proved successful for us as a local manufacturing brand. Now, as we transition into an expansion model with inherent risks, we are committed to investing in our brands, strengthening our infrastructure, empowering our workforce, and laying the groundwork for substantial progress through to 2027. While we continue to maintain a significant portion of local manufacturing output, we will also introduce other brands from Bata's international portfolio," explains Wyatt.

In recent weeks, Bata South Africa has unveiled an exclusive collection from its Canadian-designed Power footwear brand, encompassing lifestyle and high-performance athletic shoes, available at select Mr Price Sport stores nationwide and online.

Additionally, the youth sneaker range, North Star, originally established in Canada in 1948 and now meticulously designed in Italy, debuted at Mr Price in July, marking its return to local retail shelves after an absence from the South African market for several years.

"Partnerships and collaborations form the crux of our strategy, and our new location amidst a thriving community of international businesses will enhance our accessibility and opportunities. We eagerly anticipate this new chapter," adds Wyatt.

The bolstering of Bata South Africa's strategy coincides with the appointment of seasoned professionals who bring invaluable external expertise to the organisation, including the regional strategy and initiatives leader for Africa and the Middle East, regional marketing and business expansion lead, regional merchandising collection head – Africa and Middle East, and a new finance director – South Africa, among others.

Bata South Africa headquarters strategic move to Durban North's corporate hub

The new office space

Bata's new head office is situated at Rydall Vale Office Park, 5 Rydall Vale Crescent, La Lucia.

Featuring state-of-the-art meeting rooms and collaborative workspaces, every aspect of the new location has been designed to cater to the evolving needs and aspirations of Bata South Africa's workforce and the business as a whole.

"The new location also means we are minutes away from popular shopping malls, which we can easily access for quick retail competitor research and consumer shopping insights. This knowledge is essential for understanding and meeting our customers' desires, which is fundamental to any successful business," states Wyatt.

Bata South Africa headquarters strategic move to Durban North's corporate hub
NextOptions
Bata
Since 1894, The Bata Group remains one of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers of quality footwear. Bata South Africa represents one of 70 countries worldwide with a Bata presence.
Read more: Mr Price, Bata South Africa, Michael Wyatt, Bata Group

Related

Source: Parow Centre.
Market shifts expose Parow Centre's landlord struggles14 Aug 2023
Bata South Africa's distinctive Tomy Takkies brand celebrates women
BataBata South Africa's distinctive Tomy Takkies brand celebrates women4 Aug 2023
Corovoca Primary School wins big in the Bata Toughees 'It's your time to shine' competition
BataCorovoca Primary School wins big in the Bata Toughees 'It's your time to shine' competition3 Aug 2023
Bata South Africa supports East Coast Radio's Keep a Child Warm campaign
BataBata South Africa supports East Coast Radio's Keep a Child Warm campaign2 Aug 2023
Bata South Africa wraps up Mandela Day 2023
BataBata South Africa wraps up Mandela Day 20231 Aug 2023
Driving quality in local shoe manufacturing
BataDriving quality in local shoe manufacturing25 Jul 2023
Exclusive North Star collection lands in selected Mr Price Stores
BataExclusive North Star collection lands in selected Mr Price Stores12 Jul 2023
Power shoes now available at Mr Price Sport
BataPower shoes now available at Mr Price Sport27 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz