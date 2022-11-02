PlatAfrica jewellery design competition winners announced for 2022

The winners of the 23rd annual PlatAfrica jewellery design and manufacturing competition were announced during a gala awards ceremony held at The Wanderers Club in Johannesburg on 28 October 2022.

Gathered: Samantha Vincent's winning entry in the Professionals category

Hosted annually by Anglo American Platinum, Metal Concentrators and Platinum Guild International (PGI) India, the awards aim to showcase local jewellery manufacturing and design talent and build a pipeline of talent in the South African platinum jewellery design and manufacturing industry by providing skills development among local jewellers, artisans and students.

In so doing, the competition supports local beneficiation of jewellery for global consumers through locally sourced quality platinum as a jewellery metal of choice.

PlatAfrica winners receive a cash prize, media exposure and the opportunity to participate in an all-expenses-paid design workshop at PGI India to learn more about the design and manufacturing of platinum jewellery in the world’s fastest-growing market for this product. This international exposure for their innovation and technical expertise is a key attraction for those entering the PlatAfrica competition.

The theme for this year’s competition, #Hope, was developed in consultation with PGI India, and was inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic and the commitment to sustainability in a modern world facing numerous challenges.

The competition is one of the market development initiatives through which Anglo American Platinum contributes to the local platinum industry. This year, PlatAfrica featured a total of 158 entries across South Africa for student/apprentice and professional categories. Judges looked for creativity, originality and interpretation of the #Hope theme, as well as technical excellence.

Designers were tasked with creating innovative pieces that embrace sustainability while speaking to new perspectives, interconnectedness, and transitions brought about their Covid-19 experiences. The pieces were also expected to represent sustainability in their design and demonstrate modernity, inclusivity and have a cultural expression of homegrown design.

Professional category winners

Samantha Vincent from Durban University of Technology is the overall winner in the Professionals category for her traditions-inspired adornment, ‘Gathered’ a neckpiece of beads and platinum.

Samantha Vincent, 1st prize winner (Professional). Source: Supplied

Mandlenkosi Moses None and Nnete Koketso Mokgothu from TPI – Mo Nkosi & Nnete Jewellers are the first runners-up for their 'Ithemba Elihle – Beautiful Hope' design piece that speaks to a sense of belonging to the African continent.

Aimee Bredenkamp from Prins and Prins Diamonds is the second runner-up for her 'Radiating Hope' ring design, while Rajesh Shah from J Hind Jewellers is the third runner-up for his pendant, ‘Elpis’ which means hope in Greek.

Congratulations to this year’s #PlatAfrica22 Professionals category winners. Beautiful craftsmanship and design.

1st Gathered necklace by Samantha Vincent.

2nd Ithemba Elihle bracelet by Mandlenkosi Moses None & Nnete Koketso Mokgothu

3rd Radiating Hope ring by Aimee Bredenkamp pic.twitter.com/EuiH910Q0o — Anglo American ZA (@AngloAmericanZA) October 28, 2022

Student/Apprentice category winners

Phillipus Wilhelmus Vorster from Rare Earth Creations is the overall winner in this category for his innovative 'Two Sparrows' ring inspired by a Bible passage in Luke 12.

Phillipus Wilhelmus Vorster, 1st prize winner (Student) Source: Supplied

Ditebogo Sesana also from Rare Earth Creations is the first runner-up for his 'Resilience' ring design. Jané Schoeman from Prins and Prins Diamonds placed third with her ‘Interlinked’ pair of platinum earrings that spoke to the value of connection and community. And Bob Tshidiso Kolatsoeu from Pneuma Jewellers placed fourth for his interesting neckpiece ‘Born to Rebuild’.

The talent in this year’s Students/ Apprentices category was outstanding, with some of the best work we have seen from students and apprentices.

1st Two Sparrows ring by Phillipus Wilhelmus Vorster

2nd Resilience ring by Ditebogo Sesana

3rd Interlinked earrings by Jané Schoeman pic.twitter.com/AKpV7DyEhD — Anglo American ZA (@AngloAmericanZA) October 28, 2022

Mandlenkosi Moses None and Nnete Koketso Mokgothu are this year’s People’s Choice Award winners for their ‘Ithemba elihle’ bracelet. The award and cash prize, which is sponsored by Metal Concentrators, goes to the finalist with the highest number of votes from the public on Anglo American's Facebook page.

Online audiences also had the opportunity to experience the jewellery pieces on themselves using augmented reality – bringing a new dimension to showcasing the designs from entrants this year.

The judges also awarded special mentions to a trio of outstanding ring submissions from Mianca Grobbelaar (Prins and Prins Diamonds), Vuyani Gumede (Cape Peninsula University of Technology) and Roger Sash (Akapo Jewels).

Drawing inspiration from platinum

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum, said: “PlatAfrica is a demonstration of our commitment to reimagine mining to improve people’s lives, exposing the talented and dynamic selection of finalists to access and use platinum metal allowing them to expand to much greater possibilities with their creative talents.

“I am proud and extremely impressed by how each of you have translated your concepts, designs and creativity to the theme of #Hope using platinum. Despite the challenges that Covid-19 has put us through, we have emerged stronger, inspired and even more hopeful. It is for this very reason that we are able to draw inspiration from platinum – its malleability, strength and ability to withstand pressure and heat.

Our finalists drew on these qualities to create imaginative and intricate pieces . They have proven that they can use their skills, creativity and discipline to create beauty. This reveals the enormous calibre of talent in our local industry that came together to produce these magnificent works of art.”

This year the pieces were sold through an online auction. To buy any of the finalists' remaining pieces, please visit the online store.