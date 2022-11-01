Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Manufacturing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Manufacturing jobs

  • Flexographic Quality Control Inspector Cape town
  • Learnership - NQF5 Business Administration Vereeniging
  • Bookkeeper Johannesburg
  • Factory Manager Cape Town
  • Maintenance Fitter Grabouw
  • PackMark Administrator Durban
  • Junior Print Production Assistant Durban
  • Customer Service Administrator Vereeniging
  • Product Designer – Kiteboards/Kites/Kite Accessories Cape Town
  • Operations Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    South African factory activity improves in October - Absa PMI

    1 Nov 2022
    By: Bhargav Acharya
    South African manufacturing activity improved in October, but rolling power cuts and a crippling strike at freight rail and ports company Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, a survey showed on Tuesday, 1 November.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

    The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 50.0 points in October from 48.2 points in September, hitting the 50-point mark that separates contraction from expansion.

    "Exports remained poor amidst the paralysing Transnet strike during the month, while global demand is faltering," Absa said in a statement.

    Workers at state-owned Transnet went on strike for nearly two weeks from 6 October,throttling exports from Africa's most industrialised nation.

    PMI respondents said persistent power cuts by Eskom curtailed production and demand for their products.

    Transnet lifts force majeure at all port terminals
    Transnet lifts force majeure at all port terminals

    By 7 hours ago

    In October purchasing managers were at their most pessimistic about the outlook for business since May 2020, likely reflecting little hope that the power situation will improve soon, Absa said.

    Electricity outages have reached record levels in South Africa this year.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Bhargav Acharya

    Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning
    Read more: load shedding, Transnet, Absa, manufacturing output, SA manufacturing, Bhargav Acharya

    Related

    Transnet lifts force majeure at all port terminals
    Transnet lifts force majeure at all port terminals7 hours ago
    Former Eskom exec arrested on fraud, corruption charges
    Former Eskom exec arrested on fraud, corruption charges28 Oct 2022
    Stage 6: A major threat to SA's auto industry
    Stage 6: A major threat to SA's auto industry21 Oct 2022
    Transnet lifts force majeure at some port terminals
    Transnet lifts force majeure at some port terminals21 Oct 2022
    South African Furniture Initiative chairperson Penwell Lunga. Source: Supplied
    Call for collaboration to build a competitive SA furniture industry20 Oct 2022
    Transnet's port, rail operations normalising after strike
    Transnet's port, rail operations normalising after strike19 Oct 2022
    Transnet agrees 3-year wage deal with majority labour union
    Transnet agrees 3-year wage deal with majority labour union18 Oct 2022
    Source: Reuters.
    Transnet strike is bringing SA's economy to its knees13 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz