Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OFM RadioHot 102.7FMDStvFusionDesignMultiChoiceBizcommunity.comTractor OutdoorHaveYouHeardMakeReignBrandMappBateleur Brand PlanningAPO GroupPrimedia OutdooriContact BPOTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • News/Sports/Lifestyle Entertainment/Finance Writers Remote
  • Sales Consultant Durban
  • Senior Editor Johannesburg
  • Paid Media Specialist - Data and Media Cape Town, Johannesburg
  • Human Interest Editor South Africa
  • Senior Entertainment Editor South Africa
  • Digital Designer Cape Town
  • Direct Advertising Sales Executive Cape Town
  • Sales Executive Pretoria
  • Agency Sales Account Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Biz Most Read Award winners October 2022

    1 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
    Biz Most Read Award winners October 2022

    This month’s coronations go to the following companies whose proud announcements were among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in October:

    The Biz Most Read Award winners | October 2022

    Thanks to all our publishers for contributing to the daily business-to-business snapshot of our region. Biz Press Offices allow newsroom managers to track success in the ever-evolving arena of business communications. Creative B2B publishing and newsroom management are becoming increasingly integral to the marketers toolbox offering vital value for companies, organisations, PRs and brands. Talk to one of our business content development managers about your business-to-business communications needs.

    Game of thrones: Why content is king, but context is queen
    Game of thrones: Why content is king, but context is queen

    Issued by Bizcommunity.com 25 May 2022

    About Biz Press Office newsrooms - Where over 400 of SA’s top companies and organisations share the 'why' of what they do. Publish, promote and prolong front-page exposure for brand communications in the heart of the business media in one or more of 19 industries on Bizcommunity. Sharing your brand stories via a newsroom can empower and inspire others, while giving more mileage and exposure for your company, client brands and stakeholders, plus you get all the data stats on your releases to add to case studies and client reports, assisting with SEO and getting picked up by the media, all contributing to your company’s reputation, status and value. We love to help you look for ways to make your business content stand out, so feel free to talk to us any time about best newsroom management practice. More info.


    NextOptions
    Bizcommunity.com
    Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com

    Related

    Chris Moerdyk, newly appointed non-executive chairman of Bizcommunity.com.
    Top SA marketer appointed Bizcommunity non-exec chair5 May 2009

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz