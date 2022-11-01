Central Media Group turns 10!

Central Media Group - Central South Africa's leading media and entertainment company, specialising in broadcasting, new media, and publishing - celebrates 10 years in 2022.

It was in 2012 that Central Media Group (CMG) was born, from the historic Radio Oranje and Seyalemoya Communications.

CMG now consists of OFM, Digital Platforms, and Mahareng Media and Advertising.

Nick Efstathiou, CMG CEO, explains that Central Media Group is a proudly Central South African business, with staff who are the best at what they do.

“For 10 years, this business has led the way, providing marketing solutions to Central South African small to medium enterprises. OFM, Mahareng Media and Advertising (publishers of Bloemfontein Courant and Get It Bloemfontein), and Digital Platforms are remarkable at providing solutions in and on radio, in print, in the digital space, and in eventing. I am so blessed to lead a 100-plus strong team of individuals who bring their best each day.”

OFM, the Sound of Your Life, is Central South Africa’s premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news, and entertainment. The station celebrated 35 years in the commercial radio sector in 2021. OFM has its head office in Bloemfontein and a satellite studio in Welkom. The station serves the affluent SEM 7-10 economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, Southern Gauteng, and North West. OFM is synonymous with the people of Central South Africa and includes a full spectrum of listeners, from urban working moms and dads to corporate professionals, as well as rural communities and agricultural producers. The station has an incredibly loyal and supportive audience, with it enjoying one of the highest occurrences of time spent listening to radio in South Africa.

Digital Platforms is a strategic website design and development company. In June 2007, OFM birthed Digital Platforms with a specific focus on online advertising. Today, the Digital Platforms team consists of developers and designers operating as a stand-alone business in the Central Media Group. Digital Platform’s services have expanded to include website design and development, social media marketing, search engine optimisation, website hosting, e-commerce development, and, most recently, mobile application development.

Since Mahareng Media and Advertising’s establishment in 2006, it has become the number one print media platform in Central South Africa. Mahareng proudly offers design and print services as well as custom-fit solutions to its clients. Its main flagship publications are Bloemfontein Courant and Get It Bloemfontein. Bloemfontein Courant is a free community newspaper with news relevant to the local community of Bloemfontein, with 45,000 copies distributed on a Thursday. Get It Bloemfontein is a one-stop glossy magazine, featuring local people, shopping, and lifestyle. Its other publications include The Woodpecker/Die Houtkapper, Fichardt Park Neighbourhood Association Magazine, and Wild Olive Estate Magazine. Mahareng Media and Advertising also hosts the popular annual Best of Bloemfontein Readers’ Choice Awards, which celebrated its 10th year in October 2022.



