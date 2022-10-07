Loeries Special Section

Ogilvy wins multiple gold on the first night of the 2022 Loerie Awards

7 Oct 2022
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa were awarded 10 Loeries on the first night of the 2022 Loerie Awards, the region's largest advertising festival. Wins included: three golds, two silvers, two craft awards and four bronzes.

Ogilvy were recognised for work across multiple campaigns for Volkswagen, KFC, Coronation and Carling Black Label.

Ogilvy wins multiple gold on the first night of the 2022 Loerie Awards

Volkswagen stole the headlines of the night, for its first in South African advertising. “Game On”, a metaverse-inspired campaign, combined Volkswagen's first-ever Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection with a gamified fan experience. An integrated campaign using multiple media in parallel, to entice a hard-to-reach audience to engage for record levels of time with the brand, alongside record levels of vehicle sales.

Other big winners for Ogilvy were Carling Black Label. Shining a much-needed spotlight on the serious issue of gender-based violence in South Africa, with the campaign “Bride Armour”. A powerful collaboration with fashion designer Suzanne Heyns, using data and insights, captured by Lifeline South Africa, to design a wedding dress from abuse resistant materials. Whilst challenging South African men to take a renewed vow against the GBV pandemic.

“It’s wonderful to see the industry reconnected physically in one place, after so many Covid restrictions, and being able to celebrate the power of Creativity together,” says Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa.

Case continues, “It’s our mission to inspire brands and people to impact the world – so we’re immensely proud and humbled by these wins for work that truly delivered impact for our client’s brands. It’s great to see our work back in the Loerie headlines and these results are a truly amazing achievement for our teams and clients. Thank you to the judges for recognising the power of this work. And a very important thank you also to our clients for believing in us and for partnering to create these bold campaigns.”

Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
