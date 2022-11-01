Transnet lifts force majeure at all port terminals

State-owned logistics firm Transnet said on Monday that its port terminals division had lifted force majeure across all terminals, including its container terminals, after a strike earlier in the month.

Container ships are seen outside the harbour as workers at state-owned logistics firm Transnet continue to protest outside the Port of Cape Town on their nationwide strike action that could paralyse ports and freight rail services in Cape Town, South Africa, October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Transnet workers went on strike for nearly two weeks from 6 October, paralysing freight rail and port operations and throttling exports from Africa's most advanced economy.

Force majeure declared in its automotive, bulk and multi-purpose terminals was lifted on 21 October but backlogs and the impact on operations meant force majeure at its container terminals remained in place.

"This follows the successful implementation of recovery plans to stabilise operational performance and efficiencies across all container handling terminals," Transnet said in a statement. "The terminals are now ready to return to pre-strike planning of operations, which promote maximum imports and exports."