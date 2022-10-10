Al Cook to head up De Beers Group in 2023

Anglo American announced leadership changes at De Beers on Monday, 10 October. Al Cook will take up the position of CEO while the group's current CEO, Bruce Cleaver, has been appointed co-chairman. Both positions will be effective from early 2023.

Said Duncan Wanblad, chief executive of Anglo American and chairman of De Beers Group: "Together with our partners in De Beers, we congratulate Al Cook on his appointment as CEO of De Beers Group following Bruce Cleaver’s decision to step back after six years to a non-executive role.

"Al Cook brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience, gained predominantly at BP and Equinor, most recently leading Equinor’s multi-billion dollar global E&P business across Africa, the Americas and Europe. He previously led Equinor's global strategy and business development, developing the company’s net zero strategy.

"I believe Al’s multi-disciplinary strategic skillset and strong personal conviction and values are ideally suited to the nature of De Beers, a global business that spans much of the spectrum from exploration and mining to Bond Street and Madison Avenue.”

De Beer's current CEO, Bruce Cleaver, has been appointed co-chairman, effective 2023. Source: Facebook

On his stepping down as CEO and new appointment, Cleaver said, “It has been a tremendous privilege for me to lead such an iconic company as De Beers with its rich history, great people and culture, and truly unique product offering.

"I am proud of all that we have achieved together during this period, despite the major challenges we have faced along the way. I believe the diamond industry in general, and De Beers Group in particular, have a hugely exciting future ahead and I look forward to working closely with Al and the leadership team to ensure we continue to take the business and the industry to new heights.”