LG launches Air Solutions office in Brackenfell, Cape Town

LG Electronics, renowned for its optimized HVAC solutions for all climate needs, recently announced the brand-new opening of an Air Solutions showroom, academy and office in Brackenfell, Western Cape. This facility will offer dedicated Air Solutions support for consultants, contractors and HVAC industry professionals, and opened its doors on 14 October 2022.

To ensure continued customer satisfaction, LG embarked on this investment to better serve the market and directly support the industry with its expertise, products, and services. “This is an exciting time for us, as we are always looking to find ways to support our customers and their businesses and work together on successful projects,” commented Prabhjeet Singh Channa, Africa HVAC Engineering Sales Team leader at LG Electronics.

Beyond offering accessible LG HVAC service parts – the dedicated LG team will provide engineering support from design and specification to supervision and commissioning. And you can earn CPD points at the Air Solutions academy when you attend training on products such as the Multi V and Single Split (commercial and residential) to ensure longevity and optimal operation throughout. This can be combined with the advanced LG remote monitoring technology, BECON (Building Energy Control) Cloud, to enable preventative maintenance and cost-efficient rapid response time.

“To prove to our customers that we are the partner their businesses need, we will continue to integrate our leading technology and products into their day-to-day operations, supporting businesses every step of the way,” Channa continued. “That’s why invited stakeholders, media, and customers interested in our leading HVAC solutions who joined us at the official opening of the Air Solutions office in Cape Town this past week, so they could experience the systems for themselves.”

At the launch event, Channa spoke about the purpose of the Air Solutions office, its offering to the market, and how LG is committed to supporting its customers. Yong Joon Park, Business to Business division leader for regional headquarters at LG Electronics, spoke about the company’s investment in this project, its primary purpose, and how LG will succeed in the long term.

LG’s residential and corporate HVAC solutions provides energy-efficient comfort across the nation. Now, with the Air Solutions office opening, they again prove their commitment to the global air conditioning market and customers. LG’s goal is to provide real sustainability and peace of mind.



