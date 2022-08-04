Bata South Africa hits the digital streets with #SuitYourSneakers campaign for Women's Month

This Women's Month, Bata South Africa celebrates the triumph of women in a unique #SuitYourSneakers campaign. The campaign recognises how far women's rights have come since August 1956 and celebrates the achievements of women in all aspects of their lives.

Pictured are some of Bata South Africa’s leading ladies, kitted out in their suits and sneakers as part of the brand’s #SuitYourSneakers campaign this Women’s Month

“Being able to express oneself, without question, is one of the hallmarks of a free society. In line with this, we at Bata South Africa created an opportunity to let women celebrate and express themselves how they see fit. We’ve called it the #SuitYourSneakers campaign, because we want to celebrate women taking the leading role in their lives, and we want to celebrate the ability to express yourself through your clothes and footwear. We don’t believe in being dictated to,” said Bata South Africa marketing manager Nombuso Ncapai.

#SuitYourSneakers encourages women to express their freedom in a confident, comfortable and fashionable way.

Singer and songwriter, Rhea Blek, wears Bata’s North Star sneaker as part of the brand’s #SuitYourSneakers campaign Multidisciplinary creative producer and writer, Chesty M, wears Bata’s American Cup as part of the brand’s #SuitYourSneakers campaign

Symbol of triumph

“We have used the suit as a symbol of triumph and power. It’s not the only way to express victory, but a symbol of what was once unattainable. Women have shattered the perception that suits were not meant for them. For us, it’s a nod to the women who marched on 9 August 1956 for an equal and just society. We believe that freedom of expression is integral to moving forward,” said Ncapai.

The campaign also spotlights the global shift towards ‘sneakerisation’, as consumers embrace more casual footwear over formal options and heels, in the workplace and beyond – a change accelerated by the pandemic.

With its sneaker brands including Tomy Takkies, Power, North Star, and American Cup, Bata South Africa caters to the diverse tastes and needs of South African woman, says Bata Sneakers department manager, Swastika Juggernath. “Sneakers are effortlessly comfortable. Women are on the go all day long, and our Bata brands proudly cater to the different footwear needs of women, taking them from home to the workplace to a night out. There’s a style for anyone at any time of day.”

“#SuitYourSneakers is all about reminding women that shattering the glass ceiling is a whole lot more fun than wearing glass slippers,” she added.

Fitness blogger and designer, Keziah Searle, wears Bata’s Power sneaker as part of the brand’s #SuitYourSneakers campaign Digital strategist and content marketing specialist, Tokelo Motsepe, wears Bata’s Tomy sneaker as part of the brand’s #SuitYourSneakers campaign this Women’s Month

Ladies take the lead

Throughout the month, Bata South Africa will celebrate the women behind the company on its social channels, as well as enlist several successful SA personalities to express their take on #SuitYourSneakers.

“We chose to start the campaign at home by featuring some of the women behind the Bata South Africa brand. They’ve each been gifted a suit and paired it with one of our comfortable sneakers. We will feature them on social media because these are the women that make us what we are at Bata. We then extended the campaign to include successful SA personalities to drive the message of freedom of expression. They are at the cutting edge of what people are thinking and feeling and this is valuable to us as a brand to meet the needs of people and be relevant to what people want,” said Ncapai.

The SA personalities Bata SA features include:

Mahlogonolo Manchester Mahapa (@chesty_m), a multidisciplinary creative producer and writer who hails from Polokwane. Mahlogonolo sports the Bata American Cup sneaker.





Keziah Searle (@_livefithealthy) a fitness blogger, designer and mother to a little toddler, based in KZN. Keziah wears the Bata Power sneaker.





Tokelo Motsepe (@tokelomotsepe), a digital strategist and content marketing specialist, based in Johannesburg. Tokelo wears the Bata TOMY sneaker.





Refiloe Makhetha (@rheablek), a talented singer/songwriter and content creator. Rhea wears the Bata North Star sneaker.

“Women don’t always get placed at the forefront for opportunities, and Women’s Month is very important to remind us all what women truly bring to the table,” Ncapai added.

Bata South Africa managing director, Michael Wyatt, said: “Women take on many roles in our society, and we don’t acknowledge this, or celebrate it, enough. This month we aim, through the #SuitYourSneakers campaign, to celebrate the women leading the Bata South Africa brand, and pay tribute to South African women for continuing to move us forward as a nation.”

All sneakers featured are available at Zando and Takealot.

Dynamic SA female personalities, from left, Rhea Blek, Chesty M, Keziah Searle and Tokelo Motsepe, in their Bata sneakers as part of the brand’s #SuitYourSneakers campaign this Women’s Month

