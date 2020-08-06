Diesel becomes member of the Better Cotton Initiative

Diesel is the latest fashion company to join the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global not-for-profit organisation and the largest cotton sustainability programme in the world.
The Italian fashion brand joins other BCI members such as Levi’s, Guess, Gap, Inditex and Cotton On Group.
BCI exists to make global cotton production better for the people who produce it, for the environment it grows in and for the sector’s future. The NPO trains farmers to use water efficiently, to care for the health of the soil, reduce use of the most harmful chemicals and apply decent work principles.
In 2018-2019, BCI licensed over 2 million farmers from 23 countries on five continents. Together, these farmers produced 22% of the world’s cotton.
Better Cotton is sourced via a system of Mass Balance and not physically traceable to end products. However, BCI Farmers benefit from the demand for Better Cotton in equivalent volumes to those we source, Diesel explained.
Diesel said it will invest in making cotton production more sustainable, and is committed to sourcing at least 50% of its cotton as ‘more responsible cotton’ by 2025, which includes cotton sourced as Better Cotton, recycled and organic cotton.
The BCI membership follows the launch of Diesel's 'For Responsible Living' sustainability strategy announced in January
. The strategy is based on four key pillars and commitments, namely: Be The Alternative, Stand For The Planet, Celebrate Individuality and Promote Integrity. This blueprint will further integrate sustainability-focused initiatives across all the company’s business activities.