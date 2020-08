Global food prices continue to rise in July

According to a United Nations report, global food prices continue their upward trajectory for the second consecutive month in July, led by vegetable oils and dairy products.

©Oleksandr Boiko via 123RF

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) Food Price Index averaged 94.2 points in July, a 1.2% increase from June and nearly 1.0% higher than July 2019. The FAO Food Price Index tracks international prices of the most commonly traded food commodities.Theincreased 7.6% since June to reach a five-month high, with international quotations for the key oils rising amid, in the case of palm oil, likely production slowdowns, revived global import demand and protracted migrant labor shortages.Therose 3.5% in the month, with all products from butter and cheese to milk powders rising.Thewas practically unchanged from June, although maize and sorghum prices registered sharp increase - influenced by large purchases by China from the United States of America - while those of rice fell, reflecting prospects of large 2020 harvests. Wheat prices changed little amid slow trade activity.The