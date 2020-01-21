Diesel launches sustainability strategy

Italian retail clothing brand Diesel has launched a sustainability strategy, a commitment to taking action for the benefit of current and future generations. Titled 'For Responsible Living', the strategy was introduced at a media briefing in Milan by Renzo Rosso, president of OTB and founder of Diesel.

New Diesel x Coca-Cola collection uses recycled materials Diesel has collaborated with Coca-Cola to introduce a capsule collection incorporating recycled materials...

#BizTrends2020: Fashion won't be sustainable until consumers are educated If you're wondering if sustainable fashion really does exist in South Africa, the answer is yes, but only on a small scale...

Four pillars of 'For Responsible Living'

Diesel formally committed to implementing a responsible business strategy that is respectful of people and the environment. The brand worked with sustainability and communication consultancy company Eco-Age in its creation and will continue to be supported by Eco-Age in its implementation.With the help of Eco-Age, Diesel will also look to partner with organisations local to its global territories, to enhance its community impact as an integral part of Responsible Living.Over the coming months, Diesel will define measurable targets for the future, continually and publicly track progress and demonstrate its commitment to responsible business to future generations.Rosso said: “I grew up and actually still live in the countryside surrounded by nature, it is where I truly feel at home and it is what I deeply love. Today we face a new vital challenge, the biggest one yet - as we become more and more aware of the social, economic, and environmental impacts of the fashion industry at large, and Diesel is ready to face it full steam."The sustainability strategy is based on four key pillars and commitments:"We commit to creating alternative, responsible products and packaging, by seeking out low impact materials and innovative techniques, investing in research and development, and collaborating with others to find more sustainable solutions throughout all stages of our value chain.""We commit to climate action, and to rising for environmental stewardship, by minimising our greenhouse gas emissions, reducing our water footprint, and improving reuse and recycling rates across our operations.""We commit to developing a sustainability culture within the company, honouring employees’ rights and their diversity, which allows us to thrive, treating all equally, nurturing employees to fulfil their potential, and promoting a safe work environment.""We commit to working towards the highest social and environmental standards throughout our supply chain, by enhancing the traceability of our products and promoting positive practices amongst our suppliers."