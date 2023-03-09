Kunjani Mall Concordia celebrates Zanele Montle on opening day

On 30 March 2023, Latitude Properties, a well-known South African development group, will launch phase one of the R200m Kunjani Concordia mixed-use development in Concordia, Knysna. The 4500m2 shopping mall will bring shopping convenience to an underserved area, with phase two planned to include a second retail component and other amenities such as affordable housing, a co-working office, day clinic, action-soccer fields, and an Early Childhood Development centre.

The mall's exterior will also feature a collaboration with South African artists, with the first artist to be featured being Zanele Montle. On opening day, a portion of the mall's exterior will be wrapped with Zanele's artwork, Abantu Yethu, which celebrates the diversity and vibrancy of the community the mall is designed to serve. By incorporating the work of local artists, Latitude Properties aims to create a more cohesive and inclusive space that will have a positive social impact on the surrounding area.

National retailers Shoprite, Ackermans, and Pep will open branches in phase one, and six stalls will be available for smaller traders, which will be leased to local micro businesses.

Latitude CEO Harry Pretorius is optimistic that the Kunjani Concordia development will play a key role in enhancing the neighborhood fabric and contribute to job creation. At least 200 builders and laborers will be involved in the construction, and the development will yield at least 100 permanent jobs upon completion.

Latitude Properties plans to complete three more Kunjani precincts in the Western and Southern Cape over the next 18 months and remains bullish on the long-term growth of retail business in rural and township areas.