5 reasons to stay at off the grid Gonana Guest House in Paternoster

The charming seaside town of Paternoster is a perfect place to head for a weekend getaway. Just a few hours' drive from Cape Town, this quaint seaside village offers beautiful and unspoiled beaches, cute stores, great restaurants - including the award-winning Wolfgat - and of course, those charming and iconic blue and white houses. Just the place to unwind and reset from the day-to-day hustle.
If staying for a weekend, beach side accommodation is most definitely recommended. Gonana Guest House and Cottages offers just that. Here are five reasons to stay at this 2022 TripAdvisor's Excellence Awardee.
Location:
The guesthouse is set right at Bekbaai Beach and offers beautiful beach and sunset views from the main communal area and most of the rooms. I mean, is there anything better than toasting against a backdrop of a pristine beach and sunset hues or listening to the sound of waves crashing as you drift off to sleep beneath crisp white linen?
Aesthetic:
Offering a contemporary African meets neutral Scandi aesthetic, the guesthouse feels fresh and warm at the same time with cute and quirky décor touches at every turn.
Environmentally conscious:
Sustainable and environmentally conscious the Gonana guest house is effectively off the grid; all its water is recycled twice and all its power is solar generated, ensuring that load shedding doesn’t affect guests. Plastic usage is kept to a minimum and the gardens are indigenous and water-wise, while the décor is all-natural and sourced locally.
Self-catering and pet friendly options:
Of the eight en-suite guest rooms offered, one of the rooms, the Studio offers a self-catering option with a kitchenette while the newly added Self-Catering Cottages, located a street away offers balconies with sea views, fully-equipped kitchens, indoor fireplaces and braai areas. Plus some of the rooms are pet friendly giving this guest house an edge over others in the area.
Warmth:
The communal area offers a great spot to meet fellow guests over a delicious buffet and cooked to order breakfast. A large communal table affords a happy mingling of travellers and feels very much like a big family affair, reinforced by the all-female friendly and welcoming staff. Aptly named, Gonana means ‘to embrace’ in isiZulu, and staying at the guesthouse does very much feel like a warm embrace.Currently Gonana is running a June/July school holidays and Father’s Day Winter Warmer Special; ‘Stay for Three - Pay for Two’ - valid for all bookings to 15 August 2022. Ts& Cs apply.For more info and to book go to www.gonanaguesthouse.com.Gonana Guest House is a member of Cape Country Routes
.