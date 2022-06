5 reasons to stay at off the grid Gonana Guest House in Paternoster

The charming seaside town of Paternoster is a perfect place to head for a weekend getaway. Just a few hours' drive from Cape Town, this quaint seaside village offers beautiful and unspoiled beaches, cute stores, great restaurants - including the award-winning Wolfgat - and of course, those charming and iconic blue and white houses. Just the place to unwind and reset from the day-to-day hustle.

If staying for a weekend, beach side accommodation is most definitely recommended. Gonana Guest House and Cottages offers just that. Here are five reasons to stay at this 2022 TripAdvisor's Excellence Awardee.The guesthouse is set right at Bekbaai Beach and offers beautiful beach and sunset views from the main communal area and most of the rooms. I mean, is there anything better than toasting against a backdrop of a pristine beach and sunset hues or listening to the sound of waves crashing as you drift off to sleep beneath crisp white linen?Offering a contemporary African meets neutral Scandi aesthetic, the guesthouse feels fresh and warm at the same time with cute and quirky décor touches at every turn.Sustainable and environmentally conscious the Gonana guest house is effectively off the grid; all its water is recycled twice and all its power is solar generated, ensuring that load shedding doesn’t affect guests. Plastic usage is kept to a minimum and the gardens are indigenous and water-wise, while the décor is all-natural and sourced locally.Of the eight en-suite guest rooms offered, one of the rooms, the Studio offers a self-catering option with a kitchenette while the newly added Self-Catering Cottages, located a street away offers balconies with sea views, fully-equipped kitchens, indoor fireplaces and braai areas. Plus some of the rooms are pet friendly giving this guest house an edge over others in the area.The communal area offers a great spot to meet fellow guests over a delicious buffet and cooked to order breakfast. A large communal table affords a happy mingling of travellers and feels very much like a big family affair, reinforced by the all-female friendly and welcoming staff. Aptly named, Gonana means ‘to embrace’ in isiZulu, and staying at the guesthouse does very much feel like a warm embrace.Currently Gonana is running a June/July school holidays and Father’s Day Winter Warmer Special; ‘Stay for Three - Pay for Two’ - valid for all bookings to 15 August 2022. Ts& Cs apply.For more info and to book go to www.gonanaguesthouse.com