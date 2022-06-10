5 reasons to stay at off the grid Gonana Guest House in Paternoster

The charming seaside town of Paternoster is a perfect place to head for a weekend getaway. Just a few hours' drive from Cape Town, this quaint seaside village offers beautiful and unspoiled beaches, cute stores, great restaurants - including the award-winning Wolfgat - and of course, those charming and iconic blue and white houses. Just the place to unwind and reset from the day-to-day hustle.