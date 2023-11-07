Industries

Events Company news South Africa

ECR and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp leaves fitness enthusiasts wanting more

7 Nov 2023
Issued by: East Coast Radio
The East Coast Radio & Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp was a success this past Saturday (4 November 2023) as 350 fitness enthusiasts flocked to the event with enthusiasm, making the most of the perfect weather. The instructors, sporting their branded attire, exuded fitness readiness and engaged seamlessly with the attendees, setting the tone for an energetic and invigorating experience. The station's drive show hosts entertained the crowd with Stacey on stage giving out amazing spot prizes, and J Sbu bringing all beats from the deck.
ECR and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp. Image by Just Capture Media
ECR and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp. Image by Just Capture Media

The event marked a significant milestone for the station with their weekend breakfast show broadcasting live from the venue, amplifying the thrill and energy of the day.

Excitement soared as Clicks hosted a series of engaging activities, featuring activations from The Body Shop and an outdoor massage studio, all of which were met with great interest. Participants were delighted with the array of activities, including those from Telkom and Mc Café. One of the standout highlights was the intense skipping rope competition, where participants showcased their remarkable jumping skills for a chance to win an impressive R5,000 in cash.

ECR Drive co-host Stacey Norman on the far right with instructor Xoli and Clicks representative
ECR Drive co-host Stacey Norman on the far right with instructor Xoli and Clicks representative
Yoga instructor Kim at the ECR and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp
Yoga instructor Kim at the ECR and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp

The best part was attendees being able to take something home, which was the impressive goodie bag, filled with delightful fitness and beauty essentials.

Overall, the event was a testament to the team's dedication, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating an even larger and more thrilling bootcamp edition in February 2024.

East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
