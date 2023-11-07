ECR and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp leaves fitness enthusiasts wanting more

The event marked a significant milestone for the station with their weekend breakfast show broadcasting live from the venue, amplifying the thrill and energy of the day.
Excitement soared as Clicks hosted a series of engaging activities, featuring activations from The Body Shop and an outdoor massage studio, all of which were met with great interest. Participants were delighted with the array of activities, including those from Telkom and Mc Café. One of the standout highlights was the intense skipping rope competition, where participants showcased their remarkable jumping skills for a chance to win an impressive R5,000 in cash.
The best part was attendees being able to take something home, which was the impressive goodie bag, filled with delightful fitness and beauty essentials.
Overall, the event was a testament to the team's dedication, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating an even larger and more thrilling bootcamp edition in February 2024.