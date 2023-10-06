Ramaphosa honours 2023 Special Olympics South Africa National Team

In an historic moment of recognition, the 2023 Special Olympics South Africa National Team received a profound honour as President Cyril Ramaphosa warmly welcomed them to a special ceremony hosted at the iconic Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Image supplied

This event, a significant milestone in South Africa's history, is especially poignant given the late President Nelson Mandela's support for Special Olympics South Africa.

For the first time, the National Government of South Africa officially acknowledged and celebrated the extraordinary achievements of individuals with intellectual disabilities in the realm of sports.

This momentous occasion was imbued with pride and inspiration as President Ramaphosa congratulated the 2023 National Team for their exceptional achievements on the global stage at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games held in Berlin, Germany. Competing against 7,000 athletes from over 180 countries, they exhibited unwavering determination and sportsmanship, returning home with an impressive medal haul that included 22 Gold Medals, 20 Silver Medals, and 7 Bronze Medals.

The team’s dedication and sportsmanship have not only filled South Africa with pride but have also cast a brilliant spotlight on the immense talent within the community of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

This recognition by President Ramaphosa exemplifies the importance of acknowledging and empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports, reaffirming South Africa's commitment to inclusivity in society.

Dr Mathews Phosa, chairperson of Special Olympics South Africa welcomed the President’s commitment to the Global Coalition “Our athletes want to be heard, and they demand inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities. They declare that they are here to show the world their talents and abilities, and they deserve nothing less than our unwavering support.”

This commitment by President Ramaphosa exemplifies the importance of acknowledging and empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports, furthermore, reinforcing the commitment to inclusivity in South African society.