Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

aHead Marketing ServicesOur Salad MixBizcommunity.comIrvine PartnersSportsmans WarehouseSappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Sport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Ramaphosa honours 2023 Special Olympics South Africa National Team

6 Oct 2023
In an historic moment of recognition, the 2023 Special Olympics South Africa National Team received a profound honour as President Cyril Ramaphosa warmly welcomed them to a special ceremony hosted at the iconic Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Image supplied
Image supplied

This event, a significant milestone in South Africa's history, is especially poignant given the late President Nelson Mandela's support for Special Olympics South Africa.

For the first time, the National Government of South Africa officially acknowledged and celebrated the extraordinary achievements of individuals with intellectual disabilities in the realm of sports.

This momentous occasion was imbued with pride and inspiration as President Ramaphosa congratulated the 2023 National Team for their exceptional achievements on the global stage at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games held in Berlin, Germany. Competing against 7,000 athletes from over 180 countries, they exhibited unwavering determination and sportsmanship, returning home with an impressive medal haul that included 22 Gold Medals, 20 Silver Medals, and 7 Bronze Medals.

The team’s dedication and sportsmanship have not only filled South Africa with pride but have also cast a brilliant spotlight on the immense talent within the community of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

This recognition by President Ramaphosa exemplifies the importance of acknowledging and empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports, reaffirming South Africa's commitment to inclusivity in society.

Dr Mathews Phosa, chairperson of Special Olympics South Africa welcomed the President’s commitment to the Global Coalition “Our athletes want to be heard, and they demand inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities. They declare that they are here to show the world their talents and abilities, and they deserve nothing less than our unwavering support.”

This commitment by President Ramaphosa exemplifies the importance of acknowledging and empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports, furthermore, reinforcing the commitment to inclusivity in South African society.

NextOptions
Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa, President Cyril Ramaphosa

Related

Ardagh Glass Packaging Africa seeks to build largest container plant
Ardagh Glass Packaging Africa seeks to build largest container plant8 Sep 2023
South Africa's vocational landscape
Bateleur Brand PlanningSouth Africa's vocational landscape6 Sep 2023
Johannesburg fire: Ramaphosa calls for action against illegal occupations
Johannesburg fire: Ramaphosa calls for action against illegal occupations4 Sep 2023
Huawei ICT competition winners ride a wave of success
Irvine PartnersHuawei ICT competition winners ride a wave of success31 Aug 2023
Here's why you should learn sign language
Wits PlusHere's why you should learn sign language30 Aug 2023
Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Source: x.com
Ramokgopa sheds more light on China energy deals28 Aug 2023
Source: Supplied. SA President Cyril Ramaphosa in a pull-aside meeting with UN Secretary General HE António Guterres on the margins of the Brics-Africa Outreach and Brics Plus Dialogue which took place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
#BRICS2023 triumph: The week that shaped inclusive global dialogue25 Aug 2023
Source: Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).
South Africa to host Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of 15th Brics Summit21 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz