Winner of Patrón Perfectionists Josh Hendricks says he wants to bring home the global prize

A: I always go into something with a goal and my goal was to try and get as far as possible. I’ve put a lot of effort into it and it means a lot to me. People don’t really look at other bartenders and take note of what they do unless it’s on a scale like an international guest shift or a competition. It makes what you are saying more credible and people take you more seriously. I am still young and I want to take this further. Winning this helps me do that.
A: For the margarita challenge I used Patrón Silver – the perfect base for a margarita – with fresh mint which was my Mexican ingredient. I used that as my main feature with cucumber cordial, fresh lime, beetroot pickle and jalapeño tincture garnished with a rice cracker chicharrón which is like a pork crackling but I made it vegan so it’s approachable for anyone. I wanted that contrast between savoury and really fresh from the cucumber, mint, and agave.
The second challenge was based off of the first challenge in which we had to make a cordial and base it on a city and story behind it. Mine was themed around the beauty of Cape Town. The sunset image is always the one you see on Instagram and I replicated it into the actual drink in the glass in the form of a silhouette on the glass and a light underneath which shows table mountain and the city. The cordial included the flavours from all the cultures that came together from other countries way back when – Madagascar, Java, Malaysia, South East Asia. Things like galangal, lime leaf, teamwood pepper. It was a very aromatic cordial that I elevated with Patrón Reposado, grapefruit-infused bergamot liqueur, a hibiscus syrup and a rose petal salt rim. So it was super floral, super fresh, and had a nice dry end.
A: I want to get to the highest point of bartending in South Arica. That is my goal. Even if I don’t make it at least I’m trying. I want to bring it home and I want to try as hard as I can to because with that opportunity my career goes international.
A: I think competitions like Patrón Perfectionists play a big role because they allow winners to showcase what they’re passionate about instead of just what they make at work. Some people maybe make a lot more simple, classic drinks but in the background they’re more experimental and they’re so much more out there if they have that stage to showcase that and it also allows other bartenders to be inspired by that. The bar industry is small and there’s not a lot of mentorship at the moment so I feel like when it comes to inspiration that’s what other people are looking at. People don’t really see South Africa as a cocktail destination. I feel like we’ve been flying under the radar but South Africa is going to make its break soon.
A: It’s versatility. Obviously good tequila can be served neat on the rocks. But with mixing you can go from super fresh to super spirit-forward or dryer or more like an old fashioned or a martini or a margarita or daiquiri. It falls into all categories and that’s why I think it’s why it’s the number one trending spirit in the world.
A: I enjoy a classic, good margarita. Just fresh lime and Cointreau.