Feast your way to Vegas: tackle the Tiger Tower Burger & Beer Challenge!

Get ready to unleash your inner beast and join us at Tiger's Milk for the ultimate gastronomic adventure! From June to August 2023, we invite all the fearless foodies to tackle the legendary Tiger Tower Burger & Beer Challenge.

Step up to the plate!

Picture this: you face off against the mighty Tiger Tower Burger, a towering masterpiece stacked high with sizzling beef patties, melting cheese, crispy bacon, a fried egg, onion rings and sauces that will have your taste buds roaring with delight. But that's not all! This beast of a meal comes paired with a serving of loaded fries and a refreshing 1L Tigers Lager Beer. Can you handle it?

A feast of epic proportions

If you're bold enough to take on the challenge, you have 15 minutes to demolish this towering feast. That's right, we're talking about a clean plate finish! And guess what? If you conquer the Tiger Tower Burger & Beer Challenge within the time limit, this R475 feast is on us!

But wait, there's more! We're not just feeding your hunger; we're fueling your dreams. Anybody who finishes the challenge in 15 minutes or less will be entered into a draw for the grand prize: a trip for two to the city that never sleeps, the entertainment capital of the world—LAS VEGAS! So picture yourself in the neon-lit streets, strolling down the iconic Vegas Strip, savoring victory and indulging in the city's electric atmosphere.

At Tiger's Milk, we’re live and breathe fearlessness. We're not your ordinary dining experience; we're extraordinary. We believe nothing of value is achieved without pushing outside the comfort zone in the most delicious way possible.

But hold on, even if you're not up for the 15-minute competition, you can still indulge in the Tiger Tower Burger & Beer Challenge anytime. Yes, that's right! You can order this feast of epic proportions and savour every bite at your own pace. We want everyone to experience the thrill and flavour of this legendary meal.

“At Tiger's Milk, we're known for our memorable burgers and beers. While we offer something for everyone, we take pride in doing Burgers & Beers better than anyone else. Our locations nationwide provide the perfect space to celebrate life and achievements and create those unforgettable moments with your loved ones.” – Jolene Strydom, Head of Marketing – Life& Brand Portfolio

We believe in rewarding our customers with real experiences. So, gear up, gather your friends, and head to Tiger's Milk for a burger adventure like no other.

Tackle the Tiger Tower Burger & Beer Challenge!

It's time to show your hunger who's boss!