Africa


Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) Young Design Award (YDA) 10 finalists put on show

26 Jun 2023
The Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) Young Design Award (YDA) 10 finalists showed off their creations at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping.
The Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) Young Design Award (YDA) 10 finalists showed off their creations at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

As fashion fever grips Durban in the lead-up to the Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ), Gateway Theatre of Shopping hosted the glittering Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show.

The HDJ YDA 10 finalists captured the audience with their personal interpretations of this year’s theme – ‘Out of this World’. The YDA is a golden opportunity for young designers to get noticed and catapult their careers to the next level.

The top three and ultimate YDA winner will be announced at Greyville on 1 July.

Young Designer Award finalists

  • Nontuthuzelo Ndongeni, Lindiwe Khuzwayo Academy of Fashion
  • Thabiso Khethelo, Durban University of Technology
  • Siphesihle Mkhize, Umgungundlovu TVT College
  • Nokwanda Ndlovu, PMB School of Fashion
  • Smangele Mbanjwa, PMB School of Fashion
  • Hlonela Danisa, Umgungundlovu TVT College
  • Lwandlekazi Zwezwe, Umgungundlovu TVT College
  • Emmanuel Kucherera, Ezile Fashion Skills Academy
  • Minenhle Luvuno, Esayidi Fashion School
  • Andile Nsele, Durban University of Technology

Durban Fashion Fair’s Raising Stars

The depth of local talent was on show as the Durban Fashion Fair’s Rising Stars showcased their stunning designs.

A selection of Gateway’s fashion brands provided dazzling ready-to-wear looks as HDJ inspirationInvited guests and dedicated followers of fashion were treated to a show of rampant creativity, meticulous craftsmanship and pulsating entertainment.

Gateway Theatre of Shopping marketing manager, Michelle Shelley said that it was a privilege to work alongside the mall’s HDJ partners and host the VIP Preview Fashion Show again after a break since 2019.

“Fashion is in Gateway’s DNA and as a mall, we open up every day ‘runway-ready,’ thanks to our fabulous tenants.

“As a fashion focal point, HDJ season is an opportunity to celebrate our leading local and international fashion brands and pause for a pose on the catwalk as the official mall partner of the HDJ.”

Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars

DESIGNERSBRANDMODELS
Treasure CindiTREASURE CINDIMpilo Mkhize
Sanelisiswe SkhosanaBLACK FAITHBella Nqobile Gabela
Dineo KhumaloDINEO KHUMALONokwazi Makhathini
Scelo DleziYATSAR FASHION HOUSEMbali Buthelezi
Sizwe MncubeLIBO CREATIONSLerato Makhobela
Zavier GumedeZAVIAR FASHION HOUSENwabisa Ndlela
Martin JohnMARTIN JOHNNomfundo Khumalo
Sandile MngadiDUKE CLOTHE YOUR SOULLungelo Mthimkhulu
Kwenzi KhomoINDONI FASHION HOUSENomfundo Dlamini

Showstoppers

Six invited designers presented the fashion finale with showstoppers that celebrated aspirational levels of self-confidence and diversity.

fashion, fashion awards, Gateway Theatre of Shopping



