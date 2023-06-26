Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) Young Design Award (YDA) 10 finalists put on show

The Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) Young Design Award (YDA) 10 finalists showed off their creations at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

As fashion fever grips Durban in the lead-up to the Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ), Gateway Theatre of Shopping hosted the glittering Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show.

The HDJ YDA 10 finalists captured the audience with their personal interpretations of this year’s theme – ‘Out of this World’. The YDA is a golden opportunity for young designers to get noticed and catapult their careers to the next level.

The top three and ultimate YDA winner will be announced at Greyville on 1 July.

Young Designer Award finalists

Nontuthuzelo Ndongeni, Lindiwe Khuzwayo Academy of Fashion



Thabiso Khethelo, Durban University of Technology



Siphesihle Mkhize, Umgungundlovu TVT College



Nokwanda Ndlovu, PMB School of Fashion



Smangele Mbanjwa, PMB School of Fashion



Hlonela Danisa, Umgungundlovu TVT College



Lwandlekazi Zwezwe, Umgungundlovu TVT College



Emmanuel Kucherera, Ezile Fashion Skills Academy



Minenhle Luvuno, Esayidi Fashion School



Andile Nsele, Durban University of Technology

Durban Fashion Fair’s Raising Stars

The depth of local talent was on show as the Durban Fashion Fair’s Rising Stars showcased their stunning designs.

A selection of Gateway’s fashion brands provided dazzling ready-to-wear looks as HDJ inspirationInvited guests and dedicated followers of fashion were treated to a show of rampant creativity, meticulous craftsmanship and pulsating entertainment.

Gateway Theatre of Shopping marketing manager, Michelle Shelley said that it was a privilege to work alongside the mall’s HDJ partners and host the VIP Preview Fashion Show again after a break since 2019.

“Fashion is in Gateway’s DNA and as a mall, we open up every day ‘runway-ready,’ thanks to our fabulous tenants.

“As a fashion focal point, HDJ season is an opportunity to celebrate our leading local and international fashion brands and pause for a pose on the catwalk as the official mall partner of the HDJ.”

Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars

DESIGNERS BRAND MODELS Treasure Cindi TREASURE CINDI Mpilo Mkhize Sanelisiswe Skhosana BLACK FAITH Bella Nqobile Gabela Dineo Khumalo DINEO KHUMALO Nokwazi Makhathini Scelo Dlezi YATSAR FASHION HOUSE Mbali Buthelezi Sizwe Mncube LIBO CREATIONS Lerato Makhobela Zavier Gumede ZAVIAR FASHION HOUSE Nwabisa Ndlela Martin John MARTIN JOHN Nomfundo Khumalo Sandile Mngadi DUKE CLOTHE YOUR SOUL Lungelo Mthimkhulu Kwenzi Khomo INDONI FASHION HOUSE Nomfundo Dlamini

Showstoppers

Six invited designers presented the fashion finale with showstoppers that celebrated aspirational levels of self-confidence and diversity.