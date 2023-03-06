Local songstress Singhita to speak at the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit 2023

Singhita may be young, but age has never stopped her from pursuing her dreams. A singer songwriter, model, actress and avid equestrian, the youngster is a quadruple threat, speedily making her mark as a career-driven independent go-getter, and solidifying her spot on the red carpet.

To add icing on the cake, the rising star has been invited to speak at the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit 2023 on 8 March 2023, at the Sun Bet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria.

Honoured and humbled by this opportunity, Singhita says, “Never in my wildest dream would I have thought I’d be invited to speak at such a prestigious event, with other iconic women currently leading and shaping Africa.”

A powerful gathering of influential female leaders, the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit is an event that brings together the who’s who of female leaders on the continent and beyond – from the world of business, politics, art, sports, civil society and life. This unique collection of female trailblazers are distinct in their thinking but single-minded in their purpose – all for a new, equal and thriving world.

Since its inception, and now in its 8th year, the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit has honored International Women's Day on 8 March as an annual celebration commemorating the achievements and resilience of women across Africa and the world.

With a power-packed speaker lineup, Singhita is one of the youngest women to take to the podium this year. After two years of being held as a pandemic induced virtual summit, 2023 will mark the summit's reincarnation as an unforgettable one-day event bringing power to life on stage and igniting an all-new discourse.

The day will salute African ingenuity and harness the power of the female collective. The aim is to celebrate the courageous accomplishments of female leaders whose dedication and selfless impact will inspire future generations.

Singhita lives by the motto: “Work hard in silence and let your success be the noise.” That is exactly what she has been doing her entire life. Every morning she wakes up with a new confidence to achieve her dreams, tackling them head on, but never forgetting to enjoy the moment.

The determined teen concludes, “I am extremely nervous but excited at the same time. I am a very shy person, but I know that my story matters. I recognize the importance of sharing my story and hopefully making a difference in the lives of other young women out there. I am extremely honoured to have been given this opportunity and I’m ready to grab the bull by its horns.”