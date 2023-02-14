MusicExchange: Singhita is back with her new single, My Heart

The singer, model and actress, who is based in Johannesburg, sings about achieving a breakthrough in toxic relationships in her new single My Heart and offers some wise words for all.
My Heart is the story of a girl trying to move on from a toxic relationship and just when she thinks she is out of it; he pulls her back in again. “It’s a song of complete honesty and frustration,” Singhita says. “But it’s also a song about breakthrough.”
I recently caught up with Singhita...
I love to have as much fun as possible and to learn as much as possible.
Music is my heartbeat.
Personal and relatable experiences things that my friends and I talk about.
Work hard in silence and let your success be the noise.
No time soon – there is still way too much to do!
Shark cage diving and pieces of fruit in yoghurt.
Taylor Swift or Finneas.
I am inspired by other people and their input from TikTok, Pinterest and Instagram, as well as my friends and family.
I love everything about it especially all the new people I meet.
Klein Tambotieboom
It wasn’t funny as such, but I was startled because I did not expect it. The first time I sang in front of my school, I could only see cellphones because everyone was recording my performance.
Charlotte Dujardin (a British dressage rider, equestrian and writer)
Gigi Hadid
Taylor Swift – no matter what happens and how many scandals she is in she always bounces back better than before.
My horse, Ace Pilot.
Hollywood Bowl.
A forensic biologist
Funny. Adventurous. Over-thinker. Dreamy. Miracle
Die for You – the Weekend
Hold On, We're Going Home – Drake
The 90s – Finneas
Wildest Dreams – Taylor Swift
Satellite - Harry Styles
Phantom of the Opera
Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score
My family and friends.
Slim-Jan (Afrikaans).
To tour Europe.
Walking the International Modeling & Talent Association (IMTA) in New York.
When people rush me. Don’t rush me I am almost done.
Being confident and comfortable in yourself as a person.
Change my nerves into excitement.
Don’t let anyone define you.
Visiting New York and participating at IMTA.
Yes, I support our local horse care unit.
I dream of walking New York Fashion Week and doing a Versace campaign. And I would love to play the lead role in a Marvel movie.
