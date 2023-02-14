MusicExchange: Singhita is back with her new single, My Heart

South African songstress Singhita, who rose to acclaim in 2022 with her debut single That Kinda Girl, is back with her follow-up single, My Heart.

Singhita. Image by Danzfuss Photography

The singer, model and actress, who is based in Johannesburg, sings about achieving a breakthrough in toxic relationships in her new single My Heart and offers some wise words for all.

My Heart is the story of a girl trying to move on from a toxic relationship and just when she thinks she is out of it; he pulls her back in again. “It’s a song of complete honesty and frustration,” Singhita says. “But it’s also a song about breakthrough.”

I recently caught up with Singhita...

What is your purpose?

I love to have as much fun as possible and to learn as much as possible.

What does music mean to you?

Music is my heartbeat.

My music is about…

Personal and relatable experiences things that my friends and I talk about.

What is your motto?

Work hard in silence and let your success be the noise.

Retirement will happen when…

No time soon – there is still way too much to do!

I don't do…

Shark cage diving and pieces of fruit in yoghurt.

I would love to co-write with…

Taylor Swift or Finneas.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

I am inspired by other people and their input from TikTok, Pinterest and Instagram, as well as my friends and family.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

I love everything about it especially all the new people I meet.

The song you must do during every show?

Klein Tambotieboom

Any funny moments on stage?

It wasn’t funny as such, but I was startled because I did not expect it. The first time I sang in front of my school, I could only see cellphones because everyone was recording my performance.

Singhita. Image by Elsje van Zyl

My heroes are…

Charlotte Dujardin (a British dressage rider, equestrian and writer)

My style icon is…

Gigi Hadid

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Taylor Swift – no matter what happens and how many scandals she is in she always bounces back better than before.

What is your most treasured possession?

My horse, Ace Pilot.

Dream gig to do?

Hollywood Bowl.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

A forensic biologist

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Funny. Adventurous. Over-thinker. Dreamy. Miracle

Five must have songs on your Spotify playlist please

Die for You – the Weekend

Hold On, We're Going Home – Drake

The 90s – Finneas

Wildest Dreams – Taylor Swift

Satellite - Harry Styles

Greatest movie ever Made?

Phantom of the Opera

What book are you reading?

Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score

Who do you love?

My family and friends.

What is your favorite Word?

Slim-Jan (Afrikaans).

Top of your bucket list?

To tour Europe.

Your greatest achievement?

Walking the International Modeling & Talent Association (IMTA) in New York.

What do you complain about most often?

When people rush me. Don’t rush me I am almost done.

Happiness is…

Being confident and comfortable in yourself as a person.

On stage, I tend to…

Change my nerves into excitement.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Don’t let anyone define you.

What has been your favorite journey so far?

Visiting New York and participating at IMTA.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

Yes, I support our local horse care unit.

Wishes and dreams?

I dream of walking New York Fashion Week and doing a Versace campaign. And I would love to play the lead role in a Marvel movie.

