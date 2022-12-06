MusicExchange: Kristi Lowe's reignition after tragedy

Kristi Lowe first tasted success in her music career with her debut single I Need More Time, a collaboration with GoodLuck, which reached the Top 3 on iTunes upon release.

Image supplied: Kristi Lowe

Lowe and her late sister, Jenna Lowe, shared a love of music but, when Jenna died from a rare terminal lung condition, Kristi took a step back from performing and writing to allow herself time to heal with her family.

Having come to terms with her loss, and reignited her passion for writing, she has

forged ahead with re-establishing herself as an artist who believes in the healing power of music.

The 25-year-old singer and songwriter said, “Music has been a source of immense comfort, inspiration and joy in my life, and my wish is that my music provides the same hope for others.”

With her new single This Moment released last week, the bells of pop stardom ring out announcing the arrival of this musical soul.

Lowe sees music as an instrument for connection and communication and is dedicated to writing about subjects and experiences that she is passionate about.

We chatted last week…

What is your job description?

I am a singer/songwriter and performing artist.

What does music mean to you?

Everything. Music has gotten me through the hardest times in my life. It has provided me with comfort, distraction, connection, and a means to communicate how I’m feeling when words don’t seem to cut it.

And now it’s my career and my livelihood, it’s what I do all day every day!

My music is about…

Storytelling, connection, and healing. Every song I write speaks to an aspect of myself and my experience of the world around me, they are always about things that I am passionate about.

What is your motto?

Everything in life is better when shared with those you love – the hard times become a little less hard, and the good times are all that much better!

Fame is about…

I really don’t enjoy the concept of ‘fame’ and the connotations it has. I think that the goal for me is to find a community of people who relate to and connect with my music, and with whom I can share a part of myself.

Retirement will happen when…

When my passion and love for music are gone – so never!

I don't do…

Fake people.

I would love to co-write with…

Black Coffee, Goldfish, Bongeziwe Mabandla. I am about to start working on a collaboration with DJ Cosher in the next few weeks.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Outdoors – the beach, a walk in the forest, really anywhere in nature.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Definitely a tie between performing and recording in the studio - I absolutely love being on stage and sharing music with a live audience, I also love being in the studio and creating something new to share with the world.

The song you must do during every show?

One of my favourite covers to throw into any set is Dreams by Fleetwood Mac, I absolutely love that song and it always gets the crowd going.

Any funny moments on stage?

I was once wearing a halter-neck dress that nearly fell clean off me in the middle of a performance! Would have been quite the show!

My heroes are…

My parents. They are a constant inspiration to me – I don’t know any two people who have been through so much and yet continue to be there for each other, for me and for everyone in their lives. They truly make the most of every moment and live life to the fullest!

My style icon is…

Zendaya, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

My mom, she is the strongest woman I know and a constant inspiration to me.

What is your most treasured possession?

A still-life painting painted by my grandfather.

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Margaritas - I’m a tequila girl.

Dream gig to do?

A huge dream of mine would be to open for Dua Lipa.

What makes you stand out?

My music always contains a message and is often written about topics that I think are hugely important.

Any nicknames?

My friends love to call me ‘Krisp’ and ‘Krispy-Kreme’, and my family has so many nicknames for me I’ve lost count!

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

I would choose something where I was working with people, like coaching or counselling.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Caring, creative, genuine, resilient, and passionate.

What book are you reading?

Girl Crush by Florence Given - partially because I love Florence Given, and partially because my last release was called Girl Crush, so I had to read it!

What song changed your life?

Someone Like You by Adele was quite literally the song that changed my life – I sang it during my first ever live performance at my school fair. That was the beginning of my music career!

Who do you love?

My family, my friends, and my animals.

What is your favourite word?

The Afrikaans word ‘Pantoffles’ (slippers)

Top of your bucket list?

Travel the world performing music and connecting with people.

Your greatest achievement?

I would say coming out the other side of a period of depression after losing my sister, finally getting off anti-depressants and re-discovering my passion for life, music and performing.

What do you complain about most often?

How incredibly difficult it is and how little help there is for small and emerging artists who are trying to break into the music industry.

What is your biggest fear?

Losing more of my family.

Happiness is…

Human connection - whether that be time spent with family and friends, shared moments with strangers or connecting with a crowd through music.

On stage, I tend to…

Be composed - with my career staring so young and for such a difficult reason, I developed strong coping mechanisms to protect myself… but as I grow as a performer, I’m getting better and better and letting my guard down and letting my audience get to know the real me!

The best life lesson you have learned?

That you are enough just as you are.

What has been your favourite journey so far?

The journey of my music career – from singing pretty much only Adele covers with backing tracks, to performing jazz covers with a jazz band and finally to performing my own original music with a full live band.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I’m the social media manager for the Jenna Lowe trust and I often foster dogs and cats and help to find them permanent homes.

Wishes and dreams?

My dream is that my music resonates with enough people that I can build a substantial enough audience that I can make living and travel the world doing what I love – creating and performing my original music!

Social media

Twitter

TikTok

Facebook

Instagram