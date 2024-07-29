Marketing & Media Branding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ProvantageIAB South AfricaHeineken BeveragesEbony+IvoryTractor OutdoorPublicis Groupe AfricaMscsportsMotherland OMNiNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyMedia24 LifestyleESG Africa ConferenceAFDABroad MediaAsk AfrikaJoe PublicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Branding News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Adidas' brand sentiment plummets after dropping Bella Hadid

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    29 Jul 2024
    29 Jul 2024
    Adidas’ decision to drop supermodel Bella Hadid from its SL72 campaign has seen the brand sentiments plummeting, with a jump of over 400% in negative social media conversations.
    Source: © Anne of Carversville Negative social media conversations on Adidas’ decision to drop supermodel Bella Hadid from its SL72 campaign have led to its brand sentiment plummeting
    Source: © Anne of Carversville Anne of Carversville Negative social media conversations on Adidas’ decision to drop supermodel Bella Hadid from its SL72 campaign have led to its brand sentiment plummeting

    “Its sentiments currently stand at 8.9% positive and 45.5% negative. Before dropping Hadid, it was 35% positive and 8% negative,” media intelligence firm Carma told Marketing-Interactive.

    It quotes Carma, “Online, users criticised Adidas for what they perceive as bowing to political pressure, which in turn amplified calls for a boycott of the brand.”

    The online controversy was driven by the West, rather than the East.

    “The US leads the conversation with 38.8% while Spain and France come in at 11% and 6.6% respectively.

    “The UK comes after at 4.2%, with Brazil following behind at 3.8%. Indonesia and China round out the list with 1.8% and 0.1%,” says Carma.

    It found that on X “the most influential tweets showcased support for Hadid while criticising Adidas.

    According to Carma, Marketing-Interactivesays users were supportive of Hadid “for her influence on fashion trends and the model's personal belief on Palestine.”

    It found that only a small percentage criticised both Adidas and Hadid.

    On social media, the conversation was driven by Gen-Z and millennials.

    • 45% of them are between 25 to 34 years old
    • 38% of them are between 18 and 24 years old
    • 12% of them are between 35- to 44-year-olds
    • 4% of them are between 45 to 54-year-olds
    • 1% of them are between 55 and above

    Adidas' Olympics retro campaign steps into controversy
    Adidas' Olympics retro campaign steps into controversy

      23 Jul 2024

    Public apology

    Meanwhile, Adidas has publicly apologised not once but twice. It has apologised to Hadid on Instagram which was reported by various media including Global News.

    “Adidas has issued an apology to supermodel Bella Hadid for the “negative impact” of a shoe campaign that paid tribute to the 1972 Munich Olympics.“

    The full apology to Bella Hadid from Adidas Originals was posted on Instagram on July 21, 2024 on @adidasoriginals.

    Hadid has not commented publicly on either of the statements from Adidas.

    US Weekly reported Hadid has contacted lawyers to potentially take legal action against Adidas.

    US Weekly has learned that Hadid has retained litigation counsel to take action against Adidas “for their lack of public accountability” for putting out a campaign that “would associate anyone with the death and violence of what took place at the 1972 Munich Games,” explained the insider, noting the responsibility of corporations to properly vet their [own] campaigns and the historical events surrounding them,” says the publication.

    Adidas' brand sentiment plummets after dropping Bella Hadid

    An unintentional mistake

    The week before the brand had apologised for “any upset or distress caused,” and that any connections to “tragic historical events”, referring to the Munich Olympics, were “unintentional.”

    “Connections continue to be made to the terrible tragedy that occurred at the Munich Olympics due to our recent SL72 campaign,” the statement reads. “These connections are not meant and we apologise for any upset or distress caused to communities around the world.”

    It called the connections “an unintentional mistake.”

    It said that, as a result, it would be revising the remainder of the campaign.

    Read more: social media, twitter, Adidas, apology, Danette Breitenbach, Bella Hadid
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

    Related

    Source: © WPP At the recent Creative Circle Full Circle held in Johannesburg this year's South African Cannes Lions jury members' gave their insights into some of the world's best advertising campaigns
    #Cannes2024: Insights on some of the world's best creative work
     16 hours
    Image supplied. Mzansi Magic invites viewers to Lip Sync the Sounds of Khelovedu
    Phase 2 Mzansi Magic’s Sounds of Khelovedu campaign launches
    3 days
    Source: © Olympics The Paris Olympics official mascot is the Olympic Phryge, in the shape of the traditional small Phrygian hats
    #Paris2024: Meet the Olympic Phryge mascot, a symbol of freedom
     25 Jul 2024
    Ascential, the Cannes Lions festival owner, as been bought out by its rival Informa
    Cannes Lion Festival bought out by rival business, informa
     24 Jul 2024
    Adidas' Olympics retro campaign steps into controversy
    Adidas' Olympics retro campaign steps into controversy
     23 Jul 2024
    Source ©: Sikuvile Awards The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards were announced on Saturday evening, 20 July
    All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards winners
     21 Jul 2024
    Source: © Athletics Africa Akani Simbine is one of six South African athletes featured in Adidas' Road to Paris docuseries
    Adidas Road to Paris: SA's athletes inspiring journey to #Paris2024
    19 Jul 2024
    Source: © 123rf PwC South Africa’s Voice of the Consumer Survey 2024: South African findings report found six key imperatives to shrink the consumer trust deficit
    6 key imperatives for consumer companies to shrink their consumer trust deficit
    18 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz