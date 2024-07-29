ARB rules that Always XXL ad can educate boys and girls

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has upheld Procter & Gamble’s advertisement for Always XXL pads, which features a realistic depiction of menstrual blood. The ruling comes after a consumer complaint argued that the advertisement was inappropriate and embarrassing.

The complainant said the ad was inappropriate. Source: YouTube.

The controversial advertisement

The advertisement in question begins with a young woman waking up to discover a period stain on her pyjama shorts. The voiceover discusses the common issue of period leaks and promotes Always XXL Pads as a reliable solution for uninterrupted sleep, showcasing the pad’s effectiveness through a visual representation of blood flow.

Consumer complaint

The complainant argued that the depiction of menstrual blood was inappropriate for television and could lead to embarrassing conversations, particularly for younger viewers. They described the advertisement as “degrading” and not suitable for a general audience.

Procter & Gamble’s response

In defence of the advertisement, Procter & Gamble emphasised their intention to present menstruation in a realistic and authentic manner. They highlighted the importance of normalising menstrual health and educating the public about the natural and healthy aspects of menstruation.

ARB's ruling

The ARB evaluated the advertisement against several clauses of the Code of Advertising Practice, considering factors such as context, medium, likely audience, and public interest. The decision was based on the following key points:

1. Offensive advertising

The ARB recognised the societal taboo around depicting bodily fluids but found the advertisement’s depiction of menstrual blood to be reasonable and justifiable. They ruled that it did not contravene Clause 1 of Section II, which addresses offensive advertising.

2. Gender representation

The ARB found no evidence of gender stereotyping or negative portrayal of women. Instead, they noted that the advertisement aimed to comfort and validate women, particularly younger girls, by normalising menstruation. The ad did not violate Clause 3.5 of Section II, related to gender representation.

3. Children's sensitivity

While considering the argument about the potential impact on children, the ARB noted that menstruation can begin as early as age 10, making young girls a significant part of the target market. They also pointed out that educating boys about menstruation can promote respect and support for women.

The advertisement was deemed not to contravene Clause 14 of Section II, related to children's sensitivity.