Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesEbony+IvoryIAB South AfricaTractor OutdoorPublicis Groupe AfricaMscsportsMotherland OMNiNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyMedia24 LifestyleESG Africa ConferenceAFDABroad MediaAsk AfrikaJoe PublicDStv Media SalesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    ARB rules that Always XXL ad can educate boys and girls

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    29 Jul 2024
    29 Jul 2024
    The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has upheld Procter & Gamble’s advertisement for Always XXL pads, which features a realistic depiction of menstrual blood. The ruling comes after a consumer complaint argued that the advertisement was inappropriate and embarrassing.
    The complainant said the ad was inappropriate. Source: YouTube.
    The complainant said the ad was inappropriate. Source: YouTube.

    The controversial advertisement

    The advertisement in question begins with a young woman waking up to discover a period stain on her pyjama shorts. The voiceover discusses the common issue of period leaks and promotes Always XXL Pads as a reliable solution for uninterrupted sleep, showcasing the pad’s effectiveness through a visual representation of blood flow.

    Consumer complaint

    The complainant argued that the depiction of menstrual blood was inappropriate for television and could lead to embarrassing conversations, particularly for younger viewers. They described the advertisement as “degrading” and not suitable for a general audience.

    The case was dismissed by the ARB.
    Fair Cape Dairies advertising complaint dismissed by ARB

      16 Jul 2024

    Procter & Gamble’s response

    In defence of the advertisement, Procter & Gamble emphasised their intention to present menstruation in a realistic and authentic manner. They highlighted the importance of normalising menstrual health and educating the public about the natural and healthy aspects of menstruation.

    ARB's ruling

    The ARB evaluated the advertisement against several clauses of the Code of Advertising Practice, considering factors such as context, medium, likely audience, and public interest. The decision was based on the following key points:

    1. Offensive advertising

    The ARB recognised the societal taboo around depicting bodily fluids but found the advertisement’s depiction of menstrual blood to be reasonable and justifiable. They ruled that it did not contravene Clause 1 of Section II, which addresses offensive advertising.

    2. Gender representation

    The ARB found no evidence of gender stereotyping or negative portrayal of women. Instead, they noted that the advertisement aimed to comfort and validate women, particularly younger girls, by normalising menstruation. The ad did not violate Clause 3.5 of Section II, related to gender representation.

    3. Children's sensitivity

    While considering the argument about the potential impact on children, the ARB noted that menstruation can begin as early as age 10, making young girls a significant part of the target market. They also pointed out that educating boys about menstruation can promote respect and support for women.

    The advertisement was deemed not to contravene Clause 14 of Section II, related to children's sensitivity.

    Read more: Period, complaint, Proctor and Gamble, menstruation, ARB, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com

    Related

    The case was dismissed by the ARB.
    Fair Cape Dairies advertising complaint dismissed by ARB
     16 Jul 2024
    Source: © Bizcommunity The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled that Discovery has to remove or amend an advertisement for the second time in the space of less than a month
    Second Discovery advert ruled misleading by ARB
     9 Jul 2024
    Source:
    TikTok back-to-school Playbook: Global trends relevant for SA
     9 Jul 2024
    The beer was launched in the outdoors. Source: Supplied.
    SAB's Corona Cero the first alcohol-free beer for the Olympics
     4 Jul 2024
    Advertising Appeals Committee clears Netflorist's Valentines Day ad of sexism
    Advertising Appeals Committee clears Netflorist's Valentines Day ad of sexism
     3 Jul 2024
    Uncle Waffle enjoys the burger namd after her. Source: KFC.
    Uncle Waffles' recipe for brand success: Beats, burgers, and beyond
     28 Jun 2024
    The interns both say Sibu Mabena is an inspiration. Source: Supplied.
    #YouthMonth: Meet Tribeca Public Relations new faces
     27 Jun 2024
    Clementine Mojapelo
    #YouthMonth: Wonder's Clementine Mojapelo on using creativity to solve real-life problems
     19 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz