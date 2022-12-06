M&C Saatchi Group announces Art for Change winners

M&C Saatchi Group and Saatchi Gallery have announced the six regional winners of its annual art initiative.

Image supplied: Africa winner Samuel Nnorom's After the Pandemic

The Art for Change Prize invited emerging artists from around the world to creatively respond to the theme of ‘Equality’ for the chance to win a grand prize of £10,000.

The Art for Change Prize aims to reignite access to art and culture amongst younger and underrepresented audiences, and in doing so aims to inspire a new, more diverse generation of creatives.

With over 2,500 entries received from artists based in 130 countries within M&C Saatchi key global regions (UK, Europe, Americas, Asia, Australia, and Africa), a winner from each location has now been carefully selected by some of the best business and creative minds from M&C Saatchi Group globally and a special selection of eminent guest judges.

The winners

Africa: Samuel Nnorom from Nsukka, Nigeria for his work After the Pandemic

Americas: Rachel Zhang from Pennsylvania, United States for her works The American Dream and Fruit Market in the Gvnt’s Garden

Asia: Sharon Cheung from Hong Kong for her Our Time series

Australia: Clare Jaque Vasquez from Queensland, Australia for her work The Hunter & Gatherer

Europe: Jaroslaw Lisicki from Wroclaw, Poland for his works Untitled and We

UK: Felix Chesher from London, England for this works Proximity and Prep

Robert Grace, chief strategy officer at M&C Saatchi Group South Africa and Art for Change judge, said, “The results of the regional winners have placed a spotlight on Africa’s creative space within the global art scene with African creativity once again displaying its ability to show up. With entrants from across the world tapping into their heritage and drawing from their unique cultural backgrounds, the 6 regional winners of 2022 Art for Change initiative have once again re-enforced the depth and expression of true creativity”.

Each winner will receive a cash prize. The total prize fund of £20,000 will be split between the six regional winners, five to receive £2,000 each and one overall winner to receive £10,000.

Additionally, all artists’ winning works will be exhibited in a dedicated exhibition at Saatchi Gallery from 8 December 2022 until 6 January 2023.

The competition was launched as part of a shared mission by M&C Saatchi Group and Saatchi Gallery in making art, culture, and creativity accessible to everyone. The aim is to highlight and stimulate dialogue around visual arts as an active medium for positive global and social change and give exposure to emerging artists worldwide.

Richard Thompson, M&C Saatchi UK Group chairman, said, “At M&C Saatchi Group we have chosen to be a leader and invest into the culture sector through several initiatives, such as becoming Principal Patron of the Saatchi Gallery, and establishing the Art for Change Prize. Through this platform we want to give a voice to underrepresented groups by shining a light on what they do, inspire their peers, break down barriers to entry within the creative career industry, and encourage people across the globe to choose art and creativity as a career choice.”

Paul Foster, director of the Saatchi Gallery, said, “Saatchi Gallery worked closely with M&C Saatchi to develop the framework for the Art for Change Prize and we are delighted with the high volume of submissions and the vast array of creative individuals this initiative has reached worldwide. We congratulate the incredible selection of regional winners and we cannot wait to see the response to the exhibition of their works this December.”

The overall winner of the Art for Change Prize will be announced on 7 December 2022.