Here are the Spotify Wrapped stats for South Africa

1 Dec 2022
Spotify has announced the arrival of South Africa's Wrapped 2022, the platform's deep dive into the music that defined the year for users locally and worldwide.
Image supplied: Kabza De Small was the top artist in South Africa
As part of Wrapped 2022, Spotify users get a detailed snapshot of their most loved artists, creators and songs.

And as part of this year’s fun, Audio Day shows how Spotify users’ musical choices evolve throughout the day while the new Your Listening Personality feature tells users about the music they listen to and what that says about their music taste. One of 16 different Spotify-created Listening Personality types is assigned to each user based on their 2022 listening trends.

Wrapped 2022 also featured messages from artists to their listeners, and because sharing is caring, users will be able to share their Wrapped cards via WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Fans can also unlock a personalised Snapchat lens that reflects their listening personality and those active in the Roblox universe can head to Spotify Island for even more fun and games.

“South Africans can be proud of what their creatives in music are achieving. They are making noise in the right places, and at the right time,” says Warren Bokwe, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships manager in South Africa.

This year, Amapiano became South Africa’s hottest genre and this year’s Spotify Wrapped shows that South Africans truly believe local is lekker.

The topmost streamed South African artists locally in 2022 are Amapiano artists.

Kabza De Small appears in five out of seven top music streaming lists in South Africa this year, leading the charge as the most streamed South African artist and proving that the genre known for birthing creative dance challenges, is unstoppable.

De Small is not only the most streamed South African artist, but he is also one of only two South African artists to feature in the top ten most streamed artists overall in South Africa, ranking second to Drake, and ahead of The Weeknd, who claims the number three spot.

KOA II Part 1 by Kabza De Small also tops the charts for the most streamed South African album in South Africa in 2022.

De Small is the top most streamed South African artist in South Africa followed by DJ Maphorisa, his main collaborator. The two are also well known for their Scorpion Kings projects.

AmaPiano Grooves, a playlist made up of some of the country’s hottest Amapiano tracks, unsurprisingly, is the most streamed playlist in South Africa this year.

K.O’s genre-bending track Sete, released in August, claims the title of the most streamed song in Mzansi while Paris, by Q-Mark claims the number two spot, followed by Glass Animals’ Heat Waves, and Wanitwa Mos’ Dali Nguwe and Lost Frequencies’ Where Are You Now rounding out the top five.

South Africans showed the most love to K.O’s hit track Sete. It received the most likes via the heart button. 'Liking' is how you tell Spotify that you're into a particular song, album, or playlist.

Dali Nguwe by Wanitwa Mos is the number one South African song streamed globally, followed by uMlando by 9umba, Lady Du, Mdoovar, Sino Msolo, Sir Trill, Slade, TOSS, Young Stunna at number two with Paris (feat. Afriikan Papi) by Afriikan Papi, Cloud9ne, Q-Mark, TpZee rounding the top three.

The most streamed South African artist globally list is dominated by Amapiano artists, led by De Small followed by DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Mellow & Sleazy, Blxckie, Nasty C, Makhadzi, Ami Faku with Joyous Celebration rounding up the list.

South Africans repeatedly streamed Sete, it is the number one most repeated song in South Africa.

In South Africa, Paris (feat. Afriikan Papi) by Afriikan Papi, Cloud9ne, Q-Mark, TpZee is streamed every day.

South Africans love to get the party started as soon as the work week is over with many streaming the most music on Fridays and kicking the party off promptly at 5pm (the top time of day that they like to listen to music on Spotify).

Local music consumption in South Africa has grown exponentially, increasing by 85% between 2021 and 2022.

Here are the full stats:

Most streamed artists in SAMost streamed South African artists in SAMost streamed songs in SA
DrakeKabza De SmallSete (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie) by K.O
Kabza De SmallDJ MaphorisaHeat Waves by Glass Animals
The WeekndMellow & SleazyParis by O-Mark
Chris BrownBlxckieDali Nguwe by Wanitwa Mos
Kendrick LamarYoung StunnaLast Last by Burna Boy
Kanye WestNasty CAs It Was by Harry Styles
DJ MaphorisaMakhadziUnder the Influence by Chris Brown
Taylor SwiftJoyous CelebrationWait for U by Future
Ed SheeranAmi FakuuMlando by 9umba
J ColeA-ReeceWhere Are you Now by Lost Frequencies

Most streamed South African songs in SAMost streamed albums in SAMost streamed South African albums in SA
Sete (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie) by K.OMr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick LamarKOA II Part 1 by Kabza De Small
Paris by O-Mark = by Ed SheeranAmagama
Dali Nguwe by Wanitwa MosCertified Lover Boy by Drake
uMlando by 9umba KOA II Part 1 by Kabza De Small
Asibe Happy by Kabza De SmallAmagama by Nomfundo Moh
Sengizwile (feat. Aymos & Young Stunna) by Mas MusiqPlanet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat
Abo Mvelo (feat. Mellow & Sleazy & M.J) by Daliwonga Love, Damini by Burna Boy
Tanzania by Uncle WafflesDawn FM by The Weeknd
Abalele by Kabza De Small Justic by Justin Bieber
Sofa Silahlane by Wanitwa Mos Harry's House by Harry Styles
