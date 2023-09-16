Ogilvy South Africa and KFC South Africa crowned Grand Effie Winner

In the third year of this global awards programme on local shores, this year's event was doubly special, as it not only announced the celebrated winners but also unveiled the finalists for the first time during the gala.
The campaign from Ogilvy South Africa and KFC South Africa is the epitome of marketing effectiveness, setting new standards for the entire industry and showcasing the power of strategic, results-driven marketing.
The full list of the 2023 Effie Awards South Africa winners is as follows:
|Award
|Agency
|Campaign
|Client
|Brand
|Category
|Grand Effie and Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|How KFC reclaimed its Fame by turning its Taste from sales killer into business driver.
|KFC South Africa
|KFC South Africa
|Restaurants
|Gold
|Grey Advertising Africa
|How Some “Spice” Served Savanna Unprecedented Growth
|Distell
|Savanna Premium Cider
|Beverages - Alcohol
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|VW Polo Game On
|Volkswagen SA
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Social Media
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|How KFC sparked a social media frenzy by seeding a taste story
|KFC South Africa
|KFC SA
|Social Media
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Big John Beats Yahunga Forever: hijacking the cultural moment through a blockbuster marketing approach.
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken
|Current Events
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|VW Polo Game On
|Volkswagen SA
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Automotive - Vehicles
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Big John Beats Yahunga Forever: hijacking the cultural moment through a blockbuster marketing approach.
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken
|Restaurants
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|VW Polo Game On
|Volkswagen SA
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Experiential Marketing: Live & Digital
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Big John Beats Yahunga Forever: hijacking the cultural moment through a blockbuster marketing approach.
|Chicken Licken
|Chicken Licken
|Multicultural - Products, Services
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Where There's a Bucket, There's a Family
|KFC
|KFC South Africa
|Seasonal Marketing - Products, Services
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Where there's a bucket, There's a Family
|KFC
|KFC South Africa
|Youth Marketing
|Silver
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando's Bright Sides Campaign
|Nando's South Africa
|Nando's South Africa
|Current Events
|Silver
|Joe Public
|The Real Maternity Issue
|Amnesty International
|Amnesty International
|Small Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, Services
|Silver
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando's Bright Sides Campaign
|Nando's South Africa
|Nando's South Africa
|Timely Opportunity
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|The Real Maternity Issue
|Amnesty International
|Amnesty International
|Disease Awareness & Education: Non-Profit
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Newbank: How Nedbank launched a fake new bank to accelerate brand reappraisal and digital usage
|Nedbank
|Nedbank
|Finance
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Democratising The Difference
|Woolworths South Africa
|Woolworths
|Multi-Brand Shopper Solution / Commerce & Shopper Effies
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Black Conversations: A branded platform savouring blackness
|ABInbev
|Castle Milk Stout
|Brand Content & Entertainment