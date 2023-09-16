Ogilvy South Africa and KFC South Africa crowned Grand Effie Winner

Ogilvy South Africa and KFC South Africa were crowned Grand Effie Winner at the 2023 Effie Awards South Africa Gala, held this evening at Urban Brew Studios in Randburg.

(Image: Danette Breitenbach) The Effie SA Awards have been announced

In the third year of this global awards programme on local shores, this year's event was doubly special, as it not only announced the celebrated winners but also unveiled the finalists for the first time during the gala.

The campaign from Ogilvy South Africa and KFC South Africa is the epitome of marketing effectiveness, setting new standards for the entire industry and showcasing the power of strategic, results-driven marketing.

All the winners

The full list of the 2023 Effie Awards South Africa winners is as follows: