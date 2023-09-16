Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

HOMEMAKERSAPO GroupPromiseDMASAMembrana MediaRocketseedBullion PR & CommunicationWunderman ThompsonRed & YellowDistellBroad MediaRX AfricaSafreaHavas JohannesburgThe Strat FarmEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Ogilvy South Africa and KFC South Africa crowned Grand Effie Winner

16 Sep 2023
Ogilvy South Africa and KFC South Africa were crowned Grand Effie Winner at the 2023 Effie Awards South Africa Gala, held this evening at Urban Brew Studios in Randburg.
(Image: Danette Breitenbach) The Effie SA Awards have been announced
(Image: Danette Breitenbach) The Effie SA Awards have been announced

In the third year of this global awards programme on local shores, this year's event was doubly special, as it not only announced the celebrated winners but also unveiled the finalists for the first time during the gala.

The campaign from Ogilvy South Africa and KFC South Africa is the epitome of marketing effectiveness, setting new standards for the entire industry and showcasing the power of strategic, results-driven marketing.

All the winners

The full list of the 2023 Effie Awards South Africa winners is as follows:

AwardAgencyCampaignClientBrandCategory
Grand Effie and GoldOgilvy South AfricaHow KFC reclaimed its Fame by turning its Taste from sales killer into business driver.KFC South AfricaKFC South AfricaRestaurants
GoldGrey Advertising AfricaHow Some “Spice” Served Savanna Unprecedented GrowthDistellSavanna Premium CiderBeverages - Alcohol
GoldOgilvy South AfricaVW Polo Game OnVolkswagen SAVolkswagen South AfricaSocial Media
GoldOgilvy South AfricaHow KFC sparked a social media frenzy by seeding a taste storyKFC South AfricaKFC SASocial Media
SilverJoe PublicBig John Beats Yahunga Forever: hijacking the cultural moment through a blockbuster marketing approach.Chicken LickenChicken LickenCurrent Events
SilverOgilvy South AfricaVW Polo Game OnVolkswagen SAVolkswagen South AfricaAutomotive - Vehicles
SilverJoe PublicBig John Beats Yahunga Forever: hijacking the cultural moment through a blockbuster marketing approach.Chicken LickenChicken LickenRestaurants
SilverOgilvy South AfricaVW Polo Game OnVolkswagen SAVolkswagen South AfricaExperiential Marketing: Live & Digital
SilverJoe PublicBig John Beats Yahunga Forever: hijacking the cultural moment through a blockbuster marketing approach.Chicken LickenChicken LickenMulticultural - Products, Services
SilverOgilvy South AfricaWhere There's a Bucket, There's a FamilyKFCKFC South AfricaSeasonal Marketing - Products, Services
SilverOgilvy South AfricaWhere there's a bucket, There's a FamilyKFCKFC South AfricaYouth Marketing
SilverVMLY&R South AfricaNando's Bright Sides CampaignNando's South AfricaNando's South AfricaCurrent Events
SilverJoe PublicThe Real Maternity IssueAmnesty InternationalAmnesty InternationalSmall Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, Services
SilverVMLY&R South AfricaNando's Bright Sides CampaignNando's South AfricaNando's South AfricaTimely Opportunity
BronzeJoe PublicThe Real Maternity IssueAmnesty InternationalAmnesty InternationalDisease Awareness & Education: Non-Profit
BronzeJoe PublicNewbank: How Nedbank launched a fake new bank to accelerate brand reappraisal and digital usageNedbankNedbankFinance
BronzeJoe PublicDemocratising The DifferenceWoolworths South AfricaWoolworthsMulti-Brand Shopper Solution / Commerce & Shopper Effies
BronzeJoe PublicBlack Conversations: A branded platform savouring blacknessABInbevCastle Milk StoutBrand Content & Entertainment

NextOptions
Read more: Ogilvy South Africa, Effectiveness Awards, marketing awards, Effie Awards South Africa

Related

Ogilvy wins prestigious Black Pixel and 13 awards at 2023 Bookmarks
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy wins prestigious Black Pixel and 13 awards at 2023 Bookmarks4 Aug 2023
Image supplied. The first Bookmarks Finalists' Showcase feature panlists (l to r:) Executive creative director at Ogilvy South Africa - Alex Goldberg, EssenceMediacom SA social media director- Luzuko Tena, head of group digital communications at Sasol - MJ Khan and senior manager: digital at SuperSport - Rikashni Rangasamy
#Bookmarks2023: Inaugural Bookmarks Finalists' Showcase a wealth of insights and engagement27 Jul 2023
Recognising remarkable results: Introducing the 2023 Effie Awards Jury
Association for Communication and AdvertisingRecognising remarkable results: Introducing the 2023 Effie Awards Jury11 Jul 2023
#Bookmarks2023: 5 insights to create a winning (Bookmarks) awards entry
#Bookmarks2023: 5 insights to create a winning (Bookmarks) awards entry11 Jul 2023
Ogilvy shines as Most Awarded South African Agency at Cannes 2023
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy shines as Most Awarded South African Agency at Cannes 202328 Jun 2023
Ogilvy launches specialised hub to help brands harness the power of TikTok
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy launches specialised hub to help brands harness the power of TikTok26 Jun 2023
Source: © Cannes Lions The final Cannes Lions were announced on Friday evening
#Cannes2023: FP7 McCann and Ogilvy top agencies26 Jun 2023
Ogilvy's continued investment in young talent drives industry transformation
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy's continued investment in young talent drives industry transformation19 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz