Effie South Africa announces call for 2023 Awards jury members

25 Apr 2023
Issued by: Association for Communication and Advertising
The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has announced a call for representatives of the marketing and communications industry to apply for consideration to be appointed to the 2023 Effie Awards South Africa judging panel. The Effie Awards South Africa, hosted by the ACA, recognize marketing communication that is not only creative, but most importantly, effective.
Effie South Africa announces call for 2023 Awards jury members

The rigorous judging process includes two rounds of evaluation from a jury of senior industry executives focused on identifying the industry’s most effective work. Each round sees a jury of senior industry professionals from a variety of marketing disciplines evaluating entries based on proof that commercial communication was key to the success of the campaign. The Effie Awards South Africa will furthermore select one case to be judged the ‘Grand Effie’ or overall winner.

“Participating in the Effie Awards judging process provides immeasurable benefits to both agencies and clients in terms of deepening their understanding of what it takes to conceptualise and roll out an effective campaign. The Effie Jury is tasked with the responsibility of maintaining the integrity of the industry’s ability to deliver against business objectives, whilst also ensuring that the judging process is conducted according to the highest possible industry standards,” says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA.

Qualification to judge requires seniority within the industry, with round one agency representative judges typically drawn from senior/director level, while second round judges are drawn primarily from the c-suite. On the client side, senior management is invited to adjudicate round one, while top-level marketing executives within the company are invited to participate in round two. Following round two, the Grand Effie winner will be adjudicated by a grand jury of senior industry-wide professionals, drawn exclusively from the c-suite.

Interested agency and client representatives are invited to apply online via the 'Judges' tab on the Effie South Africa website before 5pm on 25 May 2023. Key dates for the 2023 adjudication process are as follows:

  • Application Deadline: 25 May, 2023
  • Judges Induction: 5 July, 2023
  • Judging Round 1: 19 July, 2023
  • Judging Round 2: 26 July, 2023
  • Grand Effie Judging: 30 August, 2023

    Effie is known as global symbol of achievement, while serving as a resource to steer the future of marketing success. Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with sponsors Nedbank and is now in proud partnership with the Nedbank IMC Conference - Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. Winners of the 2023 Effie Awards will be announced on 15 September 2023.

    Join the conversation – #EffieAwardsSA | #MarketingUpClose | #NedbankIMC2023
    For more information on the 2023 Effie Awards, visit www.effieawards.co.za.

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
