Effie South Africa Committee tasked with highlighting effectiveness in marketing

Effie South Africa appoints new committee to drive excellence in marketing and communication; Anwar Jappie elected Effie South Africa chair; Committee to oversee annual awards programme, Effie dialogue series, and Nedbank IMC partnership

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) is proud to announce the new Effie South Africa Committee, tasked with promoting and growing the Effie Awards and marketing effectiveness in South Africa. The committee is composed of a diverse range of industry professionals, including clients, marketers, and agency representatives.

The members of the new Effie South Africa Committee are:

Anwar Jappie (chair) – head of industry, Google



Elizabeth Mokwena - head: homecare, Unilever Africa



Karabo Songo – non-exec director, The Brave Group



Mathe Okaba - CEO, ACA



Khensani Nobanda – group executive, marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank



Mpume Ngobese – co-managing director, Joe Public



Kagiso Musi – group MD, Metamedia



Silas Matlala – independent consultant and GIBS lecturer



Sibu Mabena – founder, Duma Collective



Franco D'Onofrio – co-founder Twiga Communications



Pete Case – CEO and creative chairman, Ogilvy South Africa



Sharon Bergmann – financial manager, ACA



Zayd Abrahams – chief marketing and strategy officer, Tiger Brands

Anwar Jappie, the newly appointed chair of the Effie South Africa Committee, expressed his excitement about leading the committee's efforts to promote and grow the Effie Awards in South Africa.

"I am honoured to lead this esteemed committee and continue the work of highlighting effectiveness in marketing. The Effie Awards are a testament to the power of great marketing, and we look forward to recognising and celebrating outstanding campaigns that deliver real results," said Jappie.

Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA, welcomed the new committee members and chair to their roles, noting the increased representivity from the sector of the committee. She stated that the committee will be working towards growing the Effie brand in the market and adding value to the work of Effie in highlighting effectiveness in marketing.

"We are excited to entrust the delivery of the annual Effie Awards programme to this esteemed committee. Alongside promoting Effie, they will be ensuring that the Effie South Africa and Nedbank IMC partnership is a success. We encourage marketers and agencies to enter their most effective campaigns."

The committee is entrusted with delivering on the Effie mandate. They are expected to lead, inspire, and champion the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness through education, awards, ever-evolving thought leadership initiatives, and first-class insights into marketing strategies that produce results. The flagship event is the annual Effie Awards programme and promotes marketing effectives to marketers and agencies.

They will also be responsible for continuing and expanding the highly successful Effie dialogue series by facilitating industry debate on themes related to marketing and performance and the importance of effectiveness to industry leaders across the entire C-suite. The Effie dialogue series provides real-world examples of how cooperation and partnerships are key to effective marketing and communication campaigns. Additionally, the committee will be ensuring that the Effie South Africa and Nedbank IMC partnership delivers a highly successful awards programme. The committee's diverse expertise will be essential to achieving these goals and driving the growth of Effie in South Africa.

"We are grateful to the members of the new Effie South Africa Committee for their willingness to give back to the industry by taking on this important role. Being on a committee takes a lot of hard work and dedication, and we appreciate their time and efforts. We look forward to seeing the impact they will make in promoting and growing the Effie brand in South Africa," concludes Okaba.

Entries will be accepted on the Effie Awards South Africa online entry platform from Thursday, 6 April, to Wednesday, 14 June 2023.

South African agencies, clients, media partners and start-ups are invited to submit their entries via the entry platform on the Effie Awards South Africa website.

For more information visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

