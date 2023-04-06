Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingGrey AfricaBoomtownTractor OutdoorBOO! Surprising Media SolutionsDMASAHOT 102.7FMMediaHeads 360Joe PublicDentsuAbnormalPrimedia BroadcastingBroad MediaMann MadeMachine_Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Effie South Africa Committee tasked with highlighting effectiveness in marketing

6 Apr 2023
Issued by: Association for Communication and Advertising
Effie South Africa appoints new committee to drive excellence in marketing and communication; Anwar Jappie elected Effie South Africa chair; Committee to oversee annual awards programme, Effie dialogue series, and Nedbank IMC partnership
Effie South Africa Committee tasked with highlighting effectiveness in marketing

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) is proud to announce the new Effie South Africa Committee, tasked with promoting and growing the Effie Awards and marketing effectiveness in South Africa. The committee is composed of a diverse range of industry professionals, including clients, marketers, and agency representatives.

The members of the new Effie South Africa Committee are:

  • Anwar Jappie (chair) – head of industry, Google
  • Elizabeth Mokwena - head: homecare, Unilever Africa
  • Karabo Songo – non-exec director, The Brave Group
  • Mathe Okaba - CEO, ACA
  • Khensani Nobanda – group executive, marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank
  • Mpume Ngobese – co-managing director, Joe Public
  • Kagiso Musi – group MD, Metamedia
  • Silas Matlala – independent consultant and GIBS lecturer
  • Sibu Mabena – founder, Duma Collective
  • Franco D'Onofrio – co-founder Twiga Communications
  • Pete Case – CEO and creative chairman, Ogilvy South Africa
  • Sharon Bergmann – financial manager, ACA
  • Zayd Abrahams – chief marketing and strategy officer, Tiger Brands

Anwar Jappie, the newly appointed chair of the Effie South Africa Committee, expressed his excitement about leading the committee's efforts to promote and grow the Effie Awards in South Africa.

"I am honoured to lead this esteemed committee and continue the work of highlighting effectiveness in marketing. The Effie Awards are a testament to the power of great marketing, and we look forward to recognising and celebrating outstanding campaigns that deliver real results," said Jappie.

Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA, welcomed the new committee members and chair to their roles, noting the increased representivity from the sector of the committee. She stated that the committee will be working towards growing the Effie brand in the market and adding value to the work of Effie in highlighting effectiveness in marketing.

"We are excited to entrust the delivery of the annual Effie Awards programme to this esteemed committee. Alongside promoting Effie, they will be ensuring that the Effie South Africa and Nedbank IMC partnership is a success. We encourage marketers and agencies to enter their most effective campaigns."

The committee is entrusted with delivering on the Effie mandate. They are expected to lead, inspire, and champion the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness through education, awards, ever-evolving thought leadership initiatives, and first-class insights into marketing strategies that produce results. The flagship event is the annual Effie Awards programme and promotes marketing effectives to marketers and agencies.

They will also be responsible for continuing and expanding the highly successful Effie dialogue series by facilitating industry debate on themes related to marketing and performance and the importance of effectiveness to industry leaders across the entire C-suite. The Effie dialogue series provides real-world examples of how cooperation and partnerships are key to effective marketing and communication campaigns. Additionally, the committee will be ensuring that the Effie South Africa and Nedbank IMC partnership delivers a highly successful awards programme. The committee's diverse expertise will be essential to achieving these goals and driving the growth of Effie in South Africa.

"We are grateful to the members of the new Effie South Africa Committee for their willingness to give back to the industry by taking on this important role. Being on a committee takes a lot of hard work and dedication, and we appreciate their time and efforts. We look forward to seeing the impact they will make in promoting and growing the Effie brand in South Africa," concludes Okaba.

Entries will be accepted on the Effie Awards South Africa online entry platform from Thursday, 6 April, to Wednesday, 14 June 2023.

South African agencies, clients, media partners and start-ups are invited to submit their entries via the entry platform on the Effie Awards South Africa website.

For more information visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

Join the conversation - #EffieAwardsSA | #MarketingUpClose | #NedbankIMC2023

Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on Twitter to keep up to date on the latest developments.

Effie South Africa Committee tasked with highlighting effectiveness in marketing


NextOptions
Association for Communication and Advertising
The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
Read more: ACA, Association for Communication and Advertising, Zayd Abrahams, Effie Awards, Mathe Okaba

Related

Effie South Africa launches 2023 season, calls for entries
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa launches 2023 season, calls for entries24 Mar 2023
Tiger Brands reveals Sensorium to boost R&D, innovation capabilities
Tiger Brands reveals Sensorium to boost R&D, innovation capabilities17 Mar 2023
In South Africa, the local WFA affiliate, MASA has taken custody of the second WFA Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Census in this country, in an alliance with sister industry bodies, the ACA, ARB, IAB, IMC, Kantar South Africa and MRF. Source:
South African marketing industry alliance supports second WFA Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Census17 Mar 2023
Source © Bowie15 A panel at the recent inaugural AWAfrica examined the need for Africans to claim their share of the global creative economy
Unpacking Africa's limited involvement in the multi-billion dollar global creative economy7 Mar 2023
The ACA and CPA submit joint feedback on Copyright and Performers' Amendment Bills
Association for Communication and AdvertisingThe ACA and CPA submit joint feedback on Copyright and Performers' Amendment Bills24 Feb 2023
An industry first: The Nedbank IMC and Effie Awards SA join hands
IMC ConferenceAn industry first: The Nedbank IMC and Effie Awards SA join hands31 Jan 2023
Jarred Cinman. Source: Supplied.
Jarred Cinman cleared of wrongdoing by ACA for Loeries article25 Nov 2022
Jarred Cinman. Source: Supplied.
Jarred Cinman to face ACA for Loeries criticism11 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz