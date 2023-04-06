Effie South Africa Committee tasked with highlighting effectiveness in marketing

The members of the new Effie South Africa Committee are:
Anwar Jappie, the newly appointed chair of the Effie South Africa Committee, expressed his excitement about leading the committee's efforts to promote and grow the Effie Awards in South Africa.
Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA, welcomed the new committee members and chair to their roles, noting the increased representivity from the sector of the committee. She stated that the committee will be working towards growing the Effie brand in the market and adding value to the work of Effie in highlighting effectiveness in marketing.
The committee is entrusted with delivering on the Effie mandate. They are expected to lead, inspire, and champion the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness through education, awards, ever-evolving thought leadership initiatives, and first-class insights into marketing strategies that produce results. The flagship event is the annual Effie Awards programme and promotes marketing effectives to marketers and agencies.
They will also be responsible for continuing and expanding the highly successful Effie dialogue series by facilitating industry debate on themes related to marketing and performance and the importance of effectiveness to industry leaders across the entire C-suite. The Effie dialogue series provides real-world examples of how cooperation and partnerships are key to effective marketing and communication campaigns. Additionally, the committee will be ensuring that the Effie South Africa and Nedbank IMC partnership delivers a highly successful awards programme. The committee's diverse expertise will be essential to achieving these goals and driving the growth of Effie in South Africa.
Entries will be accepted on the Effie Awards South Africa online entry platform from Thursday, 6 April, to Wednesday, 14 June 2023.
South African agencies, clients, media partners and start-ups are invited to submit their entries via the entry platform on the Effie Awards South Africa website.
For more information visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.
