400 young farmers to gather at Food For Mzansi indaba

Get ready to experience an unforgettable event as Food For Mzansi, in collaboration with John Deere, brings you the 2023 Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba! And the location? The iconic FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg!

This event on Wednesday, 14 and Thursday, 15 June promises to be bigger and better than ever before, and seats are starting to fill up. With over 400 of the country’s most outstanding young farmers and agripreneurs expected to attend, you don’t want to miss out on this fantastic opportunity to network, share knowledge, and explore exhibitions.

Indaba tickets: Click here to book your seat.

The Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba is not only significant for the agricultural sector, but it also acknowledges the role of young people in shaping the future of the country. What better location to host the event than Soweto, a historically significant place that represents a key moment in the fight against apartheid.

Food For Mzansi co-founder and editor-in-chief Ivor Price says: “Soweto is a historically significant location as it was the site of the 1976 student uprising, which led to the loss of many young lives. The indaba acknowledges the role that young people continue to play in shaping the future of the country, particularly in the agricultural sector.”

Price added: “We are thrilled to be holding the indaba at the Soccer City this year, which offers ample space for exhibitors and attendees, making it the perfect venue for a gathering of this magnitude.”

This year’s event promises to be jam-packed with exciting keynote speakers, interactive workshops, and plenty of opportunities for networking. Topics covered will include climate-smart agriculture, innovative farming techniques, and financing and marketing strategies for farmers.

But it’s not all work and no play! Attendees will also have the chance to unwind and socialise at a cocktail function and entertainment evening on the first day. Plus, there will be exhibitors showcasing the latest products and services in the agricultural sector.

Don’t miss your chance to connect with the next generation of farmers in South Africa and learn from industry experts and leaders. Register to attend the Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba today by visiting the official event website or email moc.abadnignimraf@ofni for more information. We can’t wait to see you there!



