From 400 bucks to 40 - Checkers becomes SA retail partner for Prime drinks

Prime, the global beverage phenomenon founded by YouTube sensations Logan Paul and KSI, will come to South African shelves at supermarket prices this May thanks to an exclusive retail partnership with Checkers.

Prime has become an international viral sensation, benefitting from promotion by Paul and KSI, who together boast around 100 million social media followers. First launched in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia in 2022, Prime's availability caused major excitement amongst Gen Z customers, resulting in thousands lining up overnight to get their hands on the popular drink which has now become a collector’s item around the world.

Just one year after the launch of Prime, Paul revealed that the drink had generated $250m in retail sales worldwide, with $45m of that in January 2023 alone.

Official South African retail partner

The hype surrounding the drink means that limited quantities have been available, which has caused prices to rise sharply. In South Africa, prices were pushed up as high as R500 for 500ml, causing a stir on social media with local consumers calling the product "overpriced" and "overhyped".

However, Checkers has now been confirmed as the official South African retail partner, and the product will launch at the retailer on 1 May selling at the comparatively low price of R39.99.

It's here 1 May 2023! �� Let's go! We're bringing you @PrimeHydrate at R39.99 (yes, you read that correctly! IYKYK) T&Cs apply #CHECKERSxPRIME pic.twitter.com/0oXAKIgciW — Checkers (@CheckersSA) April 23, 2023

Prime will be sold at selected Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores and on Sixty60 in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It will roll out to the rest of South Africa later in May.

Checkers is launching with four Prime Hydration flavours: Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime and Tropical Punch. Purchases will be limited to eight per customer, and two per flavour.

Each 500ml bottle of Prime has around 20 calories and is described as "an ideal thirst quencher for consumers who wish to rehydrate, refuel and replenish their energy levels". It is made up of 10% coconut water, with zero added sugar or caffeine, and contains electrolytes, vitamins A, E & Zinc and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs).