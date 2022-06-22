Digify Africa and Meta celebrate African digital potential this Youth Month in Youth Digital Skills Forum

Digify Africa is excited to celebrate this Youth Month with another Youth Digital Skills Forum installment. Brought to you with the support of Meta and the Department of Small Business Development, the Youth Digital Skills Forum will take place 24 June from 10am-12pm at Tshimologong, Johannesburg.
Launched in 2021, The Youth Digital Skills Forum (YDSF) is a spectacular showcase of all the digital industry offers. The event aims to educate youth about the various opportunities in the digital economy and inspire dialogue around how they can leverage digital tools and technologies for career and entrepreneurship.
This year the YDSF explores the impact of emerging technologies on the creative and cultural industries, which have experienced accelerated growth over the past decades. The advancement of digital technologies has not only made way for new career paths but also given rise to a rich creative landscape that offers diverse and exciting African narratives.
From film, music, and advertising to emerging mediums like podcasts, digital innovations continue to present opportunities for building a robust creative economy that can benefit youth across the continent.
The Youth Voices panel will feature young people at the top of their fields to unpack further the theme of the event about how emerging technologies impact the creative and cultural industries.
Digify Pro alumni Xabiso Vili, Namibian filmmaker and animator Luise Manana, IAB SA Youth Action Council Lead Luzuko Tena, and Rusina Maluleke, CEO of Young Entrepreneurs Institute share their journey and offer valuable insights for young people looking to enter and thrive in this field.
In addition, the event will feature a stakeholder panel discussion with Qhakaza Mohare,Digify Africa COO, Mark Ranja from Code for Africa, and Lukonda Lindunda from Bongo Hive, who will offer key takeaways about the various initiatives and support systems available for young people. Attendees will learn more about initiatives like Digify Pro and Boost with Facebook, which has provided a skilled pipeline for the digital industries.
“We’re excited to collaborate with Digify Africa once again for the Youth Enterprise Skills Day. It's important to us that we continue supporting and empowering small business owners with the tools and resources they need to navigate new or updated ways of working. We have seen the importance of digital skills development to elevate the growth of small businesses. At Meta, we believe when small businesses thrive, economies do better too.” - Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa, head of public policy southern Africa, Meta.
The Youth Digital Skill Forum promises lively discussions and a chance to connect with industry leaders and the creative community. The event will also be streamed live on the Digify Africa Facebook platforms; attendees and viewers alike can look forward to gaining essential insights on how they can start unlocking economic opportunities in the digital economy.
To register for the Youth Digital Skills Forum, visit www.digifyafrica.com
.