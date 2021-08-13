Re-imagining sport with Richfield and Central Gauteng Lions

The Richfield Thought Leadership Series, in partnership with Central Gauteng Lions (CGL), will be hosting the second edition of conversations titled, 'Putting the Spotlight on the Business of Sport', on Wednesday, 18 August from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
What the carefully selected panel of experts will be engaging in, is the complex nature of the business of sport and what factors are considered when brands sponsor teams and athletes. In what now has extended politically in nature, the discussion will also be steered towards the issue surrounding minimal brand sponsorship opportunities for women athletes and teams, with marketing and commercial professionals in the sporting fraternity suggesting that the stories behind these teams and players aren’t compelling enough to invest budgets into.
It’s a known fact that there is a clear disconnect between teams, athletes, media and commercial brands in relation to visibility as well as awareness in general, and if approached more inclusively, this could help bolster a seamless value chain that inspires brands to financially commit and further empower players economically.
As Richfield increases its participation in collaborative and informative conversations, the aim of this upcoming debate will be to unfold sustainable growth solutions that can positively impact the sports economy, through a representative and innovative lens.
