Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizTrends2020

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism trends

More Articles
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Join South Africa's top gender empowered network

By: Topco Media, Issued by: Topco Media
Nominations for the 17th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards celebration are now open.
2020 Standard Bank Top Women Award Winners.

Taking place in Johannesburg on the 13 August 2020, with intense media coverage, the awards ceremony honours and applauds outstanding leadership, inspiration, vision and innovation as demonstrated by individuals and organisations advancing women to the forefront of the economy.

Caster Semenya accepting the Gender Icon award.

Covering all major sectors and celebrating organisations ranging from SMMEs to multinationals, the Standard Bank Top Women Awards places the spotlight on outstanding gender empowerment initiatives across 18 categories. Last year's event hosted over 800 attendees, with VIPs including Princess of Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka; South African Olympic gold medallist, Caster Semenya and actress, Mary Twala (Lifetime Achiever).

Standard Bank Top Women Awards winners announced

Topco Media in partnership with Standard Bank have released the names of those companies and individuals named as winners in the 2019 Top Women Awards...

Issued by Topco Media 16 Aug 2019


View the award categories here.

Our previous Standard Bank Lifetime Achiever winner, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, had this to say about the Standard bank Top Women Awards:
"I would like to express my deepest appreciation from the bottom of my heart to Standard Bank and Topco Media for the recognition. It was a fabulous event and it is indeed fulfilling to see women thriving. Thank you for making me a part of the event and for awarding me with a lifetime achievement."
Enter the Standard Bank Top Women awards and showcase your gender empowerment.

For more information on how you can enter or participate in the 2020 Standard bank Top Women Awards email: or call 086 000 9590.

Topco Media's press office

Topco Media Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: gender empowerment, Standard Bank Top Women Awards, Caster Semenya

Related

Join South Africa's top gender empowered network

By Topco Media, Issued by Topco Media

Innervation acquires loyalty business from Tritech Media
JEC learnership sponsorship

Issued by Johannesburg Expo Centre

#OrchidsandOnions: 'Are you kidding me?'

By Brendan Seery

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.