Transforming plastic waste into Xmas decorations

Woolworths has partnered with social enterprise Essay Gifts, which has designed and produced Christmas baubles using the principles of a circular economy for plastics.

The baubles have been handcrafted by Essay Gifts’ talented artisans using over 13,000 used plastic water bottles which could otherwise have ended up in waste streams. The baubles are also fully recyclable, so there’s a chance for a third life and no need for them to ever contribute to plastic waste.These locally handmade, recycled plastic decorations will be on sale in Woolworths stores, and will also feature prominently in the retailer's festive season windows and in-store Christmas tree displays for this year and many years to come.Essay Gifts is an innovative SA entrepreneur initiative driven by smart sustainable design brought to life by an organised network of mainly women affected by HIV/Aids. Every bauble sold contributes to their continued access to decent work and helps them put food on their family table over the festive season with dignity.“The festive season is the ideal time to reflect on our choices, and actively seek out the ways we can be community-minded and supportive of local businesses while doing our part to protect the planet. We all move towards the end of the year wanting hope for our shared future, and the conviction that together we can make a difference. Often, we don’t find that in grand gestures, but in happy little moments, like a bauble,” says Elizka Ferreira, Woolworths head of brand communications: special occasions.