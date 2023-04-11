New board at Ecommerce Forum of South Africa

The Ecommerce Forum of South Africa has elected a new board, which was announced at the trade association's annual general meeting on 31 March.

The new EFSA board includes Rutendo Hlatshwayo, chief legal officer at Ozow and Karen Nadasen, CEO of PayU South Africa. Source: Supplied and edited by Bizcommunity

EFSA is the trade association that represents the e-commerce industry in South Africa.

Its objectives are:

to represent the common interests of the sector to government;

to promote trust in online selling for both consumers and businesses;

to encourage research and training of skills;

to speak with one voice to the financial sector;

and, through its relations with the pan-African Ecommerce Forum of Africa, to ensure that the African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will reflect the needs and assist removing the challenges to digital commerce so that it can drive the development of intra-African trade.

The new EFSA board members were named as follows:

Adewale Adejumo, chief growth officer, Dropstore

Adheesh Budree, associate professor in information systems, University of Cape Town

Brendan Cuthbertson, head of private sector sales, Cisco

Jason Blackman, director compliance, customs and regulatory affairs, DHL

Karen Nadasen, CEO, PayU

Kiaan Pillay, cofounder and CEO, Stitch.money

Mzuzukile Soni, founder, Brownsense

Rahul Jain, cofounder and CEO, Peach Payments

Ricardo Lognath, cofounder, Omninela

Rutendo Hlatshwayo, chief legal officer, Ozow

Shamiela Letsoalo, communications director: media and reputation, Naspers

Tinashe Guramatunhu, management consultant, King Online

Alastair Tempest, EFSA’s CEO, said “The new EFSA board provides a wide diversity of talents and expertise – from e-platforms to social commerce, payments to logistics, and from very large companies to the founding entrepreneurs - which reflect the e-commerce ecosystem in SA. We are delighted and privileged to have a board that will see EFSA grow over the next years.”

He continued, “The AGM also confirmed EFSA’s work with Services SETA to set up training modules, and confirmation of our work to develop a blockchain certification system to promote trust in e-commerce.”