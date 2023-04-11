Industries

Africa


New board at Ecommerce Forum of South Africa

11 Apr 2023
The Ecommerce Forum of South Africa has elected a new board, which was announced at the trade association's annual general meeting on 31 March.
The new EFSA board includes Rutendo Hlatshwayo, chief legal officer at Ozow and Karen Nadasen, CEO of PayU South Africa. Source: Supplied and edited by Bizcommunity
EFSA is the trade association that represents the e-commerce industry in South Africa.

Its objectives are:

  • to represent the common interests of the sector to government;
  • to promote trust in online selling for both consumers and businesses;
  • to encourage research and training of skills;
  • to speak with one voice to the financial sector;
  • and, through its relations with the pan-African Ecommerce Forum of Africa, to ensure that the African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will reflect the needs and assist removing the challenges to digital commerce so that it can drive the development of intra-African trade.

The new EFSA board members were named as follows:

  • Adewale Adejumo, chief growth officer, Dropstore
  • Adheesh Budree, associate professor in information systems, University of Cape Town
  • Brendan Cuthbertson, head of private sector sales, Cisco
  • Jason Blackman, director compliance, customs and regulatory affairs, DHL
  • Karen Nadasen, CEO, PayU
  • Kiaan Pillay, cofounder and CEO, Stitch.money
  • Mzuzukile Soni, founder, Brownsense
  • Rahul Jain, cofounder and CEO, Peach Payments
  • Ricardo Lognath, cofounder, Omninela
  • Rutendo Hlatshwayo, chief legal officer, Ozow
  • Shamiela Letsoalo, communications director: media and reputation, Naspers
  • Tinashe Guramatunhu, management consultant, King Online
Source: ©Andriy Popov -
Alastair Tempest, EFSA’s CEO, said “The new EFSA board provides a wide diversity of talents and expertise – from e-platforms to social commerce, payments to logistics, and from very large companies to the founding entrepreneurs - which reflect the e-commerce ecosystem in SA. We are delighted and privileged to have a board that will see EFSA grow over the next years.”

He continued, “The AGM also confirmed EFSA’s work with Services SETA to set up training modules, and confirmation of our work to develop a blockchain certification system to promote trust in e-commerce.”

