Magazines ABC Q4 2019: A subdued quarter for magazines

By: Danette Breitenbach
The final quarter of the 2019 Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC)'s magazine circulation results was a subdued affair, characterised by further decreases, with only a few publications able to boast good to excellent increases on the quarter and the prior year.

Despite this, total magazine circulation increased by 1.2% on the previous quarter. This increase on the previous quarter is an improvement on the 3.2% decline in Q3 on the previous quarter. However, the sector declined by 14.5% on the prior year (including Free Magazines). The prior year figure is slightly better than the Q3’s 20.9% decline.

Consumer and Free magazines increased over the prior quarter and prior year, while Customer declined on the previous quarter but increased on the prior year and B2B increasing on the previous quarter but declining on the prior year.

Consumer magazines


An increase of 6.8% on the previous quarter was good news for the Consumer Magazine sector in Q4. However, the sector still had a 12.3% decrease on the prior year, given it had experienced only declines in the past three quarters.

With a diverse range of categories falling under Consumer Magazines, the results for the quarter ranged from bad to excellent. The Women’s Special, Youth, Pets, and Farming categories yielded no positive results, with all publications decreasing on the quarter and prior year. In the Parenting category, all publications also decreased on the quarter and prior year, except for Mamas and Papas, which increased on the quarter by 47.1%.

In the Male category only Very Interesting (former Braintainment) increased, and only by 0.1% on the prior year.

Standouts in Consumer Magazines include Business Brief (97.6% increase on the quarter and 72.4% on the prior year), Things to do with kids Magazine (118.3% increase on the quarter and prior year), Wildland Magazine (106.5% on the quarter and 145% on the prior year), and SA Rugby (26.8% increase on the quarter and 28.6% on the prior year).

Increasing on the quarter with double figures are Your Family, LIG, People, and Cape etc. Single figures increases under 10%, but over five percent, include People, Kruger Magazine, Hello Pretoria, the Ridge, Food and Home Entertaining, Habitat, Driven Magazine, Rooi Rose, The Great Outdoors Guide / Die Groot Buitelewegids, SA Country Life and Kuier.

Easy DIY, Let’s Braai/Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai), The Coffee Mag, Leisure Wheels and Tuis Werf/Home Yard all showed good increases on the prior year.

Arts, Culture and Heritage
Publication namePeriodFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Islam Today KZNOct -DecMtly00Terminated
Jewish LifeOct -DecMtly8511,79911,884-5.4%-4.8%
Val de Vie MagazineJan -Dec2xA3,0009,43012,430
Business and News
African Business QuarterlyJul -JunQ00No Submission
Business Brief.Jul -DecAltM74,33541774,75297.6%72.4%
Financial MailOct -DecWkly, Fr13,380013,3801.8%-3.8%
FinweekOct -DecF11,6053,34914,954-5.0%-3.0%
Forbes AfricaOct -DecMtly10,7182,85013,568-16.4%-9.2%
Green Economy Journal (formerly Green Business Journal)Jul -DecAltM1,9575,1807,137-9.2%-4.4%
NoseweekOct -DecMtly7,30007,300-9.3%-26.1%
Personal FinanceJan -DecQ5,2286155,843-14.8%-14.8%
SA Real Estate Investor MagazineOct -DecMtly53115,65916,1900.2%4.7%
Celebrity
PeopleOct -DecF31,51878532,30311.9%9.2%
Conservation and Wildlife
African BirdlifeJul -DecAltM8,9543989,3521.7%1.6%
KRUGER MAGAZINEJan -Dec4xA7,939708,0096.6%6.6%
Entertainment
Eat OutJan -DecAnn13,6096,18519,794-3.5%-3.5%
Hello JohannesburgOct -DecMtly04,8844,8844.8%-9.4%
Hello PretoriaOct -DecMtly03,2113,2115.1%
TV Plus (Afrikaans)Oct -DecF17,699017,699-4.3%-21.6%
TV Plus (English)Oct -DecF7,10007,100-9.3%-36.4%
Family Interest
BonaOct -DecMtly47,2152,93350,148-13.0%-25.0%
DrumOct -DecWkly, Fr19,35125119,602-8.7%-28.2%
HuisgenootOct -DecWkly, Tue157,1855,122162,307-2.3%-7.1%
LIGOct -Dec11xA16,60630016,90613.6%0.6%
Plus 50Jul -Dec6xA5,7612385,999-22.5%-5.8%
The Big IssueOct -DecMtly6,1782116,389-27.1%
The CrestJul -Dec7xA011,53111,531-1.6%-2.9%
The RidgeJul -Dec8xA014,51314,5137.5%0.1%
Things to do with kids MagazineJan -DecQ024,12824,128118.3%118.3%
YouOct -DecWkly, Wed78,8544,36083,214-2.8%-5.8%
Farming
FarmbizOct -DecMtly4173,5583,975
Farmer's WeeklyOct -DecWkly, Fr9,0281189,146-3.7%-12.2%
Grond tot MondJan -DecQ2,2655,0977,362
LandbouweekbladOct -DecWkly, Wed20,6128020,692-4.0%-8.9%
Landbouweekblad BoereplanneJul -JunAnn13,570013,5700.0%-15.3%
Landbouweekblad VeeJan -DecAnn7,80107,801-20.8%-20.8%
Marktoe!Oct -DecMtly010,48210,482-1.8%-13.5%
Veeplaas.Oct -Dec11xA4,5414,1248,665-0.7%-1.7%
Home
REAL|life MagazineJul -JunQ021,36421,3640.0%
Conde Nast House & GardenOct -DecMtly15,25511,80527,060-3.0%5.0%
Easy DIYJul -JunQ4,7554,5029,2570.0%-28.9%
Food and Home EntertainingOct -DecMtly13,3134,51517,8289.4%5.6%
HabitatJul -DecAltM6,5606537,2136.4%-45.7%
House & LeisureOct -Dec11xA00Changed Frequency
House & Leisure.Jul -DecAltM20,18784721,034
Idees/IdeasJul -DecAltM14,69227914,971-11.3%-14.9%
Kuier ComboJul -Jun2xA50,201050,2010.0%-11.3%
Landbouweekblad BoerekosJul -Jun2xA31,86931032,1790.0%-7.8%
Lose It,Jan -DecQ17,715017,715
Lose It.Jul -DecAltM00Changed Frequency
SA Garden and HomeOct -DecMtly32,8974,22937,1263.7%-5.3%
SA Home OwnerOct -Dec11xA23,3296,82830,1571.4%-7.6%
Sarie Kos,Jul -JunQ23,1951,15424,3490.0%-17.3%
Sarie WoonJul -JunAnn14,436014,4360.0%-18.2%
The Gardener / Die TuinierOct -DecMtly19,67510,75930,434-6.0%-18.0%
Tuis HomeOct -DecMtly66,0153,09769,112-9.4%-15.9%
Tuis Opknap / Home Renovations.Jul -JunAnn22,670022,6700.0%-8.6%
Tuis Verf / Home PaintJul -JunAnn20,425020,4250.0%-8.1%
Tuis Werf / Home YardJul -JunAnn29,070029,0700.0%13.3%
VisiJul -Dec6xA14,43425114,685-9.9%-3.7%
Leisure
Joburg StyleJan -DecQ00No Submission
Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)Jul -JunAnn8,9839,04718,0300.0%60.6%
Silver DigestJan -Dec4xA010,31210,312
Southern VinesJan -DecQ1,50011,92913,429-0.3%-0.3%
The Coffee MagJul -JunQ2,1754,0156,1900.0%58.1%
Male
GQ,Jul -Dec10xA00Changed Frequency
GQ..Oct -Dec11xA7,1727,21614,388-3.3%
Men's HealthOct -DecMtly12,92859013,518-18.3%-42.4%
Popular MechanicsOct -DecMtly18,4913,46121,952-14.9%-27.7%
Stuff.Jul -DecAltM10,5252,13312,658-17.6%-43.9%
Very Interesting (former Braintainment)Jul -DecAltM12,5775,00517,582-1.3%0.1%
Motoring
Bike SAOct -DecMtly14,0442,76516,809-8.9%-13.0%
CarOct -DecMtly49,07010,82959,899-13.6%-8.2%
Caravan & Outdoor Life / Kamp & KaravaanOct -DecMtly17,0591,83718,896-11.7%1.1%
Driven MagazineOct -DecMtly017,37117,3718.5%5.5%
Leisure WheelsOct -DecMtly11,1621,74812,910-15.2%-28.1%
SA4x4Oct -DecMtly12,1701,99514,165-16.1%4.3%
Speed and SoundOct -DecMtly00Resigned
Super BikeOct -DecMtly5,6381,5647,202-14.1%-20.8%
Parenting
Baba & Kleuter.Jul -DecAltM10,98424211,226-9.2%-24.9%
Baby's and BeyondJan -DecQ44413,55714,001-5.8%-5.8%
Child Magazine - Cape Town,Jan -DecQ047,76547,765
Child Magazine - Cape Town.Jul -DecAltM00Changed Frequency
Child Magazine - Durban,Jan -DecQ040,01540,015
Child Magazine - Durban.Jul -DecAltM00Changed Frequency
Child Magazine - Johannesburg,Jan -DecQ055,21255,212
Child Magazine - Johannesburg.Jul -DecAltM00Changed Frequency
Child Magazine Pretoria,Jan -DecQ040,07840,078
Child Magazine Pretoria.Jul -DecAltM00Changed Frequency
Living and LovingOct -DecMtly00Discontinued
MamaMagic MilestonesJan -DecQ010,16910,169-32.0%-32.0%
Mamas & Papas.Oct -DecMtly3,09003,09047.1%-63.2%
Mother & ChildJul -DecAltM359565924
Your Baby.Jul -DecAltM4,7591644,923-46.5%-49.4%
Your Pregnancy.Jul -DecAltM8,4751,58310,058-25.2%-34.9%
Pets
AnimaltalkOct -DecMtly6,7182,6289,346-5.1%-3.6%
Dog DirectoryJan -DecAnn6,5701,4688,038-5.6%-5.6%
Sport and Hobby
Africa's Sportsman MagazineJan -Dec4xA497501998-30.3%-30.3%
BicyclingJul -Dec10xA7,710997,809-13.3%-23.1%
Compleat GolferOct -DecMtly5,8812,2358,116-9.8%-7.5%
Equestrian LifeJul -JunQ01,6171,6170.0%
Game & Hunt/Wild & JagOct -DecMtly25,02918225,2110.7%-0.6%
HQ,Jul -Dec6Wk4,9077705,677
HQ.Oct -DecMtly00Changed Frequency
Kick OffOct -DecMtly19,81899620,814-3.3%-11.7%
MagnumOct -DecMtly10,049610,055-0.3%1.9%
Modern AthleteOct -DecMtly00Digital Only
Rock Surf and Deep.Jul -DecAltM00Discontinued
Runners WorldOct -DecMtly00Changed Frequency
Runners World.Jul -DecAltM9,1881819,369-11.5%
SA Cricket.Jan -DecQ8,6781,94010,618-12.5%-12.5%
SA FlyerOct -DecMtly3,6646794,343-3.4%-11.9%
SA RugbyOct -DecMtly27,4192,01829,43726.8%26.4%
The Bank Angler / Die OewerhengelaarOct -DecMtly00Resigned
The Bass Angler / Die BaarshengelaarOct -DecMtly00Discontinued
Wildland MagazineOct -DecMtly67,989067,989106.5%145.0%
Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
African SafarisJul -JunQ00No Submission
Cape Etc.Jan -Dec3xA1,5668,62810,19410.3%10.3%
GetawayOct -DecMtly22,6943,96826,662-30.0%-35.3%
go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & SleepOct -DecMtly24,9769425,070-14.6%-23.7%
SA Country LifeOct -DecMtly20,8004,78225,5825.5%-4.0%
The Great Outdoors Guide / Die Groot BuitelewegidsJan -DecAnn39,8492539,8748.8%8.8%
TravelIdeas.Jul -DecAltM3,6158104,425-57.3%-57.3%
Weg / Go PlattelandJul -JunQ26,8215526,8760.0%-7.9%
Weg Namibië / Go NamibiaJan -DecAnn00Discontinued
Weg! Ry & Sleep Oordgids.Jan -DecAnn00Discontinued
Weg/GoOct -DecMtly43,9041,93245,836-15.6%-19.5%
Woman's General
CosmopolitanOct -DecMtly00Changed Frequency
Cosmopolitan.Jul -Dec10xA32,6602,25534,915
EssentialsOct -DecMtly15,9962,62418,620-6.5%1.3%
FairladyOct -DecMtly24,5152,54727,062-14.0%-24.0%
Glamour,Oct -Dec11xA15,71613,01728,733-1.9%
Glamour.Jul -Dec10xA00Changed Frequency
Good HousekeepingOct -DecMtly00Changed Frequency
Good Housekeeping.Jul -DecAltM30,1323,80133,933
KuierOct -DecF85,9331685,9495.8%-6.5%
Move!Oct -DecWkly, Th31,99881332,811-9.3%-38.7%
Rooi RoseOct -DecMtly54,4884,04358,5319.1%-9.1%
SarieOct -DecMtly48,7265,82254,548-13.0%-18.1%
True LoveOct -DecMtly19,0273,01622,043-19.7%-39.3%
Vroue KeurOct -DecWkly, Fr38,39323038,623-2.1%-11.3%
Woman and HomeOct -DecMtly60,2304,80465,0342.7%-4.0%
Women's Health.Oct -Dec11xA14,78238815,170-15.9%-41.7%
Your FamilyOct -DecMtly19,8334,43824,27115.2%5.6%
Woman's Special
BruidsgidsJan -DecAnn11,1442,68313,827-16.4%-16.4%
Nubian Bride.Jul -Jun2xA4,4501204,5700.0%
SA Wedding AlbumJan -Dec2xA11,50593512,440-24.2%-24.2%
Sarie BruidJul -JunAnn6,01206,0120.0%
TroukoorsJan -DecAnn4,1322,5006,632-30.5%-30.5%
Wedding GuideJul -JunAnn00Changed Cycle
Wedding InspirationsJul -JunQ00No Submission
Youth
Barbie MagazineOct -DecMtly00Changed Frequency
Barbie Magazine.Jul -Dec6Wk8,9082,46911,377
Post MatricJan -DecAnn0133,742133,742-3.0%-3.0%
The Official Safeways K53 Learner's and Driver's Manual.Jan -DecAnn132,1140132,114-34.5%-34.5%

B2B magazines


A slight increase of 0.2% on the previous quarter was a good change of direction for B2B Magazines which saw a decrease of 3.5% in Q3. In a reversal of fortunes, its increase of 3.3% in Q3 was replaced by a decrease of 5.8% on the prior year.

The Automotive and Civil Construction categories publications all showed increases on the quarter and year except for the publication Automotive, Business Review, which decreased on the prior year and SA Threads that decreased on the quarter. In the Civil Construction category, Precast had no increase on the quarter and a 5.4% decrease on the prior year.

The Civil Construction category also saw IMIESA increase by 15.5% on the quarter and increase by 28.4% on the prior year.

The Electrical Engineering category had no increases. In Engineering – Other Water & Sanitation increased by 19.4% on the quarter and 21.7% on the prior year. Refrigeration & Air-conditioning also had good increases, up by 3.1% on the quarter and 125.5% on the prior year.

SA Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Review and Occupational Health Southern Africa showed good increases in the Health & Well Being category. In the Hospitality, Catering and Tourism category, Meetings stood out increasing by 14.6% on the quarter and 11% on the year, while in the Industry category, Analytical Reporter shone with an increase of 41.4% on the quarter and 35.6% on the prior year.

There were only two publications in the Information and Communications Technology category, and both had positive increases. The Management, Mining & Quarrying and the Retail categories saw several publications increasing on the quarter and prior year.

Agricultural
Publication namePeriodFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Agri Inc. Die Boer / The Farmer.Jul -DecAltM018,49118,491-22.3%-31.3%
Harvest SAJul -DecAltM1,6897,8969,5850.7%3.3%
OVK Nuus/NewsJan -Dec4xA04,8544,854-4.0%-4.0%
Pro AgriOct -DecMtly1039,29739,3070.1%0.2%
SA Graan / GrainOct -DecMtly016,01516,0151.3%-1.3%
SABI MagazineJul -DecAltM144,8634,877-1.4%-0.1%
StockfarmOct -DecMtly5,3081,7797,087-8.1%0.2%
Wildlife Ranching..Jul -DecAltM00Discontinued
WinelandOct -DecMtly1163,5373,6530.2%0.1%
Architecture
earthworks.Jan -DecQ7,8347008,534-2.5%-2.5%
Floors in AfricaJul -Dec6xA019,11819,1188.1%7.0%
Leading Architect & DesignJul -DecAltM578,6388,695-5.0%-3.0%
Powered by SpecifileJul -Dec6xA00Discontinued
SA Building ReviewJan -DecAnn30111,19211,493-4.2%-4.2%
SA RoofingJul -Dec10xA00Discontinued
Timber IQJul -DecAltM184,2474,2652.7%24.6%
To BuildJan -Dec3xA09,7999,799-3.7%-3.7%
Walls & Roofs in AfricaJul -Dec6xA018,91718,9178.6%5.9%
Automotive
Auto Forum,Jul -DecAltM00No Submission
Automotive Business Review,Jul -Dec10xA09,4739,4737.3%-6.4%
Road Ahead, TheJan -DecQ09,7709,7704.2%4.2%
SA TREADSJul -JunQ07,0007,0000.0%0.7%
Civil Construction
Civil EngineeringOct -Dec11xA2213,16013,18214.0%26.8%
Civil Engineering Contractor, TheOct -DecMtly00Discontinued
Concrete TrendsJan -DecQ00No Submission
Construction ReviewOct -DecMtly00Changed Frequency
Construction Review.Jul -DecAltM01,9401,9400.3%
Construction WorldOct -DecMtly07,0837,0836.0%20.3%
IMIESAOct -Dec11xA295,4015,43015.5%28.4%
Plant Equipment & HireOct -DecMtly2063,7703,9760.3%57.3%
PrecastJul -Jun3xA02,3032,3030.0%-5.4%
Communications
Media, The.Jul -Dec8xA01,8731,8738.3%-26.1%
Nex MediaJul -Jun4xA03,9993,9990.0%-3.3%
SA ProfileJan -DecAnn029,87829,878
The Gapp MagazineJul -DecAltM03,8543,854-2.0%-6.9%
Electrical Engineering
Electricity & ControlOct -DecMtly04,1854,185-13.8%-16.2%
EnergizeOct -Dec11xA00Discontinued
ESI AfricaJul -JunQ04,4914,4910.0%-3.8%
Sparks Electrical NewsOct -DecMtly06,0656,065-6.8%-8.8%
Vector JournalOct -Dec11xA00Discontinued
Engineering - Other
Capital Equipment NewsOct -DecMtly04,3774,377-10.8%-2.3%
DataweekOct -DecF03,1293,129-0.4%-4.0%
Energy DecisionsJul -JunAnn1,0006,7257,7250.0%1.6%
Engineer ITOct -Dec11xA00Discontinued
Engineering NewsOct -DecWkly, Fr3,1687,31610,4843.5%0.0%
MechChem AfricaOct -DecMtly04,1444,144-20.7%-19.9%
Motion ControlJul -JunQ02,7552,7550.0%-6.5%
Plumbing AfricaOct -DecMtly775,8515,928-12.7%57.6%
Position IT,Jul -DecAltM00Discontinued
Refrigeration and AirconditioningOct -DecMtly316,9546,9853.1%125.5%
SA Instrumentation & ControlOct -DecMtly04,5214,5212.3%-5.3%
Water & Sanitation AfricaJul -DecAltM424,9364,97819.4%21.7%
Water Sewage & EffluentJul -DecAltM00Discontinued
Health and Wellbeing
Fire ProtectionJan -DecQ7007901,4902.5%2.5%
Hi-Tech Security SolutionsOct -Dec11xA04,3614,361-4.8%-6.6%
International Dentistry Africa EditionJul -DecAltM04,0324,032-2.9%-0.9%
LMSJul -DecAltM00Discontinued
MDR Medical Desk ReferenceJan -DecAnn9581781,136-55.5%-55.5%
Medical ChronicleOct -Dec11xA312,70612,709-8.4%0.5%
MIMSOct -DecMtly2,5562702,826-39.0%-16.5%
MIMS Guide to OTC ProductsJan -DecAnn1222,9793,101-3.0%-3.0%
Modern Medicine Magazine.Jul -DecAltM6863,6624,3480.9%-0.4%
Occupational Health Southern AfricaJul -DecAltM2,66802,66817.3%13.2%
SHEQ ManagementJul -DecAltM1235,9256,0481.1%5.8%
South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic ReviewOct -Dec11xA452,6092,65421.5%-11.8%
The Specialist Forum JournalOct -Dec11xA07,5787,578-16.2%-10.8%
Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
Explore South Africa.Jan -DecQ1,8667,7199,5855.7%5.7%
Leading VenuesJan -DecAnn2,2974,0506,347-7.9%-7.9%
MeetingsJul -DecAltM44,1284,13214.6%11.0%
The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory)Jan -DecAnn08,5938,593-41.4%-41.4%
Travel News WeeklyOct -DecWkly, Wed06,4426,4420.1%1.7%
Industry
Analytical ReporterJul -DecAltM15,2665,26741.4%35.6%
Cold Link AfricaJul -DecAltM212,7982,819-10.8%-0.4%
Eastern Cape Business..Jul -JunAnn09,7929,7920.0%0.0%
Eastern Cape Industrial & Business NewsJul -DecAltM03,9253,925-2.2%-4.7%
Free State Business,Jan -DecAnn09,9439,9431.7%1.7%
Gauteng Companies..Jul -JunAnn09,9389,9380.0%1.6%
Industrial BuyerJul -DecAltM2013,46013,480-54.3%-58.0%
Jewel TraderJul -JunQ03,9313,9310.0%
Jewellers' Network DirectoryJul -JunAnn03,4063,4060.0%
KwaZulu Natal Business..Jul -JunAnn09,8089,8080.0%0.3%
KZN Industrial & Business NewsJul -DecAltM06,0726,072-2.9%-4.7%
Lighting in Design.Jan -DecQ03,0493,049-12.3%-12.3%
Limpopo Business..Jul -JunAnn09,8819,8810.0%-0.4%
Mpumalanga Business..Jul -JunAnn09,9419,9410.0%1.5%
Nepad AnnualJul -JunAnn09,4359,4350.0%0.0%
North West Business..Jan -DecAnn09,9439,9431.6%1.6%
Northern Cape Business..Jul -JunAnn09,7919,7910.0%0.0%
Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)Jul -DecAltM29,6019,6030.5%2.6%
Resource.Jan -DecQ9592,4033,362-1.6%-1.6%
SA Affordable HousingJul -DecAltM233,3893,412-12.1%24.5%
SA Jewellery NewsOct -DecMtly8370837-1.4%-5.6%
Service (Leadership in Local Government)Jul -DecAltM00Re-branded
Smart Energy InternationalJul -DecAltM05,4805,480-3.0%-9.7%
South African Business.Jan -Dec2xA019,90819,9080.7%0.7%
South African Food ReviewOct -Dec11xA1084,4824,590-1.3%-7.5%
The Green Building HandbookJan -DecAnn04,9184,918-50.3%-50.3%
The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook.Jul -JunAnn06,9126,9120.0%-11.9%
The Sustainable Energy Resource Handbook.Jul -JunAnn06,9226,9220.0%-11.5%
The Sustainable Water Resource Handbook.Jul -JunAnn09,9149,9140.0%0.2%
Western Cape Business,Jan -DecAnn09,9189,918-0.4%-0.4%
Information and Computer Technology
BrainstormOct -Dec11xA6,1304,38010,51014.7%11.7%
The MarginJan -DecQ03,6923,6924.7%4.7%
Management
African DecisionsJan -DecQ21914,29314,512-3.3%-3.3%
Afropolitan.Jul -JunQ5868,0818,6670.0%-8.8%
Black Business QuarterlyJan -DecQ1,7107,9709,6807.3%7.3%
Blue Chip,Jan -DecQ19,6319,6327.5%7.5%
Business GuideJan -DecAnn0784784-30.9%-30.9%
Cape Business NewsOct -DecMtly256,0726,097-0.3%-0.7%
Careers SAJul -JunAnn09,9359,9350.0%-28.0%
FA News.Jul -DecAltM1752,6932,868-19.2%-41.1%
Impumelelo SA's Top Empowerment Co.Jan -DecAnn589,4769,534
Infocom.Jan -DecQ01,4471,4474.7%4.7%
KZN InvestJul -JunQ00Rebranded
LeadershipOct -DecMtly2,0257,6919,7161.3%11.2%
Money MarketingOct -DecMtly76,9536,9607.1%1.9%
Profiles Stock Exchange HandbookJan -DecQ2,0382,3474,385-37.4%-37.4%
Public Sector ManagerOct -DecMtly019,36019,360-1.6%0.7%
Salga Voice of Local GovernmentJan -DecQ00Discontinued
South African Business IntergratorJan -Dec2xA019,87719,8770.8%0.8%
South Africa's Top Performing Companies,Jan -DecAnn3865,8116,197
The South African School CollectionJan -DecAnn00Discontinued
Top 500 SA's Best Companies,Jan -DecAnn5759,0349,60921.6%
Top Women in Business & GovernmentJul -JunAnn1,0127,6148,6260.0%
Vision 2030Jan -DecAnn378,3098,346
Mining & Quarrying
African Mines HandbookJan -DecAnn8031,0821,8850.4%0.4%
African MiningJul -DecAltM00Rebranded
African Mining BriefJul -DecAltM39079105.4%-5.9%
African Mining Inc. Mining MirrorOct -Dec11xA4465,3575,803
EarthbrokerOct -DecMtly05,3825,3820.0%0.0%
Inside Mining..Jul -DecAltM00Discontinued
Mining & Minerals Product ReviewJul -DecAltM00Discontinued
Mining DecisionsJan -Dec4xA08,7008,70010.2%10.2%
Mining MirrorOct -DecMtly00Rebranded
Mining ProspectusJul -DecAltM00Re-branded
Mining Review Africa.Oct -Dec11xA04,7234,7230.1%1.7%
Mining WeeklyOct -DecWkly, Fr3,0237,02010,0430.0%-0.4%
Modern MiningOct -DecMtly05,0095,009-3.7%-0.8%
Modern QuarryingJan -DecQ02,7032,7039.6%9.6%
Quarry Southern AfricaJul -DecAltM00Discontinued
SA Mining.Jul -DecAltM04,9984,998-9.6%3.1%
Property
Blue - Atlantic Seaboard & City BowlJan -DecQ00No Submission
The Greeff MagazineJan -Dec3xA014,50014,500-50.8%-50.8%
Retail
DIY And Industrial Trade NewsOct -DecMtly09,2289,22824.7%-7.2%
International Independent TraderOct -DecMtly07,1487,148-2.0%-6.4%
Pet Shop Pit StopJul -JunQ05785780.0%
Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)Oct -DecMtly07,4887,4885.1%173.2%
Pharmacy RetailerOct -DecMtly08,5398,5391.8%10.6%
SpotongJan -DecQ011,15011,1500.4%0.4%
Supermarket and RetailerOct -DecMtly07,9817,981-2.2%-33.0%
The International Convenience Store Retailer.Oct -Dec11xA08,1788,178-3.5%0.1%
The International FMCG Retailer.Oct -Dec11xA08,3648,364-4.1%10.4%
The International Hardware Retailer.Oct -Dec11xA08,6038,603-11.8%3.2%
Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores, FMCG Franchises and Chain StoresOct -DecMtly00Changed Frequency
Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores, FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores.Jul -Dec9xA019,52419,524
Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and WholesalersOct -DecMtly00Changed Frequency
Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers.Jul -Dec9xA017,47617,476
Transport and Logistics
Focus on Transport & LogisticsOct -DecMtly196,7576,7760.0%-0.1%
Freight & Trading WeeklyOct -DecWkly, Fr4304,2024,6321.3%10.4%
Truck & BusOct -Dec11xA00Discontinued
Trucks and Heavy Equipment News..Jan -Dec5xA06,8306,8300.0%0.0%

Custom magazines


The downward trend for the category continued to Q4 with a decrease of 2.8% - more than double the Q3 1.2% decrease. However, the decline on the prior year of 17.1% was cause for some celebration, following the decline of over 24% over the prior year in Q3.

A subdued quarter for most categories in in customer Magazines, with only the In-flight and the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality categories showing good increases. Indwe in the In-flight category had a 21.3% on the quarter and 40.6% on the prior year. In Flight Magazine continued its good run form Q2 and Q3 to increase on the quarter by 21.3% and 40.6% on the prior year.

Moments Magazine and Premier in the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality category had increases of 57.3% and 20.4% respectively on the quarter and 57.3% ad 26.3% on the prior year respectively

The other standout is Slow Magazine in the Leisure category with 10.3% on the quarter and 16.8% on the prior year.

Electrical Engineering
Publication namePeriodFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
WattNow..Oct -DecMtly2,05711,43913,4961.8%1.4%
Entertainment
PriveJul -JunQ00Discontinued
Family Interest
Crawford TimesJan -DecQ010,70510,7052.2%2.2%
Taalgenoot..Jan -DecQ63,5701,53065,100-4.7%-4.7%
TrinitonianJan -DecQ05,7495,749-0.9%-0.9%
Farming
Dairy Mail, The.Oct -DecMtly243,8003,824-1.2%3.2%
Rooi Vleis / Red Meat,Jul -DecAltM112,64412,6453.0%1.8%
Wolboer / Wool Farmer.Jul -DecAltM04,9514,9510.0%-0.3%
Health & Wellbeing
Fitlife.Oct -DecMtly25,6311,51527,146-4.4%-16.9%
Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SAJul -Jun3xA8978061,7030.0%11.0%
JumpJul -Jun3xA0126,674126,6740.0%2.2%
Life HealthcareJul -Jun4xA085,44685,4460.0%-0.3%
SA Journal of Gynaecological OncologyJul -Jun2xA00Resigned
SA Pharmaceutical Journal.Jul -Dec10xA26,9356,9370.4%4.2%
SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA)Jul -JunQ4,6192554,8740.0%-0.9%
South African Medical JournalOct -DecMtly44413,71414,1580.0%-3.4%
Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &AnalgesiaJul -DecAltM22,1502,152-1.5%0.6%
The South African Journal of Clinical NutritionJul -JunQ00Discontinued
Wound Healing Southern Africa (WHSA)Jul -Jun2xA00Resigned
Home
Fresh Living / Kook en KuierOct -DecMtly272415,861416,133-6.8%-7.8%
Living Space..Oct -DecMtly51,2531,46752,720-5.6%-18.1%
My Kitchen..Oct -DecMtly91,3461,92993,275-6.5%-16.1%
Industry Specific
Estate Living,Oct -DecMtly00Changed Frequency
Forum TydskrifJan -DecQ0147,019147,019-0.7%-0.7%
J S EJan -DecQ1,19416,75317,9471.7%1.7%
Lifting AfricaJul -DecAltM00Terminated
Sea RescueJul -Jun2xA088,17388,1730.0%5.0%
ServamusOct -DecMtly10,7538810,841-2.0%-8.8%
Solidarity Magazine / Solidariteit TydskrifJul -Dec6xA0155,930155,9304.0%-4.1%
Sonke Magazine,Jul -Jun3xA00Terminated
In-flight
High Life SAOct -DecMtly016,48516,4850.0%0.0%
In Flight MagazineOct -DecMtly024,52724,52721.3%40.6%
IndweOct -DecMtly016,97216,97219.1%75.7%
Kulula KhulumaOct -DecMtly020,95720,9570.0%0.0%
Mango JuiceOct -DecMtly024,00024,0000.6%6.8%
SawubonaOct -DecMtly062,33862,338-5.4%-9.5%
SkywaysOct -DecMtly324,00024,0030.0%0.0%
Leisure
CheersJul -Dec6xA034,80034,8000.0%0.0%
EquinoxJul -DecAltM00Changed Frequency
Equinox.Jan -DecQ030,11830,118
Legacy InspiresJul -Jun3xA024,51124,5110.0%7.0%
Nedbank Golf ChallengeJul -JunAnn014,90014,9000.0%-5.7%
onRouteJul -JunQ00Discontinued
Private EditionJul -JunQ013,69513,6950.0%-5.5%
Slow MagazineOct -DecMtly014,17814,17810.3%16.8%
Taste.Oct -Dec11xA28,7451,55730,3025.1%1.9%
Team SA former (Road To Tokyo)Jan -DecQ00Discontinued
WildJul -JunQ65,7462,34568,0910.0%5.7%
Male
ManOct -DecMtly53,3323,13956,4712.4%-5.4%
Tech..Oct -DecMtly47,2401,92549,165-8.7%-18.8%
Medical and Allied Health
Bounce (Formerly Bankmed)Jul -Jun3xA063,81163,8110.0%-40.7%
Medi - Clinic FamilyJul -JunQ064,86564,8650.0%0.0%
Motoring
Motor..Oct -DecMtly30,5172,81433,331-3.0%-18.0%
Professional
Accountancy SAOct -Dec11xA054,88654,886-0.4%3.0%
Acumen,Jul -JunQ4314,58014,6230.0%-0.5%
Architecture Journal of SA Institute of ArchitectsJul -DecAltM00Discontinued
De RebusOct -Dec11xA10910,61810,7277.5%-52.9%
Digest of South African ArchitectureJan -DecAnn00Discontinued
TAXtalkJul -DecAltM00No Submission
The Journal Of The SAIMMOct -DecMtly343,4603,494-11.1%-7.8%
Retail
Clicks Club Card.Jul -DecAltM24,219259,007283,226-7.7%-24.6%
Club MagazineOct -DecMtly359,6785,833365,511-5.0%-18.2%
Edgars Club MagazineOct -DecMtly00Discontinued
Jet ClubJul -Dec10xA0387,186387,1862.1%-3.6%
Sport and Hobby
SA Hunter/Jagter.Oct -DecMtly38,1667338,239-5.5%-15.8%
Soccer ClubOct -DecMtly68,0792,30670,3850.1%-9.8%
Sports Club.Oct -DecMtly111,5352,567114,102-4.0%-22.2%
Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
AA TravellerJan -DecQ51,34058151,921-9.6%-9.6%
Best of Cape Town Central City.Jan -DecAnn059,80059,8008.6%8.6%
EscapesOct -DecMtly33,2531,56034,813-9.0%-26.9%
Moments magazineJan -Dec6xA05,2005,20057.3%57.3%
PremierOct -DecMtly017,62117,62120.4%26.3%
Woman's General
Balanced LifeOct -DecMtly60,5291,46161,990-4.8%-22.2%
Youth
ClubXOct -DecMtly84,6821,13485,816-5.2%-18.5%
Kids Super Club.Oct -DecMtly105,6537,765113,418-4.7%-17.6%

Free magazines


Free magazines surged by 4.5% on the previous quarter, but declined by 28.6% on the prior year, after declines on both the previous quarters and prior year in the Q3 and Q2.

There were no increases on the quarter over three percent and no increases on the prior year over 1.2% for Free Magazines.

Publication Name
Botswana Advertiser.Oct -DecWkly, Fr91,783-2.4%0.8%
Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)Oct -DecMtly19,8870.2%0.9%
Get It (Bloemfontein)Oct -DecMtly14,7650.0%0.0%
Get It (eMalahleni - Middelburg)Oct -DecMtly14,8940.1%0.1%
Get It (Highway)Oct -DecMtly19,5402.7%-1.3%
Get It (Joburg East)Oct -DecMtly19,3330.0%-20.7%
Get It (Jo'burg South)Oct -DecMtly19,6600.0%-20.3%
Get It (Jo'burg West)Oct -DecMtly19,4362.8%-15.5%
Get It (Lowveld)Oct -DecMtly14,7500.0%3.0%
Get It (Northern KZN)Oct -DecMtlyDiscontinued
Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)Oct -DecMtly24,6800.0%-17.3%
Get It (Pretoria)Oct -DecMtly19,8091.5%1.1%
SANParks TimesJul -JunQDiscontinued
STOKVEL VOICE MAGAZINEJan -DecAnn13,371

Web traffic


98 titles submitted web traffic data.

Email newsletter net delivery


24 titles submitted net delivery data.
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach was the editor and publisher of Advantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. Before her editorship, she was deputy-editor as well as freelancing for over a year on the publication before that. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B, in the fields of marketing, mining, disability marketing, advertising and media.
Comment

Read more: ABC figures, Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa, Danette Breitenbach

