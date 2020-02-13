Magazines ABC Q4 2019: A subdued quarter for magazines

The final quarter of the 2019 Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC)'s magazine circulation results was a subdued affair, characterised by further decreases, with only a few publications able to boast good to excellent increases on the quarter and the prior year.

Consumer magazines

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication name Period Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Islam Today KZN Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Terminated Jewish Life Oct -Dec Mtly 85 11,799 11,884 -5.4% -4.8% Val de Vie Magazine Jan -Dec 2xA 3,000 9,430 12,430 Business and News African Business Quarterly Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Business Brief. Jul -Dec AltM 74,335 417 74,752 97.6% 72.4% Financial Mail Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 13,380 0 13,380 1.8% -3.8% Finweek Oct -Dec F 11,605 3,349 14,954 -5.0% -3.0% Forbes Africa Oct -Dec Mtly 10,718 2,850 13,568 -16.4% -9.2% Green Economy Journal (formerly Green Business Journal) Jul -Dec AltM 1,957 5,180 7,137 -9.2% -4.4% Noseweek Oct -Dec Mtly 7,300 0 7,300 -9.3% -26.1% Personal Finance Jan -Dec Q 5,228 615 5,843 -14.8% -14.8% SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Oct -Dec Mtly 531 15,659 16,190 0.2% 4.7% Celebrity People Oct -Dec F 31,518 785 32,303 11.9% 9.2% Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife Jul -Dec AltM 8,954 398 9,352 1.7% 1.6% KRUGER MAGAZINE Jan -Dec 4xA 7,939 70 8,009 6.6% 6.6% Entertainment Eat Out Jan -Dec Ann 13,609 6,185 19,794 -3.5% -3.5% Hello Johannesburg Oct -Dec Mtly 0 4,884 4,884 4.8% -9.4% Hello Pretoria Oct -Dec Mtly 0 3,211 3,211 5.1% TV Plus (Afrikaans) Oct -Dec F 17,699 0 17,699 -4.3% -21.6% TV Plus (English) Oct -Dec F 7,100 0 7,100 -9.3% -36.4% Family Interest Bona Oct -Dec Mtly 47,215 2,933 50,148 -13.0% -25.0% Drum Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 19,351 251 19,602 -8.7% -28.2% Huisgenoot Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 157,185 5,122 162,307 -2.3% -7.1% LIG Oct -Dec 11xA 16,606 300 16,906 13.6% 0.6% Plus 50 Jul -Dec 6xA 5,761 238 5,999 -22.5% -5.8% The Big Issue Oct -Dec Mtly 6,178 211 6,389 -27.1% The Crest Jul -Dec 7xA 0 11,531 11,531 -1.6% -2.9% The Ridge Jul -Dec 8xA 0 14,513 14,513 7.5% 0.1% Things to do with kids Magazine Jan -Dec Q 0 24,128 24,128 118.3% 118.3% You Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 78,854 4,360 83,214 -2.8% -5.8% Farming Farmbiz Oct -Dec Mtly 417 3,558 3,975 Farmer's Weekly Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 9,028 118 9,146 -3.7% -12.2% Grond tot Mond Jan -Dec Q 2,265 5,097 7,362 Landbouweekblad Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 20,612 80 20,692 -4.0% -8.9% Landbouweekblad Boereplanne Jul -Jun Ann 13,570 0 13,570 0.0% -15.3% Landbouweekblad Vee Jan -Dec Ann 7,801 0 7,801 -20.8% -20.8% Marktoe! Oct -Dec Mtly 0 10,482 10,482 -1.8% -13.5% Veeplaas. Oct -Dec 11xA 4,541 4,124 8,665 -0.7% -1.7% Home REAL|life Magazine Jul -Jun Q 0 21,364 21,364 0.0% Conde Nast House & Garden Oct -Dec Mtly 15,255 11,805 27,060 -3.0% 5.0% Easy DIY Jul -Jun Q 4,755 4,502 9,257 0.0% -28.9% Food and Home Entertaining Oct -Dec Mtly 13,313 4,515 17,828 9.4% 5.6% Habitat Jul -Dec AltM 6,560 653 7,213 6.4% -45.7% House & Leisure Oct -Dec 11xA 0 0 Changed Frequency House & Leisure. Jul -Dec AltM 20,187 847 21,034 Idees/Ideas Jul -Dec AltM 14,692 279 14,971 -11.3% -14.9% Kuier Combo Jul -Jun 2xA 50,201 0 50,201 0.0% -11.3% Landbouweekblad Boerekos Jul -Jun 2xA 31,869 310 32,179 0.0% -7.8% Lose It, Jan -Dec Q 17,715 0 17,715 Lose It. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Changed Frequency SA Garden and Home Oct -Dec Mtly 32,897 4,229 37,126 3.7% -5.3% SA Home Owner Oct -Dec 11xA 23,329 6,828 30,157 1.4% -7.6% Sarie Kos, Jul -Jun Q 23,195 1,154 24,349 0.0% -17.3% Sarie Woon Jul -Jun Ann 14,436 0 14,436 0.0% -18.2% The Gardener / Die Tuinier Oct -Dec Mtly 19,675 10,759 30,434 -6.0% -18.0% Tuis Home Oct -Dec Mtly 66,015 3,097 69,112 -9.4% -15.9% Tuis Opknap / Home Renovations. Jul -Jun Ann 22,670 0 22,670 0.0% -8.6% Tuis Verf / Home Paint Jul -Jun Ann 20,425 0 20,425 0.0% -8.1% Tuis Werf / Home Yard Jul -Jun Ann 29,070 0 29,070 0.0% 13.3% Visi Jul -Dec 6xA 14,434 251 14,685 -9.9% -3.7% Leisure Joburg Style Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai) Jul -Jun Ann 8,983 9,047 18,030 0.0% 60.6% Silver Digest Jan -Dec 4xA 0 10,312 10,312 Southern Vines Jan -Dec Q 1,500 11,929 13,429 -0.3% -0.3% The Coffee Mag Jul -Jun Q 2,175 4,015 6,190 0.0% 58.1% Male GQ, Jul -Dec 10xA 0 0 Changed Frequency GQ.. Oct -Dec 11xA 7,172 7,216 14,388 -3.3% Men's Health Oct -Dec Mtly 12,928 590 13,518 -18.3% -42.4% Popular Mechanics Oct -Dec Mtly 18,491 3,461 21,952 -14.9% -27.7% Stuff. Jul -Dec AltM 10,525 2,133 12,658 -17.6% -43.9% Very Interesting (former Braintainment) Jul -Dec AltM 12,577 5,005 17,582 -1.3% 0.1% Motoring Bike SA Oct -Dec Mtly 14,044 2,765 16,809 -8.9% -13.0% Car Oct -Dec Mtly 49,070 10,829 59,899 -13.6% -8.2% Caravan & Outdoor Life / Kamp & Karavaan Oct -Dec Mtly 17,059 1,837 18,896 -11.7% 1.1% Driven Magazine Oct -Dec Mtly 0 17,371 17,371 8.5% 5.5% Leisure Wheels Oct -Dec Mtly 11,162 1,748 12,910 -15.2% -28.1% SA4x4 Oct -Dec Mtly 12,170 1,995 14,165 -16.1% 4.3% Speed and Sound Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Resigned Super Bike Oct -Dec Mtly 5,638 1,564 7,202 -14.1% -20.8% Parenting Baba & Kleuter. Jul -Dec AltM 10,984 242 11,226 -9.2% -24.9% Baby's and Beyond Jan -Dec Q 444 13,557 14,001 -5.8% -5.8% Child Magazine - Cape Town, Jan -Dec Q 0 47,765 47,765 Child Magazine - Cape Town. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Changed Frequency Child Magazine - Durban, Jan -Dec Q 0 40,015 40,015 Child Magazine - Durban. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Changed Frequency Child Magazine - Johannesburg, Jan -Dec Q 0 55,212 55,212 Child Magazine - Johannesburg. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Changed Frequency Child Magazine Pretoria, Jan -Dec Q 0 40,078 40,078 Child Magazine Pretoria. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Changed Frequency Living and Loving Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Discontinued MamaMagic Milestones Jan -Dec Q 0 10,169 10,169 -32.0% -32.0% Mamas & Papas. Oct -Dec Mtly 3,090 0 3,090 47.1% -63.2% Mother & Child Jul -Dec AltM 359 565 924 Your Baby. Jul -Dec AltM 4,759 164 4,923 -46.5% -49.4% Your Pregnancy. Jul -Dec AltM 8,475 1,583 10,058 -25.2% -34.9% Pets Animaltalk Oct -Dec Mtly 6,718 2,628 9,346 -5.1% -3.6% Dog Directory Jan -Dec Ann 6,570 1,468 8,038 -5.6% -5.6% Sport and Hobby Africa's Sportsman Magazine Jan -Dec 4xA 497 501 998 -30.3% -30.3% Bicycling Jul -Dec 10xA 7,710 99 7,809 -13.3% -23.1% Compleat Golfer Oct -Dec Mtly 5,881 2,235 8,116 -9.8% -7.5% Equestrian Life Jul -Jun Q 0 1,617 1,617 0.0% Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Oct -Dec Mtly 25,029 182 25,211 0.7% -0.6% HQ, Jul -Dec 6Wk 4,907 770 5,677 HQ. Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Kick Off Oct -Dec Mtly 19,818 996 20,814 -3.3% -11.7% Magnum Oct -Dec Mtly 10,049 6 10,055 -0.3% 1.9% Modern Athlete Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Digital Only Rock Surf and Deep. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Discontinued Runners World Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Runners World. Jul -Dec AltM 9,188 181 9,369 -11.5% SA Cricket. Jan -Dec Q 8,678 1,940 10,618 -12.5% -12.5% SA Flyer Oct -Dec Mtly 3,664 679 4,343 -3.4% -11.9% SA Rugby Oct -Dec Mtly 27,419 2,018 29,437 26.8% 26.4% The Bank Angler / Die Oewerhengelaar Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Resigned The Bass Angler / Die Baarshengelaar Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Wildland Magazine Oct -Dec Mtly 67,989 0 67,989 106.5% 145.0% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality African Safaris Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Cape Etc. Jan -Dec 3xA 1,566 8,628 10,194 10.3% 10.3% Getaway Oct -Dec Mtly 22,694 3,968 26,662 -30.0% -35.3% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep Oct -Dec Mtly 24,976 94 25,070 -14.6% -23.7% SA Country Life Oct -Dec Mtly 20,800 4,782 25,582 5.5% -4.0% The Great Outdoors Guide / Die Groot Buitelewegids Jan -Dec Ann 39,849 25 39,874 8.8% 8.8% TravelIdeas. Jul -Dec AltM 3,615 810 4,425 -57.3% -57.3% Weg / Go Platteland Jul -Jun Q 26,821 55 26,876 0.0% -7.9% Weg Namibië / Go Namibia Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Discontinued Weg! Ry & Sleep Oordgids. Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Discontinued Weg/Go Oct -Dec Mtly 43,904 1,932 45,836 -15.6% -19.5% Woman's General Cosmopolitan Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Cosmopolitan. Jul -Dec 10xA 32,660 2,255 34,915 Essentials Oct -Dec Mtly 15,996 2,624 18,620 -6.5% 1.3% Fairlady Oct -Dec Mtly 24,515 2,547 27,062 -14.0% -24.0% Glamour, Oct -Dec 11xA 15,716 13,017 28,733 -1.9% Glamour. Jul -Dec 10xA 0 0 Changed Frequency Good Housekeeping Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Good Housekeeping. Jul -Dec AltM 30,132 3,801 33,933 Kuier Oct -Dec F 85,933 16 85,949 5.8% -6.5% Move! Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 31,998 813 32,811 -9.3% -38.7% Rooi Rose Oct -Dec Mtly 54,488 4,043 58,531 9.1% -9.1% Sarie Oct -Dec Mtly 48,726 5,822 54,548 -13.0% -18.1% True Love Oct -Dec Mtly 19,027 3,016 22,043 -19.7% -39.3% Vroue Keur Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 38,393 230 38,623 -2.1% -11.3% Woman and Home Oct -Dec Mtly 60,230 4,804 65,034 2.7% -4.0% Women's Health. Oct -Dec 11xA 14,782 388 15,170 -15.9% -41.7% Your Family Oct -Dec Mtly 19,833 4,438 24,271 15.2% 5.6% Woman's Special Bruidsgids Jan -Dec Ann 11,144 2,683 13,827 -16.4% -16.4% Nubian Bride. Jul -Jun 2xA 4,450 120 4,570 0.0% SA Wedding Album Jan -Dec 2xA 11,505 935 12,440 -24.2% -24.2% Sarie Bruid Jul -Jun Ann 6,012 0 6,012 0.0% Troukoors Jan -Dec Ann 4,132 2,500 6,632 -30.5% -30.5% Wedding Guide Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Changed Cycle Wedding Inspirations Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Youth Barbie Magazine Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Barbie Magazine. Jul -Dec 6Wk 8,908 2,469 11,377 Post Matric Jan -Dec Ann 0 133,742 133,742 -3.0% -3.0% The Official Safeways K53 Learner's and Driver's Manual. Jan -Dec Ann 132,114 0 132,114 -34.5% -34.5%

B2B magazines

Agricultural Publication name Period Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Agri Inc. Die Boer / The Farmer. Jul -Dec AltM 0 18,491 18,491 -22.3% -31.3% Harvest SA Jul -Dec AltM 1,689 7,896 9,585 0.7% 3.3% OVK Nuus/News Jan -Dec 4xA 0 4,854 4,854 -4.0% -4.0% Pro Agri Oct -Dec Mtly 10 39,297 39,307 0.1% 0.2% SA Graan / Grain Oct -Dec Mtly 0 16,015 16,015 1.3% -1.3% SABI Magazine Jul -Dec AltM 14 4,863 4,877 -1.4% -0.1% Stockfarm Oct -Dec Mtly 5,308 1,779 7,087 -8.1% 0.2% Wildlife Ranching.. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Discontinued Wineland Oct -Dec Mtly 116 3,537 3,653 0.2% 0.1% Architecture earthworks. Jan -Dec Q 7,834 700 8,534 -2.5% -2.5% Floors in Africa Jul -Dec 6xA 0 19,118 19,118 8.1% 7.0% Leading Architect & Design Jul -Dec AltM 57 8,638 8,695 -5.0% -3.0% Powered by Specifile Jul -Dec 6xA 0 0 Discontinued SA Building Review Jan -Dec Ann 301 11,192 11,493 -4.2% -4.2% SA Roofing Jul -Dec 10xA 0 0 Discontinued Timber IQ Jul -Dec AltM 18 4,247 4,265 2.7% 24.6% To Build Jan -Dec 3xA 0 9,799 9,799 -3.7% -3.7% Walls & Roofs in Africa Jul -Dec 6xA 0 18,917 18,917 8.6% 5.9% Automotive Auto Forum, Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 No Submission Automotive Business Review, Jul -Dec 10xA 0 9,473 9,473 7.3% -6.4% Road Ahead, The Jan -Dec Q 0 9,770 9,770 4.2% 4.2% SA TREADS Jul -Jun Q 0 7,000 7,000 0.0% 0.7% Civil Construction Civil Engineering Oct -Dec 11xA 22 13,160 13,182 14.0% 26.8% Civil Engineering Contractor, The Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Concrete Trends Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission Construction Review Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Construction Review. Jul -Dec AltM 0 1,940 1,940 0.3% Construction World Oct -Dec Mtly 0 7,083 7,083 6.0% 20.3% IMIESA Oct -Dec 11xA 29 5,401 5,430 15.5% 28.4% Plant Equipment & Hire Oct -Dec Mtly 206 3,770 3,976 0.3% 57.3% Precast Jul -Jun 3xA 0 2,303 2,303 0.0% -5.4% Communications Media, The. Jul -Dec 8xA 0 1,873 1,873 8.3% -26.1% Nex Media Jul -Jun 4xA 0 3,999 3,999 0.0% -3.3% SA Profile Jan -Dec Ann 0 29,878 29,878 The Gapp Magazine Jul -Dec AltM 0 3,854 3,854 -2.0% -6.9% Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Oct -Dec Mtly 0 4,185 4,185 -13.8% -16.2% Energize Oct -Dec 11xA 0 0 Discontinued ESI Africa Jul -Jun Q 0 4,491 4,491 0.0% -3.8% Sparks Electrical News Oct -Dec Mtly 0 6,065 6,065 -6.8% -8.8% Vector Journal Oct -Dec 11xA 0 0 Discontinued Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Oct -Dec Mtly 0 4,377 4,377 -10.8% -2.3% Dataweek Oct -Dec F 0 3,129 3,129 -0.4% -4.0% Energy Decisions Jul -Jun Ann 1,000 6,725 7,725 0.0% 1.6% Engineer IT Oct -Dec 11xA 0 0 Discontinued Engineering News Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 3,168 7,316 10,484 3.5% 0.0% MechChem Africa Oct -Dec Mtly 0 4,144 4,144 -20.7% -19.9% Motion Control Jul -Jun Q 0 2,755 2,755 0.0% -6.5% Plumbing Africa Oct -Dec Mtly 77 5,851 5,928 -12.7% 57.6% Position IT, Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Discontinued Refrigeration and Airconditioning Oct -Dec Mtly 31 6,954 6,985 3.1% 125.5% SA Instrumentation & Control Oct -Dec Mtly 0 4,521 4,521 2.3% -5.3% Water & Sanitation Africa Jul -Dec AltM 42 4,936 4,978 19.4% 21.7% Water Sewage & Effluent Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Discontinued Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Jan -Dec Q 700 790 1,490 2.5% 2.5% Hi-Tech Security Solutions Oct -Dec 11xA 0 4,361 4,361 -4.8% -6.6% International Dentistry Africa Edition Jul -Dec AltM 0 4,032 4,032 -2.9% -0.9% LMS Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Discontinued MDR Medical Desk Reference Jan -Dec Ann 958 178 1,136 -55.5% -55.5% Medical Chronicle Oct -Dec 11xA 3 12,706 12,709 -8.4% 0.5% MIMS Oct -Dec Mtly 2,556 270 2,826 -39.0% -16.5% MIMS Guide to OTC Products Jan -Dec Ann 122 2,979 3,101 -3.0% -3.0% Modern Medicine Magazine. Jul -Dec AltM 686 3,662 4,348 0.9% -0.4% Occupational Health Southern Africa Jul -Dec AltM 2,668 0 2,668 17.3% 13.2% SHEQ Management Jul -Dec AltM 123 5,925 6,048 1.1% 5.8% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review Oct -Dec 11xA 45 2,609 2,654 21.5% -11.8% The Specialist Forum Journal Oct -Dec 11xA 0 7,578 7,578 -16.2% -10.8% Hospitality, Catering and Tourism Explore South Africa. Jan -Dec Q 1,866 7,719 9,585 5.7% 5.7% Leading Venues Jan -Dec Ann 2,297 4,050 6,347 -7.9% -7.9% Meetings Jul -Dec AltM 4 4,128 4,132 14.6% 11.0% The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory) Jan -Dec Ann 0 8,593 8,593 -41.4% -41.4% Travel News Weekly Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 0 6,442 6,442 0.1% 1.7% Industry Analytical Reporter Jul -Dec AltM 1 5,266 5,267 41.4% 35.6% Cold Link Africa Jul -Dec AltM 21 2,798 2,819 -10.8% -0.4% Eastern Cape Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,792 9,792 0.0% 0.0% Eastern Cape Industrial & Business News Jul -Dec AltM 0 3,925 3,925 -2.2% -4.7% Free State Business, Jan -Dec Ann 0 9,943 9,943 1.7% 1.7% Gauteng Companies.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,938 9,938 0.0% 1.6% Industrial Buyer Jul -Dec AltM 20 13,460 13,480 -54.3% -58.0% Jewel Trader Jul -Jun Q 0 3,931 3,931 0.0% Jewellers' Network Directory Jul -Jun Ann 0 3,406 3,406 0.0% KwaZulu Natal Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,808 9,808 0.0% 0.3% KZN Industrial & Business News Jul -Dec AltM 0 6,072 6,072 -2.9% -4.7% Lighting in Design. Jan -Dec Q 0 3,049 3,049 -12.3% -12.3% Limpopo Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,881 9,881 0.0% -0.4% Mpumalanga Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,941 9,941 0.0% 1.5% Nepad Annual Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,435 9,435 0.0% 0.0% North West Business.. Jan -Dec Ann 0 9,943 9,943 1.6% 1.6% Northern Cape Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,791 9,791 0.0% 0.0% Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA) Jul -Dec AltM 2 9,601 9,603 0.5% 2.6% Resource. Jan -Dec Q 959 2,403 3,362 -1.6% -1.6% SA Affordable Housing Jul -Dec AltM 23 3,389 3,412 -12.1% 24.5% SA Jewellery News Oct -Dec Mtly 837 0 837 -1.4% -5.6% Service (Leadership in Local Government) Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Re-branded Smart Energy International Jul -Dec AltM 0 5,480 5,480 -3.0% -9.7% South African Business. Jan -Dec 2xA 0 19,908 19,908 0.7% 0.7% South African Food Review Oct -Dec 11xA 108 4,482 4,590 -1.3% -7.5% The Green Building Handbook Jan -Dec Ann 0 4,918 4,918 -50.3% -50.3% The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook. Jul -Jun Ann 0 6,912 6,912 0.0% -11.9% The Sustainable Energy Resource Handbook. Jul -Jun Ann 0 6,922 6,922 0.0% -11.5% The Sustainable Water Resource Handbook. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,914 9,914 0.0% 0.2% Western Cape Business, Jan -Dec Ann 0 9,918 9,918 -0.4% -0.4% Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm Oct -Dec 11xA 6,130 4,380 10,510 14.7% 11.7% The Margin Jan -Dec Q 0 3,692 3,692 4.7% 4.7% Management African Decisions Jan -Dec Q 219 14,293 14,512 -3.3% -3.3% Afropolitan. Jul -Jun Q 586 8,081 8,667 0.0% -8.8% Black Business Quarterly Jan -Dec Q 1,710 7,970 9,680 7.3% 7.3% Blue Chip, Jan -Dec Q 1 9,631 9,632 7.5% 7.5% Business Guide Jan -Dec Ann 0 784 784 -30.9% -30.9% Cape Business News Oct -Dec Mtly 25 6,072 6,097 -0.3% -0.7% Careers SA Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,935 9,935 0.0% -28.0% FA News. Jul -Dec AltM 175 2,693 2,868 -19.2% -41.1% Impumelelo SA's Top Empowerment Co. Jan -Dec Ann 58 9,476 9,534 Infocom. Jan -Dec Q 0 1,447 1,447 4.7% 4.7% KZN Invest Jul -Jun Q 0 0 Rebranded Leadership Oct -Dec Mtly 2,025 7,691 9,716 1.3% 11.2% Money Marketing Oct -Dec Mtly 7 6,953 6,960 7.1% 1.9% Profiles Stock Exchange Handbook Jan -Dec Q 2,038 2,347 4,385 -37.4% -37.4% Public Sector Manager Oct -Dec Mtly 0 19,360 19,360 -1.6% 0.7% Salga Voice of Local Government Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Discontinued South African Business Intergrator Jan -Dec 2xA 0 19,877 19,877 0.8% 0.8% South Africa's Top Performing Companies, Jan -Dec Ann 386 5,811 6,197 The South African School Collection Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Discontinued Top 500 SA's Best Companies, Jan -Dec Ann 575 9,034 9,609 21.6% Top Women in Business & Government Jul -Jun Ann 1,012 7,614 8,626 0.0% Vision 2030 Jan -Dec Ann 37 8,309 8,346 Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Jan -Dec Ann 803 1,082 1,885 0.4% 0.4% African Mining Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Rebranded African Mining Brief Jul -Dec AltM 3 907 910 5.4% -5.9% African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Oct -Dec 11xA 446 5,357 5,803 Earthbroker Oct -Dec Mtly 0 5,382 5,382 0.0% 0.0% Inside Mining.. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Discontinued Mining & Minerals Product Review Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Discontinued Mining Decisions Jan -Dec 4xA 0 8,700 8,700 10.2% 10.2% Mining Mirror Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Rebranded Mining Prospectus Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Re-branded Mining Review Africa. Oct -Dec 11xA 0 4,723 4,723 0.1% 1.7% Mining Weekly Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 3,023 7,020 10,043 0.0% -0.4% Modern Mining Oct -Dec Mtly 0 5,009 5,009 -3.7% -0.8% Modern Quarrying Jan -Dec Q 0 2,703 2,703 9.6% 9.6% Quarry Southern Africa Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Discontinued SA Mining. Jul -Dec AltM 0 4,998 4,998 -9.6% 3.1% Property Blue - Atlantic Seaboard & City Bowl Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission The Greeff Magazine Jan -Dec 3xA 0 14,500 14,500 -50.8% -50.8% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Oct -Dec Mtly 0 9,228 9,228 24.7% -7.2% International Independent Trader Oct -Dec Mtly 0 7,148 7,148 -2.0% -6.4% Pet Shop Pit Stop Jul -Jun Q 0 578 578 0.0% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop) Oct -Dec Mtly 0 7,488 7,488 5.1% 173.2% Pharmacy Retailer Oct -Dec Mtly 0 8,539 8,539 1.8% 10.6% Spotong Jan -Dec Q 0 11,150 11,150 0.4% 0.4% Supermarket and Retailer Oct -Dec Mtly 0 7,981 7,981 -2.2% -33.0% The International Convenience Store Retailer. Oct -Dec 11xA 0 8,178 8,178 -3.5% 0.1% The International FMCG Retailer. Oct -Dec 11xA 0 8,364 8,364 -4.1% 10.4% The International Hardware Retailer. Oct -Dec 11xA 0 8,603 8,603 -11.8% 3.2% Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores, FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores, FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores. Jul -Dec 9xA 0 19,524 19,524 Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers. Jul -Dec 9xA 0 17,476 17,476 Transport and Logistics Focus on Transport & Logistics Oct -Dec Mtly 19 6,757 6,776 0.0% -0.1% Freight & Trading Weekly Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 430 4,202 4,632 1.3% 10.4% Truck & Bus Oct -Dec 11xA 0 0 Discontinued Trucks and Heavy Equipment News.. Jan -Dec 5xA 0 6,830 6,830 0.0% 0.0%

Custom magazines

Electrical Engineering Publication name Period Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year WattNow.. Oct -Dec Mtly 2,057 11,439 13,496 1.8% 1.4% Entertainment Prive Jul -Jun Q 0 0 Discontinued Family Interest Crawford Times Jan -Dec Q 0 10,705 10,705 2.2% 2.2% Taalgenoot.. Jan -Dec Q 63,570 1,530 65,100 -4.7% -4.7% Trinitonian Jan -Dec Q 0 5,749 5,749 -0.9% -0.9% Farming Dairy Mail, The. Oct -Dec Mtly 24 3,800 3,824 -1.2% 3.2% Rooi Vleis / Red Meat, Jul -Dec AltM 1 12,644 12,645 3.0% 1.8% Wolboer / Wool Farmer. Jul -Dec AltM 0 4,951 4,951 0.0% -0.3% Health & Wellbeing Fitlife. Oct -Dec Mtly 25,631 1,515 27,146 -4.4% -16.9% Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA Jul -Jun 3xA 897 806 1,703 0.0% 11.0% Jump Jul -Jun 3xA 0 126,674 126,674 0.0% 2.2% Life Healthcare Jul -Jun 4xA 0 85,446 85,446 0.0% -0.3% SA Journal of Gynaecological Oncology Jul -Jun 2xA 0 0 Resigned SA Pharmaceutical Journal. Jul -Dec 10xA 2 6,935 6,937 0.4% 4.2% SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA) Jul -Jun Q 4,619 255 4,874 0.0% -0.9% South African Medical Journal Oct -Dec Mtly 444 13,714 14,158 0.0% -3.4% Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia Jul -Dec AltM 2 2,150 2,152 -1.5% 0.6% The South African Journal of Clinical Nutrition Jul -Jun Q 0 0 Discontinued Wound Healing Southern Africa (WHSA) Jul -Jun 2xA 0 0 Resigned Home Fresh Living / Kook en Kuier Oct -Dec Mtly 272 415,861 416,133 -6.8% -7.8% Living Space.. Oct -Dec Mtly 51,253 1,467 52,720 -5.6% -18.1% My Kitchen.. Oct -Dec Mtly 91,346 1,929 93,275 -6.5% -16.1% Industry Specific Estate Living, Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Forum Tydskrif Jan -Dec Q 0 147,019 147,019 -0.7% -0.7% J S E Jan -Dec Q 1,194 16,753 17,947 1.7% 1.7% Lifting Africa Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Terminated Sea Rescue Jul -Jun 2xA 0 88,173 88,173 0.0% 5.0% Servamus Oct -Dec Mtly 10,753 88 10,841 -2.0% -8.8% Solidarity Magazine / Solidariteit Tydskrif Jul -Dec 6xA 0 155,930 155,930 4.0% -4.1% Sonke Magazine, Jul -Jun 3xA 0 0 Terminated In-flight High Life SA Oct -Dec Mtly 0 16,485 16,485 0.0% 0.0% In Flight Magazine Oct -Dec Mtly 0 24,527 24,527 21.3% 40.6% Indwe Oct -Dec Mtly 0 16,972 16,972 19.1% 75.7% Kulula Khuluma Oct -Dec Mtly 0 20,957 20,957 0.0% 0.0% Mango Juice Oct -Dec Mtly 0 24,000 24,000 0.6% 6.8% Sawubona Oct -Dec Mtly 0 62,338 62,338 -5.4% -9.5% Skyways Oct -Dec Mtly 3 24,000 24,003 0.0% 0.0% Leisure Cheers Jul -Dec 6xA 0 34,800 34,800 0.0% 0.0% Equinox Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Changed Frequency Equinox. Jan -Dec Q 0 30,118 30,118 Legacy Inspires Jul -Jun 3xA 0 24,511 24,511 0.0% 7.0% Nedbank Golf Challenge Jul -Jun Ann 0 14,900 14,900 0.0% -5.7% onRoute Jul -Jun Q 0 0 Discontinued Private Edition Jul -Jun Q 0 13,695 13,695 0.0% -5.5% Slow Magazine Oct -Dec Mtly 0 14,178 14,178 10.3% 16.8% Taste. Oct -Dec 11xA 28,745 1,557 30,302 5.1% 1.9% Team SA former (Road To Tokyo) Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Discontinued Wild Jul -Jun Q 65,746 2,345 68,091 0.0% 5.7% Male Man Oct -Dec Mtly 53,332 3,139 56,471 2.4% -5.4% Tech.. Oct -Dec Mtly 47,240 1,925 49,165 -8.7% -18.8% Medical and Allied Health Bounce (Formerly Bankmed) Jul -Jun 3xA 0 63,811 63,811 0.0% -40.7% Medi - Clinic Family Jul -Jun Q 0 64,865 64,865 0.0% 0.0% Motoring Motor.. Oct -Dec Mtly 30,517 2,814 33,331 -3.0% -18.0% Professional Accountancy SA Oct -Dec 11xA 0 54,886 54,886 -0.4% 3.0% Acumen, Jul -Jun Q 43 14,580 14,623 0.0% -0.5% Architecture Journal of SA Institute of Architects Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Discontinued De Rebus Oct -Dec 11xA 109 10,618 10,727 7.5% -52.9% Digest of South African Architecture Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Discontinued TAXtalk Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 No Submission The Journal Of The SAIMM Oct -Dec Mtly 34 3,460 3,494 -11.1% -7.8% Retail Clicks Club Card. Jul -Dec AltM 24,219 259,007 283,226 -7.7% -24.6% Club Magazine Oct -Dec Mtly 359,678 5,833 365,511 -5.0% -18.2% Edgars Club Magazine Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Jet Club Jul -Dec 10xA 0 387,186 387,186 2.1% -3.6% Sport and Hobby SA Hunter/Jagter. Oct -Dec Mtly 38,166 73 38,239 -5.5% -15.8% Soccer Club Oct -Dec Mtly 68,079 2,306 70,385 0.1% -9.8% Sports Club. Oct -Dec Mtly 111,535 2,567 114,102 -4.0% -22.2% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality AA Traveller Jan -Dec Q 51,340 581 51,921 -9.6% -9.6% Best of Cape Town Central City. Jan -Dec Ann 0 59,800 59,800 8.6% 8.6% Escapes Oct -Dec Mtly 33,253 1,560 34,813 -9.0% -26.9% Moments magazine Jan -Dec 6xA 0 5,200 5,200 57.3% 57.3% Premier Oct -Dec Mtly 0 17,621 17,621 20.4% 26.3% Woman's General Balanced Life Oct -Dec Mtly 60,529 1,461 61,990 -4.8% -22.2% Youth ClubX Oct -Dec Mtly 84,682 1,134 85,816 -5.2% -18.5% Kids Super Club. Oct -Dec Mtly 105,653 7,765 113,418 -4.7% -17.6%

Free magazines

Publication Name Botswana Advertiser. Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 91,783 -2.4% 0.8% Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga) Oct -Dec Mtly 19,887 0.2% 0.9% Get It (Bloemfontein) Oct -Dec Mtly 14,765 0.0% 0.0% Get It (eMalahleni - Middelburg) Oct -Dec Mtly 14,894 0.1% 0.1% Get It (Highway) Oct -Dec Mtly 19,540 2.7% -1.3% Get It (Joburg East) Oct -Dec Mtly 19,333 0.0% -20.7% Get It (Jo'burg South) Oct -Dec Mtly 19,660 0.0% -20.3% Get It (Jo'burg West) Oct -Dec Mtly 19,436 2.8% -15.5% Get It (Lowveld) Oct -Dec Mtly 14,750 0.0% 3.0% Get It (Northern KZN) Oct -Dec Mtly Discontinued Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg) Oct -Dec Mtly 24,680 0.0% -17.3% Get It (Pretoria) Oct -Dec Mtly 19,809 1.5% 1.1% SANParks Times Jul -Jun Q Discontinued STOKVEL VOICE MAGAZINE Jan -Dec Ann 13,371

Web traffic

Email newsletter net delivery

Despite this, total magazine circulation increased by 1.2% on the previous quarter. This increase on the previous quarter is an improvement on the 3.2% decline in Q3 on the previous quarter. However, the sector declined by 14.5% on the prior year (including Free Magazines). The prior year figure is slightly better than the Q3’s 20.9% decline.Consumer and Free magazines increased over the prior quarter and prior year, while Customer declined on the previous quarter but increased on the prior year and B2B increasing on the previous quarter but declining on the prior year.An increase of 6.8% on the previous quarter was good news for the Consumer Magazine sector in Q4. However, the sector still had a 12.3% decrease on the prior year, given it had experienced only declines in the past three quarters.With a diverse range of categories falling under Consumer Magazines, the results for the quarter ranged from bad to excellent. The Women’s Special, Youth, Pets, and Farming categories yielded no positive results, with all publications decreasing on the quarter and prior year. In the Parenting category, all publications also decreased on the quarter and prior year, except for, which increased on the quarter by 47.1%.In the Male category only(former) increased, and only by 0.1% on the prior year.Standouts in Consumer Magazines include(97.6% increase on the quarter and 72.4% on the prior year),(118.3% increase on the quarter and prior year),(106.5% on the quarter and 145% on the prior year), and(26.8% increase on the quarter and 28.6% on the prior year).Increasing on the quarter with double figures are, and. Single figures increases under 10%, but over five percent, include, theand(former),andall showed good increases on the prior year.A slight increase of 0.2% on the previous quarter was a good change of direction for B2B Magazines which saw a decrease of 3.5% in Q3. In a reversal of fortunes, its increase of 3.3% in Q3 was replaced by a decrease of 5.8% on the prior year.The Automotive and Civil Construction categories publications all showed increases on the quarter and year except for the publication, which decreased on the prior year andthat decreased on the quarter. In the Civil Construction category,had no increase on the quarter and a 5.4% decrease on the prior year.The Civil Construction category also sawincrease by 15.5% on the quarter and increase by 28.4% on the prior year.The Electrical Engineering category had no increases. In Engineering – Otherincreased by 19.4% on the quarter and 21.7% on the prior year.also had good increases, up by 3.1% on the quarter and 125.5% on the prior year.andshowed good increases in the Health & Well Being category. In the Hospitality, Catering and Tourism category,stood out increasing by 14.6% on the quarter and 11% on the year, while in the Industry category,shone with an increase of 41.4% on the quarter and 35.6% on the prior year.There were only two publications in the Information and Communications Technology category, and both had positive increases. The Management, Mining & Quarrying and the Retail categories saw several publications increasing on the quarter and prior year.The downward trend for the category continued to Q4 with a decrease of 2.8% - more than double the Q3 1.2% decrease. However, the decline on the prior year of 17.1% was cause for some celebration, following the decline of over 24% over the prior year in Q3.A subdued quarter for most categories in in customer Magazines, with only the In-flight and the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality categories showing good increases.in the In-flight category had a 21.3% on the quarter and 40.6% on the prior year.continued its good run form Q2 and Q3 to increase on the quarter by 21.3% and 40.6% on the prior year.andin the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality category had increases of 57.3% and 20.4% respectively on the quarter and 57.3% ad 26.3% on the prior year respectivelyThe other standout isin the Leisure category with 10.3% on the quarter and 16.8% on the prior year.Free magazines surged by 4.5% on the previous quarter, but declined by 28.6% on the prior year, after declines on both the previous quarters and prior year in the Q3 and Q2.There were no increases on the quarter over three percent and no increases on the prior year over 1.2% for Free Magazines.98 titles submitted web traffic data.24 titles submitted net delivery data.