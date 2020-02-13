Magazines ABC Q4 2019: A subdued quarter for magazines

The final quarter of the 2019 Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC)'s magazine circulation results was a subdued affair, characterised by further decreases, with only a few publications able to boast good to excellent increases on the quarter and the prior year.
Despite this, total magazine circulation increased by 1.2% on the previous quarter. This increase on the previous quarter is an improvement on the 3.2% decline in Q3 on the previous quarter. However, the sector declined by 14.5% on the prior year (including Free Magazines). The prior year figure is slightly better than the Q3’s 20.9% decline.
Consumer and Free magazines increased over the prior quarter and prior year, while Customer declined on the previous quarter but increased on the prior year and B2B increasing on the previous quarter but declining on the prior year.
Consumer magazines
An increase of 6.8% on the previous quarter was good news for the Consumer Magazine sector in Q4. However, the sector still had a 12.3% decrease on the prior year, given it had experienced only declines in the past three quarters.
With a diverse range of categories falling under Consumer Magazines, the results for the quarter ranged from bad to excellent. The Women’s Special, Youth, Pets, and Farming categories yielded no positive results, with all publications decreasing on the quarter and prior year. In the Parenting category, all publications also decreased on the quarter and prior year, except for Mamas and Papas
, which increased on the quarter by 47.1%.
In the Male category only Very Interesting
(former Braintainment
) increased, and only by 0.1% on the prior year.
Standouts in Consumer Magazines include Business Brief
(97.6% increase on the quarter and 72.4% on the prior year), Things to do with kids Magazine
(118.3% increase on the quarter and prior year), Wildland Magazine
(106.5% on the quarter and 145% on the prior year), and SA Rugby
(26.8% increase on the quarter and 28.6% on the prior year).
Increasing on the quarter with double figures are Your Family
, LIG
, People
, and Cape etc
. Single figures increases under 10%, but over five percent, include People
, Kruger Magazine
, Hello Pretoria
, the Ridge
, Food and Home Entertaining
, Habitat
, Driven Magazine
, Rooi Rose
, The Great Outdoors Guide
/ Die Groot Buitelewegids
, SA Country Life
and Kuier
. Easy DIY, Let’s Braai
/Kom ons Braai
(former The Ultimate Braai
), The Coffee Mag
, Leisure Wheels
and Tuis Werf/Home Yard
all showed good increases on the prior year.
|Arts, Culture and Heritage
|Publication name
|Period
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Islam Today KZN
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Jewish Life
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|85
|11,799
|11,884
|-5.4%
|-4.8%
|Val de Vie Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|3,000
|9,430
|12,430
|Business and News
|African Business Quarterly
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Business Brief.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|74,335
|417
|74,752
|97.6%
|72.4%
|Financial Mail
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|13,380
|0
|13,380
|1.8%
|-3.8%
|Finweek
|Oct -Dec
|F
|11,605
|3,349
|14,954
|-5.0%
|-3.0%
|Forbes Africa
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|10,718
|2,850
|13,568
|-16.4%
|-9.2%
|Green Economy Journal (formerly Green Business Journal)
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|1,957
|5,180
|7,137
|-9.2%
|-4.4%
|Noseweek
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|7,300
|0
|7,300
|-9.3%
|-26.1%
|Personal Finance
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|5,228
|615
|5,843
|-14.8%
|-14.8%
|SA Real Estate Investor Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|531
|15,659
|16,190
|0.2%
|4.7%
|Celebrity
|People
|Oct -Dec
|F
|31,518
|785
|32,303
|11.9%
|9.2%
|Conservation and Wildlife
|African Birdlife
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|8,954
|398
|9,352
|1.7%
|1.6%
|KRUGER MAGAZINE
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|7,939
|70
|8,009
|6.6%
|6.6%
|Entertainment
|Eat Out
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|13,609
|6,185
|19,794
|-3.5%
|-3.5%
|Hello Johannesburg
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|4,884
|4,884
|4.8%
|-9.4%
|Hello Pretoria
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|3,211
|3,211
|5.1%
|TV Plus (Afrikaans)
|Oct -Dec
|F
|17,699
|0
|17,699
|-4.3%
|-21.6%
|TV Plus (English)
|Oct -Dec
|F
|7,100
|0
|7,100
|-9.3%
|-36.4%
|Family Interest
|Bona
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|47,215
|2,933
|50,148
|-13.0%
|-25.0%
|Drum
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|19,351
|251
|19,602
|-8.7%
|-28.2%
|Huisgenoot
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|157,185
|5,122
|162,307
|-2.3%
|-7.1%
|LIG
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|16,606
|300
|16,906
|13.6%
|0.6%
|Plus 50
|Jul -Dec
|6xA
|5,761
|238
|5,999
|-22.5%
|-5.8%
|The Big Issue
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|6,178
|211
|6,389
|-27.1%
|The Crest
|Jul -Dec
|7xA
|0
|11,531
|11,531
|-1.6%
|-2.9%
|The Ridge
|Jul -Dec
|8xA
|0
|14,513
|14,513
|7.5%
|0.1%
|Things to do with kids Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|24,128
|24,128
|118.3%
|118.3%
|You
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|78,854
|4,360
|83,214
|-2.8%
|-5.8%
|Farming
|Farmbiz
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|417
|3,558
|3,975
|Farmer's Weekly
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|9,028
|118
|9,146
|-3.7%
|-12.2%
|Grond tot Mond
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|2,265
|5,097
|7,362
|Landbouweekblad
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|20,612
|80
|20,692
|-4.0%
|-8.9%
|Landbouweekblad Boereplanne
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|13,570
|0
|13,570
|0.0%
|-15.3%
|Landbouweekblad Vee
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|7,801
|0
|7,801
|-20.8%
|-20.8%
|Marktoe!
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|10,482
|10,482
|-1.8%
|-13.5%
|Veeplaas.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|4,541
|4,124
|8,665
|-0.7%
|-1.7%
|Home
|REAL|life Magazine
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|21,364
|21,364
|0.0%
|Conde Nast House & Garden
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|15,255
|11,805
|27,060
|-3.0%
|5.0%
|Easy DIY
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|4,755
|4,502
|9,257
|0.0%
|-28.9%
|Food and Home Entertaining
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|13,313
|4,515
|17,828
|9.4%
|5.6%
|Habitat
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|6,560
|653
|7,213
|6.4%
|-45.7%
|House & Leisure
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|House & Leisure.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|20,187
|847
|21,034
|Idees/Ideas
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|14,692
|279
|14,971
|-11.3%
|-14.9%
|Kuier Combo
|Jul -Jun
|2xA
|50,201
|0
|50,201
|0.0%
|-11.3%
|Landbouweekblad Boerekos
|Jul -Jun
|2xA
|31,869
|310
|32,179
|0.0%
|-7.8%
|Lose It,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|17,715
|0
|17,715
|Lose It.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|SA Garden and Home
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|32,897
|4,229
|37,126
|3.7%
|-5.3%
|SA Home Owner
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|23,329
|6,828
|30,157
|1.4%
|-7.6%
|Sarie Kos,
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|23,195
|1,154
|24,349
|0.0%
|-17.3%
|Sarie Woon
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|14,436
|0
|14,436
|0.0%
|-18.2%
|The Gardener / Die Tuinier
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|19,675
|10,759
|30,434
|-6.0%
|-18.0%
|Tuis Home
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|66,015
|3,097
|69,112
|-9.4%
|-15.9%
|Tuis Opknap / Home Renovations.
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|22,670
|0
|22,670
|0.0%
|-8.6%
|Tuis Verf / Home Paint
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|20,425
|0
|20,425
|0.0%
|-8.1%
|Tuis Werf / Home Yard
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|29,070
|0
|29,070
|0.0%
|13.3%
|Visi
|Jul -Dec
|6xA
|14,434
|251
|14,685
|-9.9%
|-3.7%
|Leisure
|Joburg Style
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|8,983
|9,047
|18,030
|0.0%
|60.6%
|Silver Digest
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|10,312
|10,312
|Southern Vines
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|1,500
|11,929
|13,429
|-0.3%
|-0.3%
|The Coffee Mag
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|2,175
|4,015
|6,190
|0.0%
|58.1%
|Male
|GQ,
|Jul -Dec
|10xA
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|GQ..
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|7,172
|7,216
|14,388
|-3.3%
|Men's Health
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|12,928
|590
|13,518
|-18.3%
|-42.4%
|Popular Mechanics
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|18,491
|3,461
|21,952
|-14.9%
|-27.7%
|Stuff.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|10,525
|2,133
|12,658
|-17.6%
|-43.9%
|Very Interesting (former Braintainment)
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|12,577
|5,005
|17,582
|-1.3%
|0.1%
|Motoring
|Bike SA
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|14,044
|2,765
|16,809
|-8.9%
|-13.0%
|Car
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|49,070
|10,829
|59,899
|-13.6%
|-8.2%
|Caravan & Outdoor Life / Kamp & Karavaan
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|17,059
|1,837
|18,896
|-11.7%
|1.1%
|Driven Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|17,371
|17,371
|8.5%
|5.5%
|Leisure Wheels
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|11,162
|1,748
|12,910
|-15.2%
|-28.1%
|SA4x4
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|12,170
|1,995
|14,165
|-16.1%
|4.3%
|Speed and Sound
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Super Bike
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|5,638
|1,564
|7,202
|-14.1%
|-20.8%
|Parenting
|Baba & Kleuter.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|10,984
|242
|11,226
|-9.2%
|-24.9%
|Baby's and Beyond
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|444
|13,557
|14,001
|-5.8%
|-5.8%
|Child Magazine - Cape Town,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|47,765
|47,765
|Child Magazine - Cape Town.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Child Magazine - Durban,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|40,015
|40,015
|Child Magazine - Durban.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Child Magazine - Johannesburg,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|55,212
|55,212
|Child Magazine - Johannesburg.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Child Magazine Pretoria,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|40,078
|40,078
|Child Magazine Pretoria.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Living and Loving
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|MamaMagic Milestones
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|10,169
|10,169
|-32.0%
|-32.0%
|Mamas & Papas.
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|3,090
|0
|3,090
|47.1%
|-63.2%
|Mother & Child
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|359
|565
|924
|Your Baby.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|4,759
|164
|4,923
|-46.5%
|-49.4%
|Your Pregnancy.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|8,475
|1,583
|10,058
|-25.2%
|-34.9%
|Pets
|Animaltalk
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|6,718
|2,628
|9,346
|-5.1%
|-3.6%
|Dog Directory
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|6,570
|1,468
|8,038
|-5.6%
|-5.6%
|Sport and Hobby
|Africa's Sportsman Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|497
|501
|998
|-30.3%
|-30.3%
|Bicycling
|Jul -Dec
|10xA
|7,710
|99
|7,809
|-13.3%
|-23.1%
|Compleat Golfer
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|5,881
|2,235
|8,116
|-9.8%
|-7.5%
|Equestrian Life
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|1,617
|1,617
|0.0%
|Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|25,029
|182
|25,211
|0.7%
|-0.6%
|HQ,
|Jul -Dec
|6Wk
|4,907
|770
|5,677
|HQ.
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Kick Off
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|19,818
|996
|20,814
|-3.3%
|-11.7%
|Magnum
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|10,049
|6
|10,055
|-0.3%
|1.9%
|Modern Athlete
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Digital Only
|Rock Surf and Deep.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Runners World
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Runners World.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|9,188
|181
|9,369
|-11.5%
|SA Cricket.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|8,678
|1,940
|10,618
|-12.5%
|-12.5%
|SA Flyer
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|3,664
|679
|4,343
|-3.4%
|-11.9%
|SA Rugby
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|27,419
|2,018
|29,437
|26.8%
|26.4%
|The Bank Angler / Die Oewerhengelaar
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Resigned
|The Bass Angler / Die Baarshengelaar
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Wildland Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|67,989
|0
|67,989
|106.5%
|145.0%
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|African Safaris
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Cape Etc.
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|1,566
|8,628
|10,194
|10.3%
|10.3%
|Getaway
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|22,694
|3,968
|26,662
|-30.0%
|-35.3%
|go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|24,976
|94
|25,070
|-14.6%
|-23.7%
|SA Country Life
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|20,800
|4,782
|25,582
|5.5%
|-4.0%
|The Great Outdoors Guide / Die Groot Buitelewegids
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|39,849
|25
|39,874
|8.8%
|8.8%
|TravelIdeas.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|3,615
|810
|4,425
|-57.3%
|-57.3%
|Weg / Go Platteland
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|26,821
|55
|26,876
|0.0%
|-7.9%
|Weg Namibië / Go Namibia
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Weg! Ry & Sleep Oordgids.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Weg/Go
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|43,904
|1,932
|45,836
|-15.6%
|-19.5%
|Woman's General
|Cosmopolitan
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Cosmopolitan.
|Jul -Dec
|10xA
|32,660
|2,255
|34,915
|Essentials
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|15,996
|2,624
|18,620
|-6.5%
|1.3%
|Fairlady
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|24,515
|2,547
|27,062
|-14.0%
|-24.0%
|Glamour,
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|15,716
|13,017
|28,733
|-1.9%
|Glamour.
|Jul -Dec
|10xA
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Good Housekeeping
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Good Housekeeping.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|30,132
|3,801
|33,933
|Kuier
|Oct -Dec
|F
|85,933
|16
|85,949
|5.8%
|-6.5%
|Move!
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|31,998
|813
|32,811
|-9.3%
|-38.7%
|Rooi Rose
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|54,488
|4,043
|58,531
|9.1%
|-9.1%
|Sarie
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|48,726
|5,822
|54,548
|-13.0%
|-18.1%
|True Love
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|19,027
|3,016
|22,043
|-19.7%
|-39.3%
|Vroue Keur
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|38,393
|230
|38,623
|-2.1%
|-11.3%
|Woman and Home
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|60,230
|4,804
|65,034
|2.7%
|-4.0%
|Women's Health.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|14,782
|388
|15,170
|-15.9%
|-41.7%
|Your Family
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|19,833
|4,438
|24,271
|15.2%
|5.6%
|Woman's Special
|Bruidsgids
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|11,144
|2,683
|13,827
|-16.4%
|-16.4%
|Nubian Bride.
|Jul -Jun
|2xA
|4,450
|120
|4,570
|0.0%
|SA Wedding Album
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|11,505
|935
|12,440
|-24.2%
|-24.2%
|Sarie Bruid
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|6,012
|0
|6,012
|0.0%
|Troukoors
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|4,132
|2,500
|6,632
|-30.5%
|-30.5%
|Wedding Guide
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Changed Cycle
|Wedding Inspirations
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Youth
|Barbie Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Barbie Magazine.
|Jul -Dec
|6Wk
|8,908
|2,469
|11,377
|Post Matric
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|133,742
|133,742
|-3.0%
|-3.0%
|The Official Safeways K53 Learner's and Driver's Manual.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|132,114
|0
|132,114
|-34.5%
|-34.5%
B2B magazines
A slight increase of 0.2% on the previous quarter was a good change of direction for B2B Magazines which saw a decrease of 3.5% in Q3. In a reversal of fortunes, its increase of 3.3% in Q3 was replaced by a decrease of 5.8% on the prior year.
The Automotive and Civil Construction categories publications all showed increases on the quarter and year except for the publication Automotive
, Business Review
, which decreased on the prior year and SA Threads
that decreased on the quarter. In the Civil Construction category, Precast
had no increase on the quarter and a 5.4% decrease on the prior year.
The Civil Construction category also saw IMIESA
increase by 15.5% on the quarter and increase by 28.4% on the prior year.
The Electrical Engineering category had no increases. In Engineering – Other Water & Sanitation
increased by 19.4% on the quarter and 21.7% on the prior year. Refrigeration & Air-conditioning
also had good increases, up by 3.1% on the quarter and 125.5% on the prior year. SA Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Review
and Occupational Health Southern Africa
showed good increases in the Health & Well Being category. In the Hospitality, Catering and Tourism category, Meetings
stood out increasing by 14.6% on the quarter and 11% on the year, while in the Industry category, Analytical Reporter
shone with an increase of 41.4% on the quarter and 35.6% on the prior year.
There were only two publications in the Information and Communications Technology category, and both had positive increases. The Management, Mining & Quarrying and the Retail categories saw several publications increasing on the quarter and prior year.
|Agricultural
|Publication name
|Period
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Agri Inc. Die Boer / The Farmer.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|18,491
|18,491
|-22.3%
|-31.3%
|Harvest SA
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|1,689
|7,896
|9,585
|0.7%
|3.3%
|OVK Nuus/News
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|4,854
|4,854
|-4.0%
|-4.0%
|Pro Agri
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|10
|39,297
|39,307
|0.1%
|0.2%
|SA Graan / Grain
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|16,015
|16,015
|1.3%
|-1.3%
|SABI Magazine
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|14
|4,863
|4,877
|-1.4%
|-0.1%
|Stockfarm
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|5,308
|1,779
|7,087
|-8.1%
|0.2%
|Wildlife Ranching..
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Wineland
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|116
|3,537
|3,653
|0.2%
|0.1%
|Architecture
|earthworks.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|7,834
|700
|8,534
|-2.5%
|-2.5%
|Floors in Africa
|Jul -Dec
|6xA
|0
|19,118
|19,118
|8.1%
|7.0%
|Leading Architect & Design
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|57
|8,638
|8,695
|-5.0%
|-3.0%
|Powered by Specifile
|Jul -Dec
|6xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|SA Building Review
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|301
|11,192
|11,493
|-4.2%
|-4.2%
|SA Roofing
|Jul -Dec
|10xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Timber IQ
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|18
|4,247
|4,265
|2.7%
|24.6%
|To Build
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|0
|9,799
|9,799
|-3.7%
|-3.7%
|Walls & Roofs in Africa
|Jul -Dec
|6xA
|0
|18,917
|18,917
|8.6%
|5.9%
|Automotive
|Auto Forum,
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Automotive Business Review,
|Jul -Dec
|10xA
|0
|9,473
|9,473
|7.3%
|-6.4%
|Road Ahead, The
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|9,770
|9,770
|4.2%
|4.2%
|SA TREADS
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|7,000
|7,000
|0.0%
|0.7%
|Civil Construction
|Civil Engineering
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|22
|13,160
|13,182
|14.0%
|26.8%
|Civil Engineering Contractor, The
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Concrete Trends
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Construction Review
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Construction Review.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|1,940
|1,940
|0.3%
|Construction World
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|7,083
|7,083
|6.0%
|20.3%
|IMIESA
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|29
|5,401
|5,430
|15.5%
|28.4%
|Plant Equipment & Hire
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|206
|3,770
|3,976
|0.3%
|57.3%
|Precast
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|2,303
|2,303
|0.0%
|-5.4%
|Communications
|Media, The.
|Jul -Dec
|8xA
|0
|1,873
|1,873
|8.3%
|-26.1%
|Nex Media
|Jul -Jun
|4xA
|0
|3,999
|3,999
|0.0%
|-3.3%
|SA Profile
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|29,878
|29,878
|The Gapp Magazine
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|3,854
|3,854
|-2.0%
|-6.9%
|Electrical Engineering
|Electricity & Control
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|4,185
|4,185
|-13.8%
|-16.2%
|Energize
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|ESI Africa
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|4,491
|4,491
|0.0%
|-3.8%
|Sparks Electrical News
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|6,065
|6,065
|-6.8%
|-8.8%
|Vector Journal
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Engineering - Other
|Capital Equipment News
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|4,377
|4,377
|-10.8%
|-2.3%
|Dataweek
|Oct -Dec
|F
|0
|3,129
|3,129
|-0.4%
|-4.0%
|Energy Decisions
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|1,000
|6,725
|7,725
|0.0%
|1.6%
|Engineer IT
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Engineering News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|3,168
|7,316
|10,484
|3.5%
|0.0%
|MechChem Africa
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|4,144
|4,144
|-20.7%
|-19.9%
|Motion Control
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|2,755
|2,755
|0.0%
|-6.5%
|Plumbing Africa
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|77
|5,851
|5,928
|-12.7%
|57.6%
|Position IT,
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Refrigeration and Airconditioning
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|31
|6,954
|6,985
|3.1%
|125.5%
|SA Instrumentation & Control
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|4,521
|4,521
|2.3%
|-5.3%
|Water & Sanitation Africa
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|42
|4,936
|4,978
|19.4%
|21.7%
|Water Sewage & Effluent
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Health and Wellbeing
|Fire Protection
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|700
|790
|1,490
|2.5%
|2.5%
|Hi-Tech Security Solutions
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|4,361
|4,361
|-4.8%
|-6.6%
|International Dentistry Africa Edition
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|4,032
|4,032
|-2.9%
|-0.9%
|LMS
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|MDR Medical Desk Reference
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|958
|178
|1,136
|-55.5%
|-55.5%
|Medical Chronicle
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|3
|12,706
|12,709
|-8.4%
|0.5%
|MIMS
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|2,556
|270
|2,826
|-39.0%
|-16.5%
|MIMS Guide to OTC Products
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|122
|2,979
|3,101
|-3.0%
|-3.0%
|Modern Medicine Magazine.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|686
|3,662
|4,348
|0.9%
|-0.4%
|Occupational Health Southern Africa
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|2,668
|0
|2,668
|17.3%
|13.2%
|SHEQ Management
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|123
|5,925
|6,048
|1.1%
|5.8%
|South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|45
|2,609
|2,654
|21.5%
|-11.8%
|The Specialist Forum Journal
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|7,578
|7,578
|-16.2%
|-10.8%
|Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
|Explore South Africa.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|1,866
|7,719
|9,585
|5.7%
|5.7%
|Leading Venues
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|2,297
|4,050
|6,347
|-7.9%
|-7.9%
|Meetings
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|4
|4,128
|4,132
|14.6%
|11.0%
|The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory)
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|8,593
|8,593
|-41.4%
|-41.4%
|Travel News Weekly
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|0
|6,442
|6,442
|0.1%
|1.7%
|Industry
|Analytical Reporter
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|1
|5,266
|5,267
|41.4%
|35.6%
|Cold Link Africa
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|21
|2,798
|2,819
|-10.8%
|-0.4%
|Eastern Cape Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,792
|9,792
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Eastern Cape Industrial & Business News
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|3,925
|3,925
|-2.2%
|-4.7%
|Free State Business,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|9,943
|9,943
|1.7%
|1.7%
|Gauteng Companies..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,938
|9,938
|0.0%
|1.6%
|Industrial Buyer
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|20
|13,460
|13,480
|-54.3%
|-58.0%
|Jewel Trader
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|3,931
|3,931
|0.0%
|Jewellers' Network Directory
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|3,406
|3,406
|0.0%
|KwaZulu Natal Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,808
|9,808
|0.0%
|0.3%
|KZN Industrial & Business News
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|6,072
|6,072
|-2.9%
|-4.7%
|Lighting in Design.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|3,049
|3,049
|-12.3%
|-12.3%
|Limpopo Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,881
|9,881
|0.0%
|-0.4%
|Mpumalanga Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,941
|9,941
|0.0%
|1.5%
|Nepad Annual
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,435
|9,435
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North West Business..
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|9,943
|9,943
|1.6%
|1.6%
|Northern Cape Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,791
|9,791
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|2
|9,601
|9,603
|0.5%
|2.6%
|Resource.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|959
|2,403
|3,362
|-1.6%
|-1.6%
|SA Affordable Housing
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|23
|3,389
|3,412
|-12.1%
|24.5%
|SA Jewellery News
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|837
|0
|837
|-1.4%
|-5.6%
|Service (Leadership in Local Government)
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Re-branded
|Smart Energy International
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|5,480
|5,480
|-3.0%
|-9.7%
|South African Business.
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|0
|19,908
|19,908
|0.7%
|0.7%
|South African Food Review
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|108
|4,482
|4,590
|-1.3%
|-7.5%
|The Green Building Handbook
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|4,918
|4,918
|-50.3%
|-50.3%
|The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook.
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|6,912
|6,912
|0.0%
|-11.9%
|The Sustainable Energy Resource Handbook.
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|6,922
|6,922
|0.0%
|-11.5%
|The Sustainable Water Resource Handbook.
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,914
|9,914
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Western Cape Business,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|9,918
|9,918
|-0.4%
|-0.4%
|Information and Computer Technology
|Brainstorm
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|6,130
|4,380
|10,510
|14.7%
|11.7%
|The Margin
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|3,692
|3,692
|4.7%
|4.7%
|Management
|African Decisions
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|219
|14,293
|14,512
|-3.3%
|-3.3%
|Afropolitan.
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|586
|8,081
|8,667
|0.0%
|-8.8%
|Black Business Quarterly
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|1,710
|7,970
|9,680
|7.3%
|7.3%
|Blue Chip,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|1
|9,631
|9,632
|7.5%
|7.5%
|Business Guide
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|784
|784
|-30.9%
|-30.9%
|Cape Business News
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|25
|6,072
|6,097
|-0.3%
|-0.7%
|Careers SA
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,935
|9,935
|0.0%
|-28.0%
|FA News.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|175
|2,693
|2,868
|-19.2%
|-41.1%
|Impumelelo SA's Top Empowerment Co.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|58
|9,476
|9,534
|Infocom.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|1,447
|1,447
|4.7%
|4.7%
|KZN Invest
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|Leadership
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|2,025
|7,691
|9,716
|1.3%
|11.2%
|Money Marketing
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|7
|6,953
|6,960
|7.1%
|1.9%
|Profiles Stock Exchange Handbook
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|2,038
|2,347
|4,385
|-37.4%
|-37.4%
|Public Sector Manager
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|19,360
|19,360
|-1.6%
|0.7%
|Salga Voice of Local Government
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|South African Business Intergrator
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|0
|19,877
|19,877
|0.8%
|0.8%
|South Africa's Top Performing Companies,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|386
|5,811
|6,197
|The South African School Collection
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Top 500 SA's Best Companies,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|575
|9,034
|9,609
|21.6%
|Top Women in Business & Government
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|1,012
|7,614
|8,626
|0.0%
|Vision 2030
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|37
|8,309
|8,346
|Mining & Quarrying
|African Mines Handbook
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|803
|1,082
|1,885
|0.4%
|0.4%
|African Mining
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|African Mining Brief
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|3
|907
|910
|5.4%
|-5.9%
|African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|446
|5,357
|5,803
|Earthbroker
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|5,382
|5,382
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Inside Mining..
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Mining & Minerals Product Review
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Mining Decisions
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|8,700
|8,700
|10.2%
|10.2%
|Mining Mirror
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|Mining Prospectus
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Re-branded
|Mining Review Africa.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|4,723
|4,723
|0.1%
|1.7%
|Mining Weekly
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|3,023
|7,020
|10,043
|0.0%
|-0.4%
|Modern Mining
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|5,009
|5,009
|-3.7%
|-0.8%
|Modern Quarrying
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|2,703
|2,703
|9.6%
|9.6%
|Quarry Southern Africa
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|SA Mining.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|4,998
|4,998
|-9.6%
|3.1%
|Property
|Blue - Atlantic Seaboard & City Bowl
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The Greeff Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|0
|14,500
|14,500
|-50.8%
|-50.8%
|Retail
|DIY And Industrial Trade News
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|9,228
|9,228
|24.7%
|-7.2%
|International Independent Trader
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|7,148
|7,148
|-2.0%
|-6.4%
|Pet Shop Pit Stop
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|578
|578
|0.0%
|Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|7,488
|7,488
|5.1%
|173.2%
|Pharmacy Retailer
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|8,539
|8,539
|1.8%
|10.6%
|Spotong
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|11,150
|11,150
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Supermarket and Retailer
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|7,981
|7,981
|-2.2%
|-33.0%
|The International Convenience Store Retailer.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|8,178
|8,178
|-3.5%
|0.1%
|The International FMCG Retailer.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|8,364
|8,364
|-4.1%
|10.4%
|The International Hardware Retailer.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|8,603
|8,603
|-11.8%
|3.2%
|Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores, FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores, FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores.
|Jul -Dec
|9xA
|0
|19,524
|19,524
|Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers.
|Jul -Dec
|9xA
|0
|17,476
|17,476
|Transport and Logistics
|Focus on Transport & Logistics
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|19
|6,757
|6,776
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Freight & Trading Weekly
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|430
|4,202
|4,632
|1.3%
|10.4%
|Truck & Bus
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Trucks and Heavy Equipment News..
|Jan -Dec
|5xA
|0
|6,830
|6,830
|0.0%
|0.0%
Custom magazines
The downward trend for the category continued to Q4 with a decrease of 2.8% - more than double the Q3 1.2% decrease. However, the decline on the prior year of 17.1% was cause for some celebration, following the decline of over 24% over the prior year in Q3.
A subdued quarter for most categories in in customer Magazines, with only the In-flight and the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality categories showing good increases. Indwe
in the In-flight category had a 21.3% on the quarter and 40.6% on the prior year. In Flight Magazine
continued its good run form Q2 and Q3 to increase on the quarter by 21.3% and 40.6% on the prior year. Moments Magazine
and Premier
in the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality category had increases of 57.3% and 20.4% respectively on the quarter and 57.3% ad 26.3% on the prior year respectively
The other standout is Slow Magazine
in the Leisure category with 10.3% on the quarter and 16.8% on the prior year.
|Electrical Engineering
|Publication name
|Period
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|WattNow..
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|2,057
|11,439
|13,496
|1.8%
|1.4%
|Entertainment
|Prive
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Family Interest
|Crawford Times
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|10,705
|10,705
|2.2%
|2.2%
|Taalgenoot..
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|63,570
|1,530
|65,100
|-4.7%
|-4.7%
|Trinitonian
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|5,749
|5,749
|-0.9%
|-0.9%
|Farming
|Dairy Mail, The.
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|24
|3,800
|3,824
|-1.2%
|3.2%
|Rooi Vleis / Red Meat,
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|1
|12,644
|12,645
|3.0%
|1.8%
|Wolboer / Wool Farmer.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|4,951
|4,951
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Health & Wellbeing
|Fitlife.
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|25,631
|1,515
|27,146
|-4.4%
|-16.9%
|Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|897
|806
|1,703
|0.0%
|11.0%
|Jump
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|126,674
|126,674
|0.0%
|2.2%
|Life Healthcare
|Jul -Jun
|4xA
|0
|85,446
|85,446
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|SA Journal of Gynaecological Oncology
|Jul -Jun
|2xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
|SA Pharmaceutical Journal.
|Jul -Dec
|10xA
|2
|6,935
|6,937
|0.4%
|4.2%
|SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA)
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|4,619
|255
|4,874
|0.0%
|-0.9%
|South African Medical Journal
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|444
|13,714
|14,158
|0.0%
|-3.4%
|Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|2
|2,150
|2,152
|-1.5%
|0.6%
|The South African Journal of Clinical Nutrition
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Wound Healing Southern Africa (WHSA)
|Jul -Jun
|2xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Home
|Fresh Living / Kook en Kuier
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|272
|415,861
|416,133
|-6.8%
|-7.8%
|Living Space..
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|51,253
|1,467
|52,720
|-5.6%
|-18.1%
|My Kitchen..
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|91,346
|1,929
|93,275
|-6.5%
|-16.1%
|Industry Specific
|Estate Living,
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Forum Tydskrif
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|147,019
|147,019
|-0.7%
|-0.7%
|J S E
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|1,194
|16,753
|17,947
|1.7%
|1.7%
|Lifting Africa
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Sea Rescue
|Jul -Jun
|2xA
|0
|88,173
|88,173
|0.0%
|5.0%
|Servamus
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|10,753
|88
|10,841
|-2.0%
|-8.8%
|Solidarity Magazine / Solidariteit Tydskrif
|Jul -Dec
|6xA
|0
|155,930
|155,930
|4.0%
|-4.1%
|Sonke Magazine,
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|0
|Terminated
|In-flight
|High Life SA
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|16,485
|16,485
|0.0%
|0.0%
|In Flight Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|24,527
|24,527
|21.3%
|40.6%
|Indwe
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|16,972
|16,972
|19.1%
|75.7%
|Kulula Khuluma
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|20,957
|20,957
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Mango Juice
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|24,000
|24,000
|0.6%
|6.8%
|Sawubona
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|62,338
|62,338
|-5.4%
|-9.5%
|Skyways
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|3
|24,000
|24,003
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Leisure
|Cheers
|Jul -Dec
|6xA
|0
|34,800
|34,800
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Equinox
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Equinox.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|30,118
|30,118
|Legacy Inspires
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|24,511
|24,511
|0.0%
|7.0%
|Nedbank Golf Challenge
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|14,900
|14,900
|0.0%
|-5.7%
|onRoute
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Private Edition
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|13,695
|13,695
|0.0%
|-5.5%
|Slow Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|14,178
|14,178
|10.3%
|16.8%
|Taste.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|28,745
|1,557
|30,302
|5.1%
|1.9%
|Team SA former (Road To Tokyo)
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Wild
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|65,746
|2,345
|68,091
|0.0%
|5.7%
|Male
|Man
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|53,332
|3,139
|56,471
|2.4%
|-5.4%
|Tech..
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|47,240
|1,925
|49,165
|-8.7%
|-18.8%
|Medical and Allied Health
|Bounce (Formerly Bankmed)
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|63,811
|63,811
|0.0%
|-40.7%
|Medi - Clinic Family
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|64,865
|64,865
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Motoring
|Motor..
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|30,517
|2,814
|33,331
|-3.0%
|-18.0%
|Professional
|Accountancy SA
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|54,886
|54,886
|-0.4%
|3.0%
|Acumen,
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|43
|14,580
|14,623
|0.0%
|-0.5%
|Architecture Journal of SA Institute of Architects
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|De Rebus
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|109
|10,618
|10,727
|7.5%
|-52.9%
|Digest of South African Architecture
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|TAXtalk
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The Journal Of The SAIMM
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|34
|3,460
|3,494
|-11.1%
|-7.8%
|Retail
|Clicks Club Card.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|24,219
|259,007
|283,226
|-7.7%
|-24.6%
|Club Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|359,678
|5,833
|365,511
|-5.0%
|-18.2%
|Edgars Club Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Jet Club
|Jul -Dec
|10xA
|0
|387,186
|387,186
|2.1%
|-3.6%
|Sport and Hobby
|SA Hunter/Jagter.
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|38,166
|73
|38,239
|-5.5%
|-15.8%
|Soccer Club
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|68,079
|2,306
|70,385
|0.1%
|-9.8%
|Sports Club.
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|111,535
|2,567
|114,102
|-4.0%
|-22.2%
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|AA Traveller
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|51,340
|581
|51,921
|-9.6%
|-9.6%
|Best of Cape Town Central City.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|59,800
|59,800
|8.6%
|8.6%
|Escapes
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|33,253
|1,560
|34,813
|-9.0%
|-26.9%
|Moments magazine
|Jan -Dec
|6xA
|0
|5,200
|5,200
|57.3%
|57.3%
|Premier
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|17,621
|17,621
|20.4%
|26.3%
|Woman's General
|Balanced Life
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|60,529
|1,461
|61,990
|-4.8%
|-22.2%
|Youth
|ClubX
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|84,682
|1,134
|85,816
|-5.2%
|-18.5%
|Kids Super Club.
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|105,653
|7,765
|113,418
|-4.7%
|-17.6%
Free magazines
Free magazines surged by 4.5% on the previous quarter, but declined by 28.6% on the prior year, after declines on both the previous quarters and prior year in the Q3 and Q2.
There were no increases on the quarter over three percent and no increases on the prior year over 1.2% for Free Magazines.
|Publication Name
|Botswana Advertiser.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|91,783
|-2.4%
|0.8%
|Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|19,887
|0.2%
|0.9%
|Get It (Bloemfontein)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|14,765
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Get It (eMalahleni - Middelburg)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|14,894
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Get It (Highway)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|19,540
|2.7%
|-1.3%
|Get It (Joburg East)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|19,333
|0.0%
|-20.7%
|Get It (Jo'burg South)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|19,660
|0.0%
|-20.3%
|Get It (Jo'burg West)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|19,436
|2.8%
|-15.5%
|Get It (Lowveld)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|14,750
|0.0%
|3.0%
|Get It (Northern KZN)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|Discontinued
|Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|24,680
|0.0%
|-17.3%
|Get It (Pretoria)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|19,809
|1.5%
|1.1%
|SANParks Times
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|Discontinued
|STOKVEL VOICE MAGAZINE
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|13,371
Web traffic
98 titles submitted web traffic data.
Email newsletter net delivery
24 titles submitted net delivery data.