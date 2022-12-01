Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Machine_TBWAM&C Saatchi AbelBizcommunity.comNewzroom AfrikaSherbet Youth AgencyTalkwalkerOgilvy South AfricaDentsuMeltwaterHot 102.7FMBusiness and Arts South AfricaThe Publicity WorkshopATKASA - Digital AgencySHAREit GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Publishing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Machine_ wins multiple awards for Sanlam at SA Publication Forum Awards

1 Dec 2022
Issued by: Machine_
Machine_'s content marketing team took home multiple wins and awards at the 2022 SA Publication Forum Awards for work with its long-standing clients, Sanlam and Sanlam Reality. Wins included Website of the Year, Email Newsletter of the Year, Digital Publication of the Year and Excellence in Communication.
Machine_ wins multiple awards for Sanlam at SA Publication Forum Awards

Here’s what the judges, creatives and clients had to say

Specialists in Content Marketing

Machine_ is one of South Africa’s most-awarded internal communications and content marketing specialist teams. “As a creative solutions agency, Machine_ offers multiple through-the-line, digital and creative services. But, content marketing and internal communications are among our specialties,” says Sarah Browning-de Villiers, Machine_’s chief content officer. “These awards showcase our expertise in B2C, B2B, content marketing and internal communications,” she says.

“This is the third year in a row that our proprietary platform, StoryStackr, has demonstrated that Machine_ offers the only truly immersive digital storytelling experience for clients in South Africa who want to prioritise the user experience of their publications and internal communications,” adds Browning-de Villiers. “I’m also incredibly proud of the best-in-class communications and content marketing expertise demonstrated by our team at Machine_, in partnership with our incredible clients at Sanlam and Sanlam Reality.”

Machine_ wins multiple awards for Sanlam at SA Publication Forum Awards

“Sanlam is one of our longest-standing clients at Machine_,” says Alex Forrester-Strydom, business unit director. “The content and creative produced for Sanlam and Sanlam Reality this year is testament to our strong relationship and how the trust in this partnership allows for innovative, brave and award-winning work to be created. I am incredibly excited to continue our partnership into 2023,” she says.

What Machine_ won at the 2022 SA Publication Forum Awards

Winner: Website of the Year
Wealth Sense for Sanlam Reality

From the judges: “The Sanlam Reality Wealth Sense blog is an exceptional product and in essence a separate website and a comprehensive blog reflecting the Sanlam brand expertly throughout. The articles are well-written and suit the audience. The reference to experts and studies provide substance and is commendable. The availability of various calculators is a noteworthy value add.”

“At Sanlam Reality, we've always thought that clients who are well informed can make sound financial decisions,” says Francois Uys, Sanlam Rewards, head: digital, marketing and sales. “We created the Wealth Sense portal in part because of this. We are overjoyed about this recognition, which honours the dedication of the Machine_ and Sanlam Reality teams.”

Winner (tie): Interactive Digital Publication of the Year
Sanlam Connect and Sanlam Engage

From the judges: “In these superb publications close attention is paid to reader engagement. The navigation is seamless, the responsiveness on mobile devices outstanding, and the result is a vibrant and dynamic publication. You recognised a communication opportunity, executed the solution brilliantly, creating something exceptional. Continuously monitoring your offering and adapting where needed has proven to be a vitally important ingredient behind your success.”

Machine_ wins multiple awards for Sanlam at SA Publication Forum Awards

“I couldn’t be prouder,” says Nuraan Ederies, communications manager, Retail Affluent: Sanlam Connect. “There is a lot of energy, thought and passion that we put into this publication, so I am over the moon that our efforts were recognised. Thanks to our agency, Machine_, for helping us bring our vision to life – we value your support and partnership.”

“At Sanlam, we understand the importance of our people – the people who make up our business and bring our brand promise of helping our clients to live with confidence to life,” says Inga Bosch-Cloete, senior manager – group internal communications. “It's why we have such a focused effort on our internal communications strategy, including our communication channels such as our newsletter and digital magazine. So, I am delighted to have these efforts, in partnership with Machine_, recognised,” she adds.

Winner: Email Newsletters/Campaigns of the Year
Sanlam Connect

From the judges: “Connect is an excellent publication. It holds interest even for people not involved in the insurance industry. Well done! The articles are well-written, thoroughly researched and presented as short pieces of text – the way today’s readers prefer to read. The engaging layout allows the reader to choose what to read or what to ignore.”

Machine_ wins multiple awards for Sanlam at SA Publication Forum Awards

Content for Sanlam and Sanlam Reality was also awarded in the following categories:

  • Excellence in Communication Award – Certificate of Excellence for Sanlam Engage
  • Best Cover Design – 1st Runner Up for Sanlam Connect
  • Internal Publications – 1st Runner Up for Sanlam Engage
  • Audio-Visual Productions – Finalist for work done for The Sanlam Foundation and Sanlam Human Capital’s Values Launch
  • Corporate Publication of the Year – Finalist for Sanlam Connect, Finalist for Sanlam Reality’s Wealth Sense financial blog, and Finalist for Sanlam Engage

Machine_ wins multiple awards for Sanlam at SA Publication Forum Awards
NextOptions
Machine_
Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
Read more: Sarah Browning-de Villiers, Machine_

Related

Source © Fath Spotify’s Como Esta It TVC has launched
#BehindtheCampaign: Spotify's TVC Como Esta It22 Sep 2022
Image supplied.
Connected Womxn nominations now open8 Aug 2022
Supplied. One Street At A Time a photograph by Roderick Laka
Machine_67 x Blackboard Mandela Day campaign develops new creative talent13 Jul 2022
#BizTrends2022: Using the Platform World as a content marketing strategy
#BizTrends2022: Using the Platform World as a content marketing strategy5 Jan 2022
Machine_ appoints new creative leadership in Cape Town and doubles down on the importance of culture, creativity and cultivating talent
Machine_Machine_ appoints new creative leadership in Cape Town and doubles down on the importance of culture, creativity and cultivating talent11 Nov 2021
#Newsmaker: Jabulani Sigege to lead Machine_'s creative team
#Newsmaker: Jabulani Sigege to lead Machine_'s creative team25 Oct 2021
Machine_ unpacks how to harness TikTok for your brand
Machine_Machine_ unpacks how to harness TikTok for your brand8 Oct 2021
IAB SA launches free Decoding Digital Content Marketing podcast series
IAB South AfricaIAB SA launches free Decoding Digital Content Marketing podcast series6 Oct 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz