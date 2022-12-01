TBWA wins Agency of the Year at the 2022 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards

TBWA was named the Overall Agency of the Year at last night's announcement of the FM AdFocus 2022 Awards. This year's Awards celebrated the champions of the bounce back - agencies that have demonstrated an ability to push against the challenges facing their businesses and show that they can find a way to come back stronger.

“AdFocus called for flexible, resilient, and unstoppable this year, and I’m proud to say that TBWA\SA is just is a big deal for us. We've been very deliberate in our strategy of building out a diverse, best-of-breed group of over 500 specialists and innovative minds that can integrate as needed, but also stand alone as the very best in their disciplines. The fact that so many in our group managed to shortlist across so many categories this year is validation that we're moving in the right direction,” says Luca Gallarelli, group CEO at TBWA

TBWA\SA group agencies also won the following awards:

Partnership of the Year -TBWA South Africa & MTN



African Impact Award - TBWA South Africa



Network Media Agency of the Year – PHD Media SA



Medium Advertising Agency of the Year- Grid Worldwide



“Just to be shortlisted is an honour. It's validation from clients and industry colleagues that we're doing something right. We came in hopeful of picking up an award or two but without expectation, and we’re just thrilled that the passion and progression our group has displayed in fuelling business growth, building client relationships, and retaining top talent has been recognised by the industry. I’m beyond proud to be leading a group of collective agencies who have shown that no matter what is thrown their way, they always bounce back.”

A collective like no other, TBWA\SA is the most connected, collaborative, and creative communications group on the continent, and the agency uses that power to clients’ advantage. Even though 2022 has been a challenging year for the group, after the troubles of the pandemic years, it has also been fulfilling with exciting new projects, challenges and especially, numerous highlights.

The group relaunched Africa’s most valuable brand, rebranded South Africa’s oldest bank, managed five national crises in a year for their clients, put transformation front and centre, raised awareness for causes, raised funds for charities, partnered with one of the country’s top chefs to launch restaurants, delivered iconic work, won numerous prestigious awards for both themselves and their clients, and provided a platform for clients and their people to shine.

“It's been an incredible year for us, and this is the cherry on top of the cake. We have achieved so many of the goals we've set for ourselves, and this moment feels good. It's a testament to the tenacity of our people and the tremendous partnerships we enjoy with our clients. I am so incredibly proud to keep the company I do, and we look forward to even more exciting and successful work in 2023” says Gallarelli.

Other recognitions received this year, include:

D&D 2022

Wood pencil - made with your playlist , direct and digital



, direct and digital Wood pencil - Shwii by Nissan, radio and audio, commercial campaign

Bookmark Awards 2022

Gold - made with your playlist mobile site



mobile site Silver - made with your playlist , channel innovation



, channel innovation Silver - Absa's IntAReview, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR)



Craft bronze - Shwii by Nissan , excellence in craft, software, coding & tech innovation



, excellence in craft, software, coding & tech innovation Craft bronze - Shwii by Nissan, excellence in craft, voice, and design experience

Scopen

Best Integrated Agency in South Africa - TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris



Best Strategic Consultancy in South Africa - Yellowwood



Best Group to work for in South Africa

MarkLives

Most admired creative leader of the year - Peter Khoury

Fast Company 2022

Shwii by Nissan - Honourable mention in the Best World Changing Idea EMEA category as part of the 2022 world-changing Ideas Award - Fast Company

PRISM Awards