City of Ekurhuleni warns public of jobs scam

The city said its job application process is not conducted through social media platforms or social media messaging.
“Our positions are strictly advertised on our website: www.ekurhuleni.gov.za/vacancies where permanent, temporary and fixed-term vacancies are advertised.
“The city strongly advises the public not to respond to unsolicited offers of employment or those who seek information claiming to work for or to be associated with the City of Ekurhuleni,” the city said in a statement.
The public is urged to note the following to avoid being scammed:
