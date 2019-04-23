Industries

    City of Ekurhuleni warns public of jobs scam

    8 Jan 2024
    The City of Ekurhuleni has warned the public to be aware of job scam messages that are being sent through social media purporting to be from the city.
    Image source: Tara Winstead from Pexels

    The city said its job application process is not conducted through social media platforms or social media messaging.

    “Our positions are strictly advertised on our website: www.ekurhuleni.gov.za/vacancies where permanent, temporary and fixed-term vacancies are advertised.

    “The city strongly advises the public not to respond to unsolicited offers of employment or those who seek information claiming to work for or to be associated with the City of Ekurhuleni,” the city said in a statement.

    5 Sep 2023

    The public is urged to note the following to avoid being scammed:

    • All positions are advertised on the city’s website https://www.ekurhuleni.gov.za/residents/careers.html
    • The city would never ask you for money in exchange for a job interview.
    • The city’s email addresses are formatted as az.vog.ineluhruke@emanrus.eman
    • The city has official office telephone numbers which start with 011 999 xxxx.
    • Any communication and adverts of jobs will carry the City of Ekurhuleni logo and not Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality.
    • The city does not request any payment to apply for a position.
    • The city only uses approved email and telephonic communications, including face-to-face interviews.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


