Eskom warns against job scam

Eskom has warned members of the public not to fall for job scams purportedly related to vacancies at its power stations, with the latest scam targeting the Medupi Power Station.

Image source: Tara Winstead from Pexels

According to the power utility, scammers lure unsuspecting victims to interviews in Gauteng and are asked to pay for accommodation and other fees.

“As part of the modus operandi, job seekers are advised to bring money for expenses, such as accommodation and transport, to Lephalale where Medupi Power Station is located. In some instances, the unsuspecting job seekers are required to deposit more money into a bank account for other expenses such as personal protective equipment (PPE) or medical assessment following the interviews, among other reasons.

“Eskom advises job seekers to be aware that vacancies in the organisation are on its recruitment website which can be accessed by visiting www.eskom.co.za and cautions job seekers against using any other links found on the internet. Under no circumstances will Eskom require any payment from applicants during its recruitment process,” the power utility said.

Eskom said that, together with law enforcement, it has instituted an investigation with arrests subsequently made.

“Upon receiving several complaints from members of the public about the recruitment scam at Medupi, Eskom launched a joint operation with the South African Police Service (SAPS), which led to the arrest of three suspects -- two females and a male accomplice.

“The suspects were charged at the Douglasdale Police Station on 26 June 2023 and appeared at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on 28 June 2023. They will appear again at the same court on 16 August 2023,” Eskom said.

Members of the public who may have fallen victim to the scam are encouraged to contact Colonel Naidoo on 082 820 6174 or SAPS on 08600 10111 or SMS the Eskom Crime Line on 32211.