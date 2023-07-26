Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Juta and CompanyBrand AvatarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

HR & Management News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

HR & Management jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Eskom warns against job scam

26 Jul 2023
Eskom has warned members of the public not to fall for job scams purportedly related to vacancies at its power stations, with the latest scam targeting the Medupi Power Station.
Image source: Tara Winstead from
Image source: Tara Winstead from Pexels

According to the power utility, scammers lure unsuspecting victims to interviews in Gauteng and are asked to pay for accommodation and other fees.

“As part of the modus operandi, job seekers are advised to bring money for expenses, such as accommodation and transport, to Lephalale where Medupi Power Station is located. In some instances, the unsuspecting job seekers are required to deposit more money into a bank account for other expenses such as personal protective equipment (PPE) or medical assessment following the interviews, among other reasons.

“Eskom advises job seekers to be aware that vacancies in the organisation are on its recruitment website which can be accessed by visiting www.eskom.co.za and cautions job seekers against using any other links found on the internet. Under no circumstances will Eskom require any payment from applicants during its recruitment process,” the power utility said.

Image source: rawpixel –
Dream job or worst nightmare? New scam targets victims on LinkedIn

30 May 2023

Eskom said that, together with law enforcement, it has instituted an investigation with arrests subsequently made.

“Upon receiving several complaints from members of the public about the recruitment scam at Medupi, Eskom launched a joint operation with the South African Police Service (SAPS), which led to the arrest of three suspects -- two females and a male accomplice.

“The suspects were charged at the Douglasdale Police Station on 26 June 2023 and appeared at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on 28 June 2023. They will appear again at the same court on 16 August 2023,” Eskom said.

Members of the public who may have fallen victim to the scam are encouraged to contact Colonel Naidoo on 082 820 6174 or SAPS on 08600 10111 or SMS the Eskom Crime Line on 32211.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: job scams, job scam

Related

Image source: rawpixel –
Dream job or worst nightmare? New scam targets victims on LinkedIn30 May 2023
Department of Correctional Services warns of online jobs scam
Department of Correctional Services warns of online jobs scam20 Dec 2022
Image source: © Artur Szczybylo –
Public warned against job scam20 Jan 2022
Source: © rawpixel –
Warning: Learnership scam1 Jul 2021
Coca-Cola warns SA job seekers of recruitment scam
Coca-Cola warns SA job seekers of recruitment scam22 Jan 2021
Free State warns public of social media job scam
Free State warns public of social media job scam23 Apr 2019
Beware of jobs scam
Beware of jobs scam4 Feb 2019
Beware of job scams on social media
Beware of job scams on social media8 Aug 2018

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz