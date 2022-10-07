Industries

Extreme launches 2nd season of Bula Sekele to get SA talent dancing to their future

7 Oct 2022
Issued by: Distell
Extreme, the invigorating alcoholic drink that delivers a unique, crisp apple ale taste, is back with a new season of their Bula Sekele national dance experiential campaign, aimed at finding the hottest undiscovered dance talent Mzansi has to offer and thereby openingup the circle of opportunity for SA dancers.
Extreme launches 2nd season of Bula Sekele to get SA talent dancing to their future

The successful Season 1 of Bula Sekele wrapped in May 2022 and ultimately saw four winners dance away with a cash prize, a dance bursary, and a feature in a music video by one of SA’s most exciting Amapiano artists, Pabi Cooper. Top honours went to Jamy-Lee Perry, Ashlynn Erasmus, Assan Antonio, and Tylor Spelman.

In the words of 29-year-old, Belhar-based Ashlynn Erasmus, “Winning Bula Sekele has allowed me to achieve something I thought was impossible. This experience is literally a dream come true."

Season 2 of Bula Sekele officially kicks off on 7 October 2022 and promises to dial up the positive energy even more. This time, two lucky winners will each dance away with a R150,000 cash prize to their dance futures.

“We believe that dance is positive energy that can change people’s futures and be a catalyst for community upliftment,” says Natasha Coppin, Extreme marketing manager. “Extreme is committed to creating real opportunities for talented dancers at a grassroots level and thereby affecting real change.”

Joining the campaign is an experienced panel of judges including Shelley Nicole Christians, Phantom Steeze, and the esteemed Sbonakaliso Ndaba, the head of Extreme’s NPC dance partnership with Sbo Ndaba Dance.

Aspiring freestyle dancers who are strictly over the age of 18, can enter via the Bula Sekele WhatsApp line on +2787 056 2158 or scan the WhatsApp QR code to upload their one-minute dance audition clip to a track of their choice. Qualifying entrants will be selected and telephonically invited to one of the regional semi-final events across SA.

In addition to the talent search, Extreme will be hosting dance masterclasses across the country with the aim of sharing knowledge, skills, and inspiration to assist emerging dance talent in these communities. Yet another way in which Extreme is opening the circle for the next generation of South African dancers.

Dance enthusiasts over the age of 18 can follow all the Extreme Bula Sekele action from 7 October 2022 on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @ExtremeEnergySA #BulaSekele.


Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
