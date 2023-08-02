Bata South Africa supports East Coast Radio's Keep a Child Warm campaign

With large parts of the country under the cold grip of winter, Bata South Africa rallied to the call to donate shoes and clothes to keep children warm.

Bata South Africa, pictured with the team from East Coast Radio, donated 300 pairs of new school shoes to the radio station’s Keep a Child Warm campaign, that aims to see deserving children receive new school shoes and jerseys over winter.

The initiative, driven by KZN’s popular radio station, East Coast Radio, aimed to keep children warm in winter with new school shoes and jerseys.

Bata South Africa donated 300 pairs of shoes towards the campaign.

Nombuso Ncapai, marketing manager at Bata South Africa, said: “Children are especially important to Bataand we believe that every child should have a quality pair of school shoes to help them in their educational journey. This fantastic initiative by East Coast Radio is perfectly aligned with our Bata Children's Programme, which strives to ensure that every child is provided with opportunities to help them reach their full potential. This is even more important in winter, when we need good shoes to protect us and keep our feet warm. We were extremely happy to help East Coast Radio and donate shoes towards their campaign.”

The campaign was run in partnership with Imbalilanga Foundation who work with underprivileged schools across KZN.



