Spar WC hands over R412,500 to Saartjie Baartman Centre

20 Nov 2020
Thanks to the generosity of loyal Spar shoppers, Spar Western Cape was able to hand over a cheque of R412,500 to the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children.


The retail group’s national Women’s Month campaign sought to support many of the country’s care centres and local charities working to uplift and empower the women of South Africa.

Spar shoppers were encouraged to buy a pair of bracelets for R5. All proceeds from the sale of these bracelets were promised to a pre-selected regional charity working to benefit women.

The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children is a one-stop centre for women and children who are survivors of abuse. Its vision is the creation of a safe and secure society and a human rights culture where women and children are empowered to exercise their full rights.

“As a woman and a leader in the Spar organisation, I am really grateful that we can give some financial support to the Saartjie Baartman Centre, which offers much-needed care for abused women and children,” said Spar advertising manager, Elsabe van Zyl-Felix. “So it is with a grateful heart that I hand over this cheque to the Centre, thanks to the support of our retailers and the generosity of our loyal Spar shoppers.”

Advocate Bernadine Bachar, director of the Saartjie Baartman Centre, commented, “Thank you to Spar for this amazing support, with which we cannot do without. The money will be used to carry on our work of empowering survivors of gender-based violence and their children.”
